Energy Transfer: The Price Doesn't Match The Fundamentals

When we add together the 8.8% yield, the likely 3-4% DCF growth, and 2.8% valuation multiple expansion, it becomes quite clear that Energy Transfer is an even stronger buy than in my previous article.

Despite Energy Transfer's run up since its last earnings report, the company is still trading at a 24% discount, which is sizable, given its yield and growth prospects.

Energy Transfer offers investors a yield of nearly 9%, while also showing impressive distribution coverage, especially in its most recent quarter.

Since I last wrote about Energy Transfer (ET), the company's unit price has declined 7.3% from $15.00 a unit to the most recent price of $13.90 a unit (as of August 11, 2019). However, the company's recent results for Q2 have driven the price up quite a bit from a tad over $13 a unit to just under $14 a unit.

Given the company's performance from an operating standpoint, I find it to be a great investment opportunity that the unit price continues to stagnate in the low to mid teens per unit range.

I'll be discussing why I believe Energy Transfer's most recent earnings report was an encouraging one, and the company continues to be making the progress necessary to reward long-term investors with a higher valuation multiple on top of whatever DCF growth it can deliver and the massive yield near 9%.

I'll also briefly recap Energy Transfer's well covered distribution and growth potential of the distribution over the long term, in addition to discussing the risks associated with Energy Transfer which are weighing on its unit price, and what I believe to be Energy Transfer's fair value.

I'll conclude by offering my estimation of Energy Transfer's annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Massive And Well-Covered Distribution

When a yield is as massive as Energy Transfer's, it's always worth examining whether the yield is sustainable. Because if the yield is sustainable over the long term, the yield could drive returns, without even considering DCF growth and valuation multiple expansion.

In order to assess the safety of Energy Transfer's dividend, I'll delve into the distributable cash flow coverage ratio or DCF coverage ratio. This is the best metric to gauge whether an MLP's yield is sustainable or not.

In its most recent quarter, Energy Transfer generated $1.6 billion in DCF against $800 million in distributions to unit holders, for a solid 2.0 DCF coverage ratio.

For context, Simply Safe Dividends considers 1.1 or greater to be a safe distribution coverage ratio.

It's quite clear that Energy Transfer's dividend is fairly safe for an MLP and that the safety has materially improved in just the past couple quarters.

Energy Transfer's Q4 2018 DCF coverage was 1.9 and Q1 2019 DCF coverage was 2.07. The company's DCF coverage has gradually improved since the completion of its merger with Energy Transfer Partners last October.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

While Simply Safe Dividends still hasn't assigned a safe dividend score to Energy Transfer, it is worth mentioning that the company's strong results have prompted Simply Safe Dividends to raise its dividend safety score from 46 when I wrote my last article on Energy Transfer to 56. This is just a tad below the score of 61 that is required for a safe dividend rating from Simply Safe Dividends.

We'll now delve into the reasons why I believe Energy Transfer will earn yet another upgrade in its dividend safety score a few quarters from now.

Encouraging Progress Toward Further Improvement In Fundamentals

When Energy Transfer reported Q2 2019 results last week, it became clear that, from my perspective, Energy Transfer continues to improve its fundamentals.

Energy Transfer reported record-high adjusted EBITDA of $2.82 billion in its most recent quarter, which is up 25% from Q2 2018.

Additionally, Energy Transfer's DCF of $1.6 billion represents 23% YOY growth from Q2 2018.

There were a few factors that contributed to Energy Transfer's strong results, which include the initial capacity of Mariner East 2 going into service at the end of last year, Frac VI going into service this February and operating at full capacity since March.

Understandably, management is confident in Energy Transfer's operating results. In fact, the strong performance has prompted CFO Thomas Long to raise adjusted EBITDA guidance.

As a result of this strong performance and the completion of several key growth initiatives for 2019, we are revising our adjusted EBITDA guidance higher. We are also lowering our full year CapEx guidance. We expect our 2019 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $10.8 billion to $11 billion, which is up $200 million from our previous guidance range.

Expanding upon Mr. Long's comment on CapEx guidance, he had this to say:

As for CapEx, we now expect to spend approximately $4.6 billion to $4.8 billion on organic growth projects, which is down from our previous guidance of approximately $5 billion. This is as a result of a number of projects coming in at lower costs than expected, as well as deferring some capital spend which is not expected to have any impact on start dates.

