Kimco Realty Corp.: 5.9%-Yield, Strong Portfolio, Fair Valuation

The REIT performs better than many investors might think.

High leasing spreads and NAV creation through property (re)development could be a catalyst for FFO growth going forward.

Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) is a well-managed commercial property REIT with considerable investments in open-air shopping centers across the United States. Kimco Realty Corp. has an almost fully utilized real estate portfolio, is growing rents through redeveloping properties, and has no problems covering its dividend with adjusted funds from operations. Kimco Realty Corp.'s shares are probably about fully valued today and offer investors a 5.9 percent entry yield.

Kimco Realty Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Kimco Realty Corp. is structured as a real estate investment trust and has an equity value of $8.1 billion. At the end of the June quarter, Kimco Realty Corp.'s real estate portfolio included 429 commercial properties representing 75.0 million square feet in gross leaseable area.

Here's a portfolio overview.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp. Q2-2019 Earnings Supplement

Kimco Realty Corp.'s properties are spread out all over the United States but are nonetheless concentrated in a couple of coastal core markets that drive more than 80 percent of the REIT's annual base rent.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp. Investor Presentation

Portfolio Quality

Kimco Realty Corp. has excellent portfolio quality that underpins the investment proposition.

First of all, Kimco Realty Corp. has impressive portfolio occupancy. The REIT's occupancy level has not dropped below 95.8 percent in the last six quarters, which indicates healthy demand for Kimco's commercial properties.

Source: Achilles Research

Secondly, Kimco Realty Corp. has a highly diversified tenant base. The REIT's lease portfolio includes 3,700 tenants that produce about $1.0 billion annually in rental revenues. The large majority of Kimco's tenants account for less than one percent of the annualized base rent. The largest tenant right now is TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), which represents 3.8 percent of the REIT's annual base rent. Kimco Realty Corp.'s diversified tenant base limits cash flow risks to the REIT and its shareholders.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

Value Creation

Kimco Realty Corp. is growing its FFO through acquisitions and project developments aimed at increasing intrinsic value. Kimco Realty Corp. regularly invests hundreds of millions of dollars each year into the (re)development of its properties. The REIT's guidance calls for $200-250 million in property investments annually going forward.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

Property (re)development has been a powerful driver of Kimco Realty Corp.'s leasing spreads. A leasing spread essentially is the difference between the old contractual rent and the (projected) market rent after a property has been upgraded. New leasing spreads are currently north of 30 percent for Kimco Realty Corp. and are projected to remain in this range until at least 2020. High leasing spreads indicate lucrative development and AFFO growth potential.

Source: Kimco Realty Corp.

Distribution Coverage

Kimco Realty Corp. has strong dividend stats that continue to support the investment case. Kimco Realty Corp. pulled in an average of $0.372/share quarter in adjusted funds from operations in the last twelve quarters which compares favorably to an average quarterly dividend rate of $0.275. The AFFO-payout ratio averaged just 74 percent and is very conservative.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Kimco Realty Corp., in my opinion, is about fairly valued today. Income investors that contemplate buying the commercial property REIT pay ~13.2x Q2-2019 annualized AFFO for Kimco Realty's dividend stream.

In terms of price-to-book-ratio, Kimco Realty Corp. compares favorably against its net-lease peers in the commercial property REIT sector.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors

Kimco Realty Corp. has a highly diversified tenant base which, I think, can protect the company against a major downturn in the U.S. economy and commercial real estate. That said, though, I think Kimco Realty Corp. could see a decrease in occupancy rates and a compression in leasing spreads in case the U.S. economy cools off and transaction activity slows down. Further, Kimco Realty Corp.'s shopping center-derived rental revenues and cash flow could come under pressure as e-Commerce competition heats up. I recommend to not invest more than 5 percent of total portfolio assets in KIM in order to account for those risks.

Your Takeaway

I like Kimco Realty Corp. a lot and think the REIT has been misunderstood for a long time. Investors have been fearful about Kimco Realty Corp.'s exposure to open-air shopping centers in light of the retail apocalypse and large retailers reducing their store counts. However, Kimco Realty Corp.'s actual portfolio and distribution stats don't reveal any major portfolio issues at all. If anything, Kimco Realty Corp. has excellent occupancy rates, lifts rents through value-adding property upgrades, and has a conservative AFFO-payout ratio. On the flip side, KIM is probably about fairly valued today. In order to increase my comfort level in terms of valuation, I would wait with a purchase until the share price drops to ~$15.50-16.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.