Trupanion: Downgrading To $1 As Rate Spiral Takes Hold

Trupanion is already wildly overpriced compared to peers, I do not see how this rate increase can help them arrest that trend.

I have offered extensive coverage of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) regulatory and financial woes (a synopsis can be found HERE), the fact that they offer the highest priced insurance in the category (HERE), and the fact that the company is claiming that they have an adverse selection problem so they have to offer up sub-par plan designs with 50% co-insurance (HERE).

All the while I have maintained that the company has some residual value; around $8 or so based on the sale prices of comparable companies (HERE).

However - new rate requests in California call into question the viability of the business. It appears that a rate spiral has taken hold of the company

TRUP Requests a 20% Rate Increase for CA in 2020

Amazingly this comes just one year after TRUP requested a 17% rate increase in the state.

Figure 1: TRUP requests a 20% increase effective December 1, 2019

Source: Trupanion's Request to the California State Insurance Commissioner

There Are a Few Things Outrageous About This Request

The cumulative effect of these price increases has already priced TRUP's offering out of the market (in terms of being competitive as a monthly premium), but the raw numbers are a sight to be seen.

Figure 2: Cumulative Price Increases in California

Source: Trupanion's Request to the California State Insurance Commissioner

150% increase in cost is not going to keep healthy pets on your books, they are going to rotate off and leave you with only the very sick pets.

Figure 3: Histogram of Covered Lives Expected To See Increase/Decrease in California

Source: Trupanion's Request to the California State Insurance Commissioner

A full 85.5% of covered lives are subject to a price increase between 10% and 30% according to TRUP's own regulatory document.

Figure 4: Loss Ratios Are Rising Despite Rapid Increases in Rates

Source: Trupanion's Request to the California State Insurance Commissioner

This chart shows a simple calculation. Trupanion is required to file its "Paid Loss Development" and "Premiums Earned" with the State of California on a quarterly basis. By simply dividing the "Paid Loss Development" (claims pay outs) by the "Premiums Earned" we generate the "Loss Ratio" (or the amount of premiums that go out the back door to claims.)

What we see here is particularly concerning for TRUP, on a quarterly basis these rapid price hikes have not translated into increased profits - but instead look like a hamster wheel requiring 20% hikes just to keep the losses relatively stable in the very short term. The 12 month line shows the cumulative effect on the business in CA, and the loss ratios are climbing to all time highs.

TRUP isn't raising rates to make money for investors - it's doing it because the losses are climbing faster then premiums.

Conclusion

There isn't much to say. It is true that competitive comparable companies have been sold at valuations, which on a per/policy basis, suggest a price near $8/share. But there is no evidence that those companies' books of policies were under this level of duress. My conclusion after reading these documents is that $8/share is now the upper bound of what the company is worth, and that the insurance book itself is likely worthless. Perhaps the CRM is worth a small amount of money so I have put a $1 target on the company - no matter where you fall on the continuum between $1 and $8 the downside is significant.

The deterioration of the financials and total lack of operating leverage point to a problem under the hood. The claim of adverse selection in Florida has to make one concerned about the health of the insurance book, the rate increases in California are downright uneconomical.

At this point I see no way to justify owning the company - the upside is completely ethereal - the downside is essentially total loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.