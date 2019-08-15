Maple Leaf Foods: Several Catalysts Should Help Drive Its Share Price Higher

Investment Thesis

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) (TSX:MFI) delivered a much better Q2 2019 with EBITDA margin expansion. We continue to see Maple Leaf Foods to benefit from rising pork price as a global shortage of pork is inevitable due to the African swine flu in China. In addition, the company is also in the midst of constructing a new poultry processing plant and management expects this new facility to expand its meat EBITDA margin from the current level of about 10% to 14%-16% by 2022. Maple Leaf Foods is also well-positioned to compete in the plant-based protein space.

The company has laid out an aggressive plan to capture over C$3 billion of the market by 2029 from the current sales of about C$204 million per year. This represented a growth rate of over 30% annually. Its shares are currently trading at a significant discount to its peers if we take into consideration its potential growth outlook in plant-based protein business. In fact, it has similar scale to its rival Beyond Meat (BYND) in the plant-based protein market but trades at only one third of Beyond Meat's valuation. We think the stock is a good holding for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Maple Leaf Foods delivered a good quarter. The company saw its total sales increased by 12.5% primarily driven by its acquisitions and its double-digit growth in its plant-based protein products. Even without the acquisition, its total sales grew by 3.5% year over year. The growth was driven by its efforts on brand renovations and pricing actions taken to increase its meat prices. As a result of its efforts, Maple Leaf Food’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 50 basis points to 10.6% in Q2 2019.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Earnings And Growth Analysis

We have a very bullish view on Maple Leaf Foods in our previous article (selected by Seeking Alpha as a Top Idea article) written back in April. Our view has not changed at all since that time, and here we highlight the reasons why we continue to remain very bullish on the stock:

Meat margin expected to improve due to worldwide pork shortage

The outbreak of African swine flu in China and several other countries in Asia such as Mongolia, North Korea and Vietnam will result in a shortage of pork for a lengthy period of time. This is because once swine are infected by the flu, the death rate is nearly 100%. We believe Maple Leaf Foods will benefit from this outbreak of the disease (assuming it is not spread to Canada). Estimates of how much herds are lost in China varies. According to Rabobank, China’s pig herd may shrink by 50% due to ASF. The fact that this disease is difficult to control also means that this situation is likely to continue in the next few years.

The reality is that there is not enough pork in the world to fill the shortage. Although due to the recent trade tension between the U.S. and China, and some disputes between China and Canada, there hasn’t been a significant increase in pork export to China. Nevertheless, we are seeing a significant increase in piglet and carcass prices in Europe. As can be seen from the chart below, piglet and carcass prices are now significantly higher than 2018 and the 5-year average between 2014 and 2018.

Source: EU Commission

Since EU countries can export pork to China and import from North America to fill the gap, we expect Maple Leaf Foods will eventually be able to take advantage of the favorable leasing spread that should happen sometime in H2 2019. In fact, management announced in the conference call that they have increased the price for the pork they ship to their customers by about 15%-18% starting in July.

On top of the rising hog and pork prices, Maple Leaf effectively owned approximately 41% of the hogs that it processed. Therefore, the company can take advantage of the low soybean costs (due to China not importing soybeans from the U.S.).

Source: CME Group

Plant-based protein will be a strong growth driver

One catalyst we did not mention in our previous article is Maple Leaf Food's exposure to the high-growth plant-based protein segment. Since we published our article, plant-based protein provider Beyond Meat's share price skyrocketed. This is because the market finally realized the strong growth potential in the plant-based protein segment. In fact, Maple Leaf Foods also has a sizable plant-based protein business. For reader’s information, the company acquired Lightlife Food in 2017 and Field Roast Grain Meat in 2018. Together, these two sub-brands contribute about 41% market share in the refrigerated meat alternatives in the retail market in the United States (see chart below). Plant-based protein segment has been growing rapidly. Since Maple Leaf Foods’ acquisition of these two brands, the company has grown their revenues by a compound annual growth rate of 38%.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Looking forward, Maple Leaf Foods is also making the necessary investments to protect its market share against companies such as Impossible Foods or Beyond Meat and grow its business rapidly. Back in April 2019, Maple Leaf Foods announced to invest US$310 million (C$406 million) to double its capacity for its plant-based protein products. In its latest conference call, the company also announced that it would “step-up in the game” to grow its plant-based protein market. This will include prioritizing growth over short-term profit. From a long-term perspective, we think this is the right move as the company needs to defend its market share and compete against its competitors.

