Plains All American Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues

The company is unlikely to show much in the way of further growth for the remainder of this year, although it will once again resume growth afterwards.

On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, domestic pipeline-focused partnership Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) reported its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed, as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top line but did manage to beat its earnings expectations. However, a closer look at the company's actual reported results shows that these results were not particularly bad, and in fact, there were certainly a few things to like here as the company continued to make progress on its growth projects, as well as managed to post a significantly higher distributable cash flow than in the prior-year quarter. Overall, then, it would appear that investors in Plains All American should be reasonably pleased with the results that we see here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Plains All American's second-quarter 2019 earnings report:

Plains All American Pipeline reported total second-quarter 2019 revenues of $8.253 billion. This represents a 2.14% increase over the $8.080 billion that the company brought in during the same quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating income of $451 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $88 million that the partnership had in the year-ago quarter.

Plains All American Pipeline transported an average of 6.787 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the quarter. This compares quite favorably to the 5.797 million barrels of oil equivalents per day that the firm averaged during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $590 million during the quarter. This represents a 78.8% increase over the $330 million that it reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Plains All American Pipeline reported a net income of $448 million. This represents a substantial improvement over the $100 million that the company earned during the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing these results is likely to notice is that the company's financial performance improved using essentially any measurement. Perhaps the biggest reason for that is that the volume of resources that Plains All American transported was higher during the most recent quarter than it was a year ago. This is essentially the way that its business model works. In short, Plains All American Pipeline charges its customers a fee for every unit of either liquids or natural gas that moves through its transportation network. As some readers have occasionally pointed out, the actual business model is a bit more complicated than this, but this simplified explanation will work to explain why the company's financial performance was so much better than a year ago. This is also something that we see across the midstream space, as numerous other quality firms have also been posting year-over-year growth.

Plains All American credits the majority of this volume growth to rising upstream production in the Permian basin. This is something that we have discussed in various past articles as very likely to happen. There would not, however, be any point to this growth if there was no way for the producing companies to get the new, incremental production to the market, where it can be sold. This is where companies like Plains All American Pipeline come into play, as they are the ones that transport these resources to the market. The company brought new capacity, such as the Sunrise II pipeline in the fourth quarter of 2018, into service over the past year to help drive this growth. The start-up of these new projects was able to offset the third-quarter 2018 sale of the partnership's stake in the BridgeTex pipeline, which was quite nice to see.

Unlike some other pipeline companies, such as Kinder Morgan (KMI), Plains All American Pipeline is primarily focused on the transportation of liquids and not natural gas. Of the major types of liquids (crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined products), the overwhelming majority of the company's transported volumes consist of crude oil. We can see that quite clearly here:

Although crude oil and natural gas are often lumped together by both analysts and the media, the two commodities have different fundamentals. We have seen this quite clearly recently, as the extremely low natural gas prices have caused companies such as Range Resources Corp. (RRC) to retrench and lower their production growth ambitions. We have not seen this to the same degree from the oil producers. While midstream companies like Plains All American are somewhat insulated from the volatile commodity markets, they are still affected by things like production growth rates. Thus, adding a liquids-focused midstream company to a portfolio can be an interesting way to diversify your overall exposure to the midstream space if you have a lot of money invested in the natural gas-focused pipeline giants.

The company's operating results were actually much better than even its own management expected, as evidenced by the fact that it had to increase its guidance for 2019. Plains All American now expects its average volumes for the full-year 2019 period to be approximately 6.8 million barrels per day. This is roughly in line with what it had this quarter, so we can expect this high level of performance to continue over the remainder of the year. However, this also implies that the company is unlikely to see much in the way of near-term growth from the projects it is still working on. That growth should transpire beginning in 2020 and beyond though, so there is still a lot to like here.

One of the biggest reasons why people invest in master limited partnerships is because of the enormous distributions yields that these companies typically boast. Indeed, as of the time of writing, Plains All American yields 6.62%, which is certainly much better than the S&P 500 as a whole. Of course, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution it pays out. The easiest way to do this is by looking at its distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is theoretically available to be distributed to the firm's owners. As mentioned in the highlights, Plains All American Pipeline had a distributable cash flow of $590 million, or $528 million after accounting for distributions to the preferred shareholders. This works out to $0.71 per common unit and common unit equivalent. However, the company is only paying out $0.36 per common unit, which gives it a coverage ratio of 2.02x. This is clearly more than enough to cover its current distribution with a substantial margin of safety. Thus, the distribution should prove to be quite safe at the present level.

In conclusion, these were certainly reasonably satisfying results for Plains All American Pipeline, and they quite clearly show the company's growth story playing out. This growth story seems quite likely to continue going forward, although management expects the present level of performance to continue over the remainder of this year. The company currently boasts a reasonably appealing yield and generates far more cash flow than it needs to cover it, which is always nice to see. Overall, Plains All American Pipeline investors should be reasonably satisfied with this performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various MLP funds that may hold long positions in either PAA or KMI at any given time. I do not own any of the mentioned companies directly.