As Mr. Long indicated, the decrease in CapEx guidance is two-fold. First, Energy Transfer has benefited from projects coming in at lower costs than expected. Secondly, Energy Transfer is also deferring a portion of its capital spending into next year. It's important to note that this deferral of capital spending into next year won't have any impact on in-service dates for Energy Transfer's upcoming projects.

Image Source: Energy Transfer June 2019 Investor Presentation

Moving into the projects that Energy Transfer is expecting to come online in the near future, there are several catalysts for investors to look forward to in the next year or two.

As noted by Mr. Long, Frac VII will provide 150,000 bpd and is expected to come into service in Q1 of next year. Frac VIII is expected to come into service in Q2 2021, which will bring total frack capacity at Mont Belvieu to over 1 million barrels a day.

Additionally, the 24-inch 352-mile Lone Star Express expansion is expected to add over 400,000 bpd of NGL pipeline capacity from the Permian Basin to the Lone Star Express 30-inch pipeline south of Fort Worth, Texas. This project is expected to come online by or before the company's initial timeline of Q4 2020.

Lastly, Energy Transfer recently signed a Project Framework Agreement with Shell (RDS.B) to further progress their Lake Charles LNG project. This agreement will be a 50/50 joint venture between the two, with a plan to convert Energy Transfer's existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility with liquefaction capacity of 16.45 million tonnes per year (LNG offtake will be split 50/50 as well). Energy Transfer and Shell are advancing a project to provide low-cost US gas for export to global customers, which will likely be greeted with massive demand.

As part of its commitment to the LNG export joint venture, Energy Transfer wisely opened its first office in Asia in April as a hub to facilitate its relationship with the Asian markets.

Despite the fact that Energy Transfer has held off on providing guidance for 2020 and that some projects have experienced cost overruns, the company is making significant progress.

When we consider the strong operating results the past several quarters and the projects in the pipeline for Energy Transfer, I am inclined to continue to give this company the benefit of the doubt. A company doesn't just stumble into strong operating results that Energy Transfer has been consistently producing, which gives me great confidence that the management team will continue to execute and propel this company forward.

Risks To Consider

Although Energy Transfer is making significant progress in improving its fundamentals and increasing the safety of its distribution, there are a number of risks that investors must be aware of before considering an investment in Energy Transfer.

One of the primary risks facing Energy Transfer is an industry-wide trend of increasing resistance from environmentalists and concerned residents.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is a reminder from Energy Transfer's past that significant political resistance aimed at any of Energy Transfer's current projects or future projects could result in increased project costs to Energy Transfer, delays in when projects come online, or both.

The DAPL ended up costing Energy Transfer nearly double initial expectations, not to mention all the negative PR and the court battles against environmental groups that the company had to endure.

A more recent reminder of the opposition that many pipeline projects face is the recent order from Virginia regulators to stop construction on a 2-mile portion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline joint venture between EQM Midstream Partners (EQM), NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF), and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO).

While it's unclear at this time what this development will mean to the overall cost of completing the MVP pipeline and the timeline of when the pipeline comes online, it's worthwhile to mention that the pipeline's cost and service date was estimated to be $4.6 billion and come online in Q4 2019 initially. In EQM's most recent earnings transcript, the cost estimate was increased to $4.8-$5.0 billion (EQM's share of that would be around $2.4 billion), and the in-service date was pushed back to mid 2020.

A short-term risk to Energy Transfer is the fact that although it was discussed in the company's most recent earnings call that the distribution may soon be increased, CFO Thomas Long noted that the company is analyzing whether it will engage in unit buybacks, pay down debt, increase its distribution, or some combination of the above.

A potential investor in Energy Transfer needs to be aware that, while the option of distribution increases will soon be on the table, that doesn't necessarily mean the company will be doing that, or at least not in a materially significant way.

It's quite probable that until Energy Transfer resumes distribution increases, its debt reaches its desired level of 4.0-4.5 times EBITDA, and other projects come online, Energy Transfer is probably going to be stuck in the mid teens range. Investors looking for immediate capital appreciation would probably be better off considering other investments.

The final notable risk to Energy Transfer is that, as a midstream company, Energy Transfer is dependent upon the investment thesis of the American energy boom playing out over the long term.

