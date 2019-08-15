GrowGeneration: An Emerging Cannabis Pick And Shovel Play

The company is one of the few pot-focused firms that posts a profit.

The U.S. cannabis market is growing rapidly, and there is a need for specialized growing supplies.

Investment Thesis

The United States is already the largest legal cannabis market on Earth, and it's only getting bigger. New Frontier Data projects the legal cannabis market in the U.S. to reach $26 billion in 2025. To service this booming market, growers need access to a range of specialized supplies, including irrigation systems, lighting, and nutrients. So great is the expected demand for cannabis-growing supplies, that lawn and garden leader Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) established a subsidiary that has set about to become the largest hydroponic distributor in the country.

While most hydroponic supply stores are privately-owned mom-and-pop shops, there is an opportunity for a national player to emerge. I only found one company that was expanding aggressively while also improving margins and profitability.

Company Overview

GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCQX:GRWG) is a hydroponic and growing supply retailer serving the legal cannabis market throughout the United States. The company was founded in 2014 with a single store in Pueblo, Colorado. Today, the company is operating 23 stores in 9 different states, with aggressive expansion planned for the foreseeable future. The stores serve amateur home growers, as well as a number of licensed cannabis and hemp producers. The company also operates an online retail platform at heavygardens.com.

Source: GrowGeneration June 2019 Investor Presentation

GrowGeneration has been very disciplined in keeping costs from getting out of control. They're deploying a company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, which has been deployed to Oklahoma, Colorado, and Maine. ERPs allow companies to have centralized human resources, accounting, supply chain management, and a host of other business functions, saving greatly on costs.

Management

Darren Lampert: Mr. Lampert began his career in 1986 as a founding partner of Lampert & Lampert, a law firm that specialized in securities litigation and compliance. In 2000, he transitioned to a role as a portfolio manager for Schonfeld Securities. Finally, in 2014, he co-founded GrowGeneration, where he currently serves as CEO. His extensive experience in the securities market has proven to be a huge boon to the company's fund raising and rapid acquisitions.

Michael Salaman: Prior to his current role as President and co-founder, Mr. Salaman served as the CEO and President of Skinny Nutritional Corp. He has a Business Administration degree from Temple University. The company will look to him for business and brand development.

Joseph Prinzivalli: Mr. Prinzivalli is the Chief Operating Officer for GrowGeneration. Previously, he served as the distribution center manager for Way to Grow, a Colorado hydroponic retailer. His experience with hydroponic retail distribution should prove very helpful for a company looking to establish a standardized, nationwide retail platform.

Bob Nardelli: Mr. Nardelli served as the CEO of Home Depot (HD) from 2000 to 2007, where his efforts resulted in a doubling of Home Depot's revenues. He joined the GrowGeneration team as a strategic advisory in July 2019. He is expected to put his extensive experience to use by improving GrowGeneration's supply chain, branding, and distribution.

Financials

The company has expanded rapidly over the last year. Typically, the financials of a company will suffer initially as new assets are incorporated, but the company has actually been able to improve in a number of areas. To see how the company fared over their busy acquisition spree, I compared their latest financials to the same period in 2018.

Balance Sheet

Source: SEC Filings

Quick Ratio: The company reported a quick ratio of 3.1, indicating that the company has plenty of liquidity to satisfy their short-term obligations. However, the company reported a ratio of 4.5 in 2018. The decrease is related to the company taking on the expenses of more stores, resulting in higher accounts payable, payroll, and sales taxes. Even after the decrease though, the company still has plenty of leeway.

Working Capital: Working capital increased to $29.7 million from $21.6 million in 2018. The increase is a positive, as it again points to the company being well prepared to meet their obligations.

Debt-to-Equity: Despite already having very little debt in 2018, the company actually managed to decrease their debt-to-equity ratio from 0.08 to 0.05. Such a low debt-to-equity shows that the company is minimally leveraged. This opens up the possibility of the company tapping the debt markets to aid in expansion, as opposed to selling shares.

Days Says Outstanding: The company improved their ability to turnover accounts receivable over the last year. The company took 11 days to collect their AR in 2018 and only 7 days during the latest quarter. Collecting AR more quickly improves the cash management of the company.

Days Inventory Outstanding: Logistics have improved at the company as well. In 2018, the company turned over inventory every 123 days; in 2019, it fell to 99. With inventory getting off the shelves quicker, the company stands to save on storage costs and improve their cash position.

Days Payable Outstanding: Days payable outstanding is the only capital management metric that suffered. In 2018, the company was able to stretch accounts payable to 30 days; in 2019, the company was only able to manage 19 days. A quicker turnaround time on AP has a negative impact on the company's cash position.

