4 High-Yield Infrastructure Equity Plays That Are Beating The Market Right Now

With the market is on the brink of free-fall, these high-yield assets could be the safe-haven you're looking for.

Infrastructure Equity Is Beating The Market

I just performed an analysis of the real assets/infrastructure investment universe and discovered a few things. First, real assets are indeed outperforming the market in this time of turbulence. I checked using several comparisons including dividends and performance during the current market downturn.

What I discovered in a nutshell and no surprise really is that the S&P pays a much lower yield and had a much bigger decline while real assets pay a much bigger yield and suffered far less. In fact, there are several real asset investment vehicles that have been outperforming the market all year, not just during the downturn. This article is a deeper look into the four that hit my radar.

The top four from my analysis are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (HASI), the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF).

These vehicles, on average, have more than 2.5X the yield of the S&P 500, they have more than double the S&P 500 YTD gains, they fell less than 50% of the S&P 500's August crash, they've recovered more since, and many have moved on to set new highs. What they all have in common is a diversified, global, equity-focused approach to infrastructure investment.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of several publicly-traded limited partnerships from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners invests in utility, transportation, energy, and data infrastructure business worldwide. Revenue is derived through utility services; rail, toll, and port service fees; pipeline and energy storage service fees; and data storage/telecom infrastructure services.

The company just reported earnings, and it was a blowout. Revenue grew nearly 64% from the last year and produced better-than-expected FFO. Revenue of $1.7 billion beat by $0.690 billion, and FFO of $0.85 beat by $0.02 and rose 15% YOY. Results are being driven by organic growth and the company's asset-rotation strategy.

Brookfield is selling mature projects with lower FFO impact and redeploying into fresher, higher-yield projects; organic growth topped 10% for the quarter. The company is expecting to continue this strategy in the coming year and will realize gains as early as the current quarter.

Sam Pollock, CEO, from the press release:

"We have invested or committed to invest a further $1.3 billion into four high-quality businesses predominantly in North America and India. These businesses have strong going-in cash-on-cash yields that should set the stage for further growth in our results heading into 2020."

The dividend yield is a healthy 4.51% at today's prices and comes with over a decade of distribution increases, something I really like. The payout ratio is a bit alarming at 314%, but that is mitigated by one thing; the payout ratio compared to EPS is meaningless for a company like this. The company's FFO, funds from operations, is a better metric, and that coverage ratio is much better. With first-half 2019 FFO of $1.73, BIP's payout ratio is hovering right around 58% for 2019, very acceptable.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Fund

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. Because its projects center around energy efficiency for buildings and facilities, the fund qualifies as a REIT and is listed as such. This means it distributes at least 90% of income as dividends and is one of the higher-yielding assets on my list.

The company reported a solid second quarter, although core EPS fell short of consensus. Revenue and core EPS fell from the year-ago period due to lower gain on sale of receivables and investment. Hannon closed $204 in transactions for the quarter and is on track to do $1B by the end of the year. Future revenue looks safe, and the pipeline of investment targets is robust and estimated over $2.5 billion.

From the investor presentation slides

"We successfully rotated approximately $200 million of lower-yielding/highly-leveraged assets from the balance sheet during the quarter, which contributed to a modest decrease in portfolio size and a reduction in leverage. At the same time, we added better risk-adjusted return assets to the balance sheet in the quarter that are expected to facilitate continuing growth in our Net Investment Income," said Hannon Armstrong Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey A. Lipson

From the investor presentation slides

The stock is yielding about 5.0% at today's prices. There is some history of dividend increase, six years, so there is some expectation for future increases. The payout ratio is high at 105% of FFO.

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF

The Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF is a passively-managed ETF focused on the real-estate sector. Spun off from the financial sector, XLRE comprises the top REITs in America and is diversified if not skewed toward datacenter/telecommunications. Five of the top ten holdings are involved in tech/datacenter/telecom real estate and comprise more than 33% of the total portfolio.

The dividend yield is the lowest of the group at 3.22%, but still about 175% of the S&P 500 average. It is also the lagging asset on my list; it is only up 23% for the year compared to 40% for HASI and 28% for BIP and INF. What it has the others don't is that you can detour around XLRE and delve into the world of REITs and find much better returns with a more focused investment. I've screened Healthcare, Retail, Diversified and Specialized REITs and found yields in the range of 4-7% on assets poised for growth over the next four quarters. Bottom line, if it's real estate you want, XLRE is OK, but it's not hard to do better.

Own work

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end fund I have covered before. It focuses exclusively on infrastructure equities listed on global stock market exchanges. Although it is global in nature, I take that with a grain of salt. More than 50% of its holdings are U.S. while another 38% are Canada, the UK, and the EU. Portfolio holdings are focused on income-generating assets such as pipelines, electric power generation & distribution, toll roads, communications, airports, and ports.

The fund employs a small amount of leverage, 25% of portfolio value, to generate income, but it's manageable. The dividend yield is hovering around 7.5%, but likely to edge lower if I'm reading the chart right. The fund has been in a strong uptrend all year and now showing an early buy signal. Today's action is especially telling; the broad market is down almost -3.0% now and INF is holding up, showing support at the 30-day EMA, and indicating a move higher. I expect to see resistance at the recent high tested at least; a move above that would be technically bullish.

As a closed-end fund, INF trades at a discount to its NAV, which provides some of the value. The discount has been narrowing over the past six months as money flows in, but there is still room for the spread to tighten some more. The risk is the discount can be a value trap, but I don't think that is the case now. INF's discount is narrowing due to demand and performance, not declining share prices.

Source: Morningstar

The Bottom Line

Today's market conditions are troubled to say the least. Trade war, yield-curve inversion, and recession are only the tip of the iceberg. The real assets are outperforming the market during this time, which is expected, and the infrastructure equities are performing the strongest. These assets come with steady revenue streams, more than double the average S&P 500 dividend yield, and an outlook for revenue/earnings growth that supports at least the idea of future distribution increases. If you want to maximize your returns while the market figures out what it's doing, these assets can help you do it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.