As I indicated in my previous article, estimating peak oil is incredibly complex with hundreds of variables that need to be considered. It's for that reason accurately estimating peak oil is nearly impossible for even the experts.

Regardless of when peak oil arrives, it is imperative that Energy Transfer prepares itself for this inevitable event. While Energy Transfer could engage in unit buybacks like tobacco giant Altria (NYSE:MO) has for years to partially offset a secular decline in its business, this can only endure for so long before Energy Transfer must transition to the future of energy, whatever that may be.

One final consideration for investors is that, as an MLP, Energy Transfer comes with oftentimes complex tax implications. If an investor isn't willing to learn the portion of the tax code that covers MLPs or pay someone to prepare that portion of their tax return, they would be better off passing up an investment in Energy Transfer and its MLP peers.

For a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing Energy Transfer, I would refer interested readers to pages 31-66 of Energy Transfer's most recent 10-K as there have been no material changes to the company's risk factors according to Energy Transfer's most recent 10-Q filing.

A Disconnect Between Price And Fundamentals Has Led To A Deep Discount In Energy Transfer Units

Now that we've established Energy Transfer is an excellent company improving upon its already strong fundamentals, we'll move into the valuation aspect of an investment in Energy Transfer to determine the extent to which Energy Transfer is undervalued.

The first valuation metric we'll use to value Energy Transfer is the 5-year average dividend yield.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Energy Transfer's 8.78% yield is well above its 5-year average of 6.82%.

Even if we ignore that Energy Transfer's fundamentals are improving, and we don't believe the company's fair value yield is 6.82%, it seems safe to assert that the company will revert to a fair value yield of 7.5% at a minimum over the long run.

This indicates that Energy Transfer is trading at a 14.6% discount to its fair value of $16.27 a unit and offers 17.1% upside from its current unit price of $13.90.

The next valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Energy Transfer is the price to DCF ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, Energy Transfer's price to DCF ratio of 6.1 is far below its 5-year average of 13.4 and the energy sector's average of 8.2.

Assuming a reversion to a price to DCF ratio of 8, Energy Transfer is trading at a 23.8% discount its fair value of $18.23 a unit and offers 31.1% upside from its current price.

The final valuation method I'll use to assign a fair value to Energy Transfer is the dividend discount model (distribution discount model in this case) or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected distribution per unit, which is another term for the annualized distribution per unit. Energy Transfer's current annualized distribution per unit is $1.22.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another way of saying an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return because that has historically outperformed the broader market over the long term by a bit.

The third and final input into the DDM is the distribution growth rate.

The third input is without a doubt, the most difficult to predict because there are a number of considerations that need to be accounted for to arrive at a DGR that proves to be accurate over the long term.

Given that I expect Energy Transfer to maintain a conservative payout ratio, it's reasonable to conclude that distribution growth will roughly mirror DCF growth over the long term. When we consider that Energy Transfer is growing like a weed, even when we take into account this growth will level off, a 4% DGR seems more than reasonable.

This gives us a fair value of $20.33 a unit and implies that Energy Transfer is trading at a 31.6% discount to fair value and offers 46.3% upside from the current price.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $18.28 a unit. This means that units of Energy Transfer are trading at a 24.0% discount to fair value and offer 31.5% upside from the current price.

Summary: Energy Transfer Is Poised For Market-Beating Total Return Potential

Energy Transfer offers a monstrous yield nearing 9%, which is also well covered, and the coverage ratio will only continue to improve over time as more projects come into service.

Energy Transfer's results continue to provide evidence that the company's fundamentals are improving while the stock price is stagnating because of the lack of respect and credence given to the company's strong operating results.

This only adds to the case for an investment in Energy Transfer. When industries and companies within a certain industry are as neglected by investors as Energy Transfer, valuations become quite appealing, and not only do investors benefit from an eye-popping yield that's safe, but Energy Transfer also comes with tremendous capital appreciation potential over the long term.

Between the 8.8% yield, conservative 3-4% DCF growth, and 2.8% valuation multiple expansion, it becomes quite clear that Energy Transfer is an even stronger buy than in my previous article. Even if we assume that Energy Transfer's valuation multiple never recovers to a multiple more in line from a historical perspective, Energy Transfer's whopping yield alone provides a return likely to beat the broader market over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, EQM, NEE, RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.