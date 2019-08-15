Market Volatility Bulletin: Yield Curve Inversion Top Of The Evening News - Economy Singing Blues?

UVXY implied vol up at 130. if you're looking to short vol, this may be the place to consider doing so.

Futures have moved a great deal in the aftermarket hours, as the 30YR UST yield fell below 2% for the first time.

Market Intro

CNBC: 8:14AM EST

S&P futures (SPY) whipped around a good deal in the after hours following a doozy of a day on Wall Street.

The 30YR UST yield (TLT) fell to all-time lows overnight, breaching the 2% level.

Spot VIX is posting 22.25 about 75 minutes before the Thursday open.

Thoughts on Volatility

A big deal is being made out of this event, but in fairness I doubt most people would know or care if the Dow (DIA) didn't take the biggest dive of the year yesterday; plunging rates, and the rate inversion, are being treated by news providers as the proximate cause of the run-up in stock market volatility.

My belief is that the pure speed at which rates have fallen off is alarming risk asset markets. The inversion of the yield curve is simply not as telling of a prognosticator of anything for the simple reason that central banks have gummed up the near end of the yield curve to such a degree as to potentially (quite likely to my mind) change the nature of the signal.

So often you hear or read accusations that central bank intervention skipped over the cause of the common man - Main Street, if you will - to rescue the banks.

Wall Street and Main Street are really two sides of the same coin in fact (Assets=Liabilities + Owners' Equity), but beyond that we need to ask how effective all the help has been. Euro banks trading down to where they did over two decades ago?

The US banks appear to be in pretty decent shape, and so I don't wish to generalize criticism here. But it would seem that the ECB has done plenty, particularly over the last five years, to spur the economy and target too-low inflation (from their perspective, not my own): to what effect?

Volatility was doused famously in cases such as the post-Brexit response of June 2016, but if damped vol is not followed up by real gains in the economy, then it becomes an exercise in simply kicking the can.

From a secondary market standpoint, Mr. Balchunas, I agree with you. BTFD has become hardwired into the minds of so many.

But this time does feel more like mid-to-late 2015, when the economy really did appear to be headed into a rut. Of course things turned around, and the US and global economy went on to enjoy a couple years of strengthening growth and of course ultra-low unemployment.

But I think that Mr. Elerian is correct in this instance: if the average consumer is reading about rates falling to all-time lows, and how such activity has historically been predictive of low growth - or worse yet, recession - then an important bastion (consumption) of our GDP may slump.

Term Structure

Spot VIX has really held itself in check so far. The 3% drop in the SPX was certainly noticed by spot and the VX term structure, but the index did not go haywire.

I posted a graphic a couple days ago whose premise was that we needed spot VIX at 27 before the panic truly washed out. The VX futures does in fact look quite inverted, ready to follow spot to higher ground should the need arise.

Short-vol (SVXY, ZIV) faces some pretty daunting backwardation here, so those who think of these instruments as an easy way to pick up yield need to at least pause and assess the current state.

The CBOE VIX9D closed out yesterday at 24.50. This once again provides an indication that there is more room for volatility and the VX term structure to head in a northerly direction, which of course would favor the long-vol position (VXX). These instruments have fared quite well this August, after a rough mid-June through July.

How long their luck continues is open to question, but the position of VIX9D points to more room for positive development.

MarketChameleon.com: UVXY implied (teal) vs. realized (purple) volatility

Implied volatility on the 1.5x leveraged product UVXY has kicked up, and options volume on the product is quite heavy. Implied vol as of Wednesday's close clocked in just above 130, while HV20 is playing catch up at 116 (HV20 pickup up 10 vol points just yesterday!).

Note that the implied vol can and does spend some time below realized when panic levels get elevated. Look, for instance at late October through late January. Selling some vol in these products can be a decent way to play current situation if you are of the mindset that the SPX will at the very least take a breather.

Wrap Up

Good second-ever comment, RNP68! Your comment was well bolstered by a couple others in the previous MVB. The signaling is getting quite grim out there, and saturation brought on by too much debt in the private sector could be a way to read these very low interest rate readings.

"Savers have nowhere to go" in a normal market environment with low defaults and high levels of indebtedness should not occur: rates arguably should climb.