Summary: GrowGeneration has a very healthy balance sheet. They have very little long-term debt, plenty of cash and have been improving nearly every aspect of the balance sheet, despite aggressive growth.

Income Statement

Source: SEC Filings

Revenues: Total revenue increased from $7.2 million in 2018 to $19.5 million in 2019, an increase of 172%. While a large part of that increase was due to acquisitions, the company grew same store sales by 23%.

Gross Margins: The company realized significant improvement in gross margins, growing them to 29.9% from 24.2% in 2018. Companies experiencing revenue growth as great as GrowGeneration is usually see gross margins suffer.

Operating Margins: The company reported operating margins if -8.7% in 2018, meaning that their gross profits weren't enough to cover the other costs of running the business. The company turned the profitability corner in 2019 and reported operating margins of 6%.

Net Margins: With very little debt, the net margins for 2019 came in at 5.5%, meaning 5.5% of revenues resulted in net profit. In 2018, net margins stood at -13%.

Observations: The company is now profitable, with just over $1 million in net income for the quarter. Their aggressive expansion resulted in a huge revenue increase, while their dedication to cost management resulted in increased efficiencies and improved margins.

Conference Call Highlights

On August 8th, GrowGeneration had their conference call to discuss their earnings. The company's executives provided a number of useful tidbits for investors, including:

"We saw significant revenue increases in all key markets. Colorado was up 106%, California 346%, Nevada 143%, Michigan 95%, and Rhode Island up 50%. Our new stores in Oklahoma contributed $2.5 million in revenue in the second quarter, and our stores in Maine added $1.6 million, driven by three newly acquired stores that closed on May 15." "For the six month period, the Company acquired six stores, one in Denver, Colorado; Palm Springs, California; Reno in Nevada; and Manchester, New Hampshire; and two in Maine; and opened new store locations in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Brewer, Maine."

The company's aggressive expansion plan has proven to be accretive to their bottom line. Some of these newly acquired assets' financials were not yet consolidated into GrowGeneration's, so their next earnings should show further growth.

"Our e-commerce store HeavyGardens added over $1 million, a 47% increase over our first quarter sales. Our commercial division added over $3.8 million in revenue, up from $2.5 million in the previous quarter."

A 47% sequential increase in online revenue demonstrates that the company is ramping their online offerings, as well as demonstrating the demand for online ordering. A 52% sequential increase in their commercial division is an indication that the company's strategy of targeting licensed producers is bearing fruit.

"We are increasing our guidance for 2019 revenue to $65 million to $70 million and adjusted EBITDA to $0.14 to $0.18 per share for 2019 based on 34.8 million shares outstanding." "... we reduced our operating expenses by 13% and our corporate overhead by over 42% as a percentage of our revenue."

These decreases are an indication that the efficiencies that management is working toward are paying off.

"We view them (Scotts Miracle Gro) as partners right now of ours. We are their largest customer and again we view them as partners, we collaborate, we certainly get customers from them. So for us, it's been a way, we have a wonderful relationship with Scotts right now."

It was very encouraging that the company does not see SMG as a competitor, but rather a supplier.

Risks

Online Commerce: As with any brick and mortar retailer, the primary risk for GrowGeneration is the loss of business to online sales. To manage this risk, the company established their online retail platform. As more and more shopping is done online, the company should prioritize its online presence. The company's stores are set up akin to a Home Depot or Lowe's (LOW), with ready access for bulk purchases, so they can easily act as distribution hubs as well as retail outlets.

Economic Downturn: The company has been expanding at its breakneck pace thanks to capital raises. If the economy were to take a turn for the worse, or investors sour on the company's business plan, these outside funds might dry up, resulting in a drastic slowdown to their expansion plans. Fortunately, the company is profitable, so should survive any recession, but expansion would slow way down.

Regulation Setbacks: 2019 has been a banner year for the U.S. cannabis industry; multiple pro-marijuana bills have been introduced in Congress, namely the STATE and SAFE Acts. However, if these bills are shot down, or if anti-marijuana bills are signed into law, GrowGeneration would suffer, as this would slow down their expansion plans.

Valuation

With a projected $70 million in revenue for 2019 and a market cap of ~$140 million, GrowGeneration has a price-to-sales ratio of 2. For comparison, DIY leaders Home Depot and Lowe's, have ratios of 8.4 and 4.1, respectively. Such a low ratio for a company growing as fast as GrowGeneration is makes the company, in my opinion, undervalued.

Conclusion

GrowGeneration is a fast growing pick and shovel play on the burgeoning U.S. cannabis industry. The company is already profitable and has demonstrated a history of cost control. Their aggressive expansion in an industry with such potential, attractive (and improving) financials and their low valuation leads me to consider GrowGeneration one of the better pick and shovel plays for the cannabis boom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRWG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.