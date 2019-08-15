Dollar Tree: List 4 Tariff Implementation Could Offer An Even Better Entry Point

The full effect of the new tariffs will be seen in Q3 2019; it's better to wait and see if a better entry point presents itself.

Implementation of Section 301 List 4 tariffs by the Trump Administration will have a greater impact on Dollar Tree than the three prior implementations.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is now trading at levels similar to those at the start of 2019. After hitting multiple peaks of over $110, as of this writing, the price is back to about $90. But the worst may be yet to come. On September 1, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump will implement Section 301 (List 4) tariffs, which covers $300 billion worth of goods imported from China. Dollar Tree has exposure, but management did not factor this into their outlook for the rest of fiscal 2019. My thesis for investing is to wait until Q3 2019 results are out, which may present a better entry point than at the current price.

We are uncertain as to whether or when tariffs will be applied to the List 4 products currently being considered by the United States Trade Representative. If tariffs on List 4 products are implemented, we expect that it will be impactful to our business, and especially to consumers in general. Until we have more clarity, our outlook excludes the impact of tariffs on List 4 products." - Gary Philbin - President, Chief Executive Officer on the Q1 2019 Earnings Call

Now that we know that the tariff increase will indeed be implemented, what is the extent of exposure faced by Dollar Tree and Family Dollar? Let's look at a few relevant items from the last quarterly filing and the earnings call to ascertain this.

Current Comps Drivers Could be Hit by List 4 Tariff Implementation

First of all, we see that positive comps were reported for overall sales as well as the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments on a standalone basis.

Overall comps:

Comparable store net sales increased 2.2% on a constant currency basis as a result of a 1.9% increase in average ticket and a 0.3% increase in customer count."

Comps for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments:

"...comparable store net sales increase of 2.5% on a constant currency basis resulting from increases in customer count and average ticket of 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively." "...comparable store net sales increase of 1.9% for the quarter, with a 3.0% increase in average ticket being partially offset by a 1.1% decrease in customer count..."

A significant driver of comps for the Family Dollar segment has been the rollout of the H2 model, which was initially announced in Q4 2018. The H2 model adds a $1 Dollar Tree section along with a better choice of merchandise to existing stores. In controlled tests, the segment saw a 10% increase in comps for stores that implemented the H2 model versus control stores. The number of H2 stores increased from 200 at the end of Q4 2018 to 550 at the end of Q1 2019, and the company plans to bring that number up to 1,000 stores by the end of 2019.

This initiative gave them a respectable 3% increase in average ticket, but it was unable to bring in more traffic, as evidenced by the 1.1% decrease in customer count for Q1 2019.

For Dollar Tree, one growth initiative has been to add chilled merchandise to 455 stores in addition to the 5,310 stores that already have refrigerated and frozen goods. Another is the introduction of the Snack Zone to their conventional layout. The 1,300 Dollar Tree stores that have the Snack Zone will increase to 2,000 by the end of the year.

Both segments have been able to record average ticket increases because of these new initiatives, and they will continue to contribute to comps growth in Q2 2019 as well. However, the tide may turn against these initiatives in Q3. The new tariff implementation won't affect DLTR in the short-run (Q2 2019) but could negatively impact overall sales and comps in the third quarter.

Notably, CEO Philbin's comment about the possible impact on the business was preceded by praise for the merchandising teams:

Our merchandising teams have done a terrific job of mitigating the effects of 25% tariffs imposed under Section 301 for Chinese goods included on Lists 1, 2, and 3."

However, there could be a greater impact from List 4 tariff implementation if it is not adequately mitigated:

The potential tariffs imposed on the Company under List 4 would be much greater than the potential tariffs under Lists 1, 2, and 3. We can give no assurances as to the final scope, duration, or impact of any existing or future tariffs. The List 4 tariffs could have a material adverse effect on our business and results of operations if we do not mitigate their impact."

List 4 tariff implementation will affect the company to a "much greater" extent, which means any mitigatory efforts on the part of the merchandising teams may not be enough to completely offset any negative impact on gross margin unless there are price increases across affected items. Furthermore, gross margins are already under pressure from an increase in freight, merchandising and distribution costs driven by an increase in sales in the consumables segment.

In itself, that does not indicate greater exposure to higher tariffs, but the company intends to roll out frozen and refrigerated goods to more stores, and these feature extensively in List 4. That's where the real exposure could come from.

We believe comparable store net sales continue to be positively affected by a number of our Dollar Tree initiatives. We continued the roll-out of frozen and refrigerated merchandise to more of our Dollar Tree stores in the first quarter of 2019 and as of May 4, 2019, the Dollar Tree segment had frozen and refrigerated merchandise in approximately 5,765 stores compared to approximately 5,310 stores at May 5, 2018."

Investor's Angle

So, the very initiatives that are supporting comps growth at Dollar Tree could work against them come Q3 2019. That risk is further exacerbated by higher domestic freight costs that will also hit the company in the third quarter:

We have experienced disruptions and higher than anticipated freight costs primarily due to the truck driver shortage in the United States. We expect that this will result in higher costs in future periods as merchandise is sold and could result in lower sales if product is not received in our stores on a timely basis. We anticipate higher import freight costs beginning in the third quarter of 2019 based on our April rate negotiations."

Put together, the effect of these factors could put significant downward pressure on the stock even if Q2 2019 turns out to be a solid quarter. The potential impact of List 4 tariffs will be on every investor's mind heading into Q3 and could include flat to negative comps growth as well as soft revenue growth. The company already expects this even without factoring in the impact of List 4 tariff implementation:

For fiscal 2019 we're now forecasting total sales to range between $23.51 billion and $23.83 billion based on a low single digit same store sales increase of approximately 1% selling square footage growth." - Kevin Wampler, CFO - Q1 2019 Earnings Call

As such, I would suggest waiting until Q3 results are out. Dollar Tree runs a solid business model, and the management team has delivered on revenue growth on a consistent basis both before and after the Family Dollar acquisition in 2015. However, it would be prudent to wait and see how the List 4 tariff implementation plays out over the next few months - specifically, during the third quarter - before jumping in. It's very likely to present a much better entry price for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.