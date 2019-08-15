Maxim Integrated Products: Good, Long-Term Growth Stock, But Trading At A Premium Valuation Already

The company should continue to benefit from several mega trends such as industrial automation and electrification of vehicles in the long term.

Investment Thesis

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) delivered a poor Q4 F2019 with double-digit decline in its top and bottom lines. Despite the near-term headwind, Maxim should continue to benefit from several mega trends such as increasing electronic content in automotive and industrial automation. Despite a pullback in its share price, we still think shares are expensive on a relative basis. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines until a better risk/reward profile presents itself.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q4 F2019 Highlights

In its Q4 F2019, Maxim saw its revenue decline by 12% year over year to $557 million. Its EPS even declined by 23% year over year to only $0.57 per share. The weak result was primarily due to a 20% and 23% decline in its industrial segment and comms & data center segment respectively. Management cited global economic uncertainties as the primary driver of the decline. Surprisingly, its automotive segment increased by 2% year over year, thanks to several design wins.

Source: Q4 F2019 Presentation

Weak Q1 F2020 guidance

Management in the conference call also released its Q1 F2020 guidance. The company now expects its revenue to be in the range of $510-550 million (or a decline of 17% year over year using the midpoint of its guidance). China is a big factor in management’s weak guidance. Several headwinds will continue, such as the ban of selling semiconductor chips to Huawei, and deceleration in demand for automotive battery management systems especially in China.

Source: Q4 F2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite the weak near-term outlook, we have a long-term positive outlook on the company. We believe Maxim’s analog products will benefit from several mega trends that are happening now and will continue for at least several years.

Positioned to Benefit from increasing electronic content in vehicles

As can be seen from the chart below, the automotive market represents about 25% of its total revenue.

Source: Q4 F2019 Presentation

We expect Maxim to benefit from the trend of increasing electronic contents in vehicles in the next decade. As can be seen from the chart below, electronic systems as a percentage of total car cost is expected to increase to 50% in 2030. This will be significantly higher than the 40% in 2017. We believe this presents a great opportunity for Maxim to grow its revenue.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

An important key component in the trend towards electrification of vehicles is governments' role in encouraging lower emissions (hence, promoting electric vehicles). As the need to increase efficiency and lower-emission, high-efficiency electric vehicles will be needed. Therefore, Maxim’s analog chips that can be used in the EV battery management system will benefit from this trend and will continue to be needed.

Maxim will also benefit from increasing chip contents in industrial applications

Besides opportunities in automotive, Maxim should be able to benefit from the strong demand in industrial electronics. For readers' information, industrial segment represents about 29% of Maxim’s revenue in Q4 F2019. As can be seen from the illustration below, semiconductor revenue growth in the industrial sector such as the field of security, solid-state lighting, and automation are expected to grow by double digits annually through 2022. We see great demand for Maxim’s analog devices.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

Analog devices have long product life cycle than other digital integrated circuits

Maxim’s focus on analog chip is advantageous. Compared to other companies that design and manufacture semiconductor chips such as CPUs or GPUs that depends on leading-edge designs and manufacturing processes, analog chips are not overly dependent on leading-edge designs. Its products are often used in automotive and industrial products which have long product life. As we have discussed earlier, automotive and industrial segments represent about 25% and 29% of Maxim’s revenue respectively. In areas such as automotive and industrial products, quality and reliability are way important than consumer products. In other words, quality and performance are the factors its customers will choose rather than price. Therefore, Maxim’s record number of design wins in the automotive segment in F2019 should bear fruits in the years to come.

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. Global trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. If the global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further. We believe Maxim will be exposed to higher risks than many other semiconductor companies as it has high exposure to automotive and industrial sectors. These two sectors are much more cyclical than consumer electronics.

Valuation Analysis

The share price of Maxim declined sharply after management lowered its guidance. Despite the decline, its forward P/E ratio of 23.15x is still trading above its five-year average of 19.47x. Its forward P/E ratio is also higher than its peers that trade at much lower valuations.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Maxim Integrated Products 23.15 19.47 3.41% ON Semiconductor (ON) 10.67 10.96 N/A STMicroelectronics (STM) 17.21 18.13 1.35% Microchip (MCHP) 14.25 15.91 1.66%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

A growing 3.4%-yielding dividend

Unlike many other semiconductor companies that pay no dividend or little dividend, Maxim has been increasing its dividend every year (see chart below). It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 3.41% (on a trailing 12-month basis). As can be seen from the chart, its dividend yield is about in the middle of its yield range since 2011. The company’s dividend is safe as its dividend payout ratio in Q4 F2019 is 84%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Despite the near-term headwind it faces, we have a positive view on Maxim and its future outlook. However, we still think its shares are expensive and think a further pullback will create a better risk/reward profile. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.