Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - New Highest Levels For The Sector

Most of the funds from the sector are trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For the conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities which are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

The market participants continued to seek safety assets as the concerns about the economic slowdown and the trade war were again among the factors which affected the stock market. Of course, the situation was beneficial for safer assets such as municipal bonds and we saw a new highest level for the sector. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) rose by $0.68 and finished the Friday session at $114.57 per share. Definitely, a strong weekly performance which helped the benchmark to reach its highest close level for the last decade.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds announced their regular dividends:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0475 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0425 per share.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) $0.0500 per share.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) $0.0375 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) $0.0375 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) $0.0475 per share with -$0.005 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Our analysis starts with a review of a statistical indicator called Z-score. Basically, we use it to figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. If there is no fundamental reason behind the deviation from the mean we can review the fund and rely on the mean reversion strategy.

The past week was very successful for the net asset values of the municipal bond CEFs. All of them managed to increase their NAVs but we did not see the same buying impulse in their prices. As a result, this week we can expect to find lower Z-scores and higher discounts.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) reported another slight decrease in its price after the announced dividend cut and it is among the funds with the lowest Z-scores. The management team decided to decrease the monthly distribution from $0.0474 per share to $0.0364 per share.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

If you want to invest in a Muni fund which does not use leverage you can take a look at Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR). This fund offers 3.35% current yield but the facts that it is not leveraged and its impressive credit quality may be interesting to you.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The recent interest rate cut is a positive fact for the prices of the fixed-income assets with a relatively long duration. Municipal bond closed-end funds are exactly this type of assets, and we can admit that the increase in their prices was expected. Nevertheless, I notice too high optimism in some of them. Z-score is a tool which can help us to identify relatively expensive funds. From our perspective, Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal to re-allocate your money.

Last time, MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) was traded at 4.00 points Z-score. No doubt, a value which raises a red flag for me and signals for a time to close a long position or to consider a sell position. In my previous article I informed you that it will be difficult for CXE to stay at such levels and I am glad to see that its price fell by 3.67% over the past week. The Z-score is a powerful tool which helps us to identify irrational movements.

Source: CEFdata.com

The situation around Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) looks very similar as its price reported an increase of 4.70% while its net asset value rose only by 0.69%. Currently, its Z-score is 3.40 points and it seems difficult for the price to remain at such levels.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 1.24 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 1.62 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) is the fund which I am interested in. It has a discount of 12.53% and currently, we do have a Z-score of 0.70 points. This closed-end fund seems undervalued compared to its New York peers. On top of that, it has a positive earnings coverage ratio and positive UNII balance per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -4.85%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.07%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

No doubt, the dividend of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) and its potential decrease are among the most observed factors in the sector. Once again, it did not happen and PCQ announced its usual dividend of $0.0770 per share. Nevertheless, the premium of 36.20% is extremely high and I consider an investment in PCQ at these levels as risky.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

The other two funds which I see as overpriced compared to their peers are Western Asset Managed Municipals Portfolio (MMU) and Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT). For EOT it is very interesting to see that its price remains at these levels even when the management team decided to decrease the dividend from $0.0809 per share to $0.0759 per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.51%. From the above participants and their parameters, only PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) and the Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) caught my eye with their relatively low Z-scores and discount/premium metric.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.12%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.94%.

My recommendation here is to check also the earnings coverage ratio and the UNII/share balances of the funds which offer higher yields. I am saying it because if the earnings are not high enough to cover the dividend, it is possible to see a decrease in the distribution which is going to affect the yield of the funds, and it is very likely to see a decrease in its price.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.6%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades which you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on August 11, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PCQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.