Because of management’s focus to prioritize growth over short-term profit, we encourage investors to view beyond the near-term weakness in Maple Leaf Foods’ consolidated EBITDA. As can be seen from the chart below, plant-based protein market is expected to reach 10%~15% of the total protein market by 2029 in North America (the market is about US$25 billion by 2029). This is at least 10 times higher than the current share of 1% of the total protein market. Management hopes to capture over C$3 billion of the plant-based protein market by 2029. That is a growth rate of over 30% annually in the next decade.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Poultry automation will drive long-term margin expansion

Maple Leaf Foods is investing C$660 million to build a modern poultry facility to replace its aging legacy plants in Ontario. The facility will help Maple Leaf Foods to reduce costs by consolidating three legacy plants into one efficient scale facility. There will also be capacity allocated for value-added poultry categories. Production start-up is anticipated in 2021 and the facility should help deliver annualized benefits of C$105 million to its adjusted EBITDA on a run-rate basis within 12 months of start-up. Management hopes that the new capacity will help it achieve its adjusted EBITDA margin target of about 14%-16% in 2022. For reader’s information, its adjusted EBITDA margin in 2018 and H1 2019 were 9.9% and 10% respectively.

Risks And Challenges

Maple Leaf Foods faces with several risks:

1) Health status of livestock (e.g. African swine flu).

2) Food contamination.

3) Foreign exchange risk.

4) Tariffs and trade tensions as 27% of its revenues are derived outside of Canada.

5) Changes in consumer tastes and buying patterns.

6) Cyclical nature of the cost and supply of livestock

7) Commodity prices such as soybean prices that is used to feed its hog.

Valuation Analysis

It is somewhat challenging to give a fair value of Maple Leaf Foods as its business involves consumer packaged meats, plant-based protein, and fresh meats. The chart below shows the forward EV to EBITDA ratio of selective companies in this industry ranging from pure-play meat processors to the higher margin consumer packaged food companies.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from the chart, consumer packaged food companies such as Hormel Foods (HRL), and Premium Brands (OTC:PRBZF) have higher EV to EBITDA ratios of 16.52x and 13.94x respectively. On the other hand, meat processors such as Tyson Foods (TSN) has a much lower EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.50x. As the chart shows, Maple Leaf Foods' EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.95x is very low if we consider the fact that it has a sizable market share in the plant-based protein business already.

For reader’s information, Maple Leaf Foods has a similar scale to Beyond Meat in terms of revenue in plant-based protein business. Yet, Maple Leaf Foods’ market capitalization of C$4.1 billion (US$3.1 billion) is much less than Beyond Meat’s US$10.3 billion. Investors of Maple Leaf Foods are basically buying a similar business to Beyond Meat and get the rest of its meat business for free. Therefore, we really think Maple Leaf Foods is attractively valued.

A growing 1.7%-yielding dividend

Maple Leaf Foods has consistently increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, it currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.145 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of nearly 1.7% on a trailing-12-month basis. The company’s dividend yield is towards the high end of its past 5-year yield range. Its dividend is safe as the company has a payout ratio of only 23.6% (based on its trailing 12-month free cash flow).

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We continue to believe that Maple Leaf Foods’ share will be materially higher in the future due to several catalysts highlighted in our article. In addition, its shares are also trading at an attractive valuation. Therefore, we think this stock presents a significant growth potential for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.