Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has just reported earnings and both investors and traders have much to consider. This stock has been wildly volatile. Trading down once again to near penny stock status (sub $1 in our book), to effectively doubling off of the lows seen over the winter. Where the stock continuously faces resistance in the mid $2 range. Right now we are low $2, and the stock is biding time while the Street awaits whether this name can actually see sustained profits. Every time it seems like it will get to profitability, it falters. Is it too late for the company? No, of course not. While the stock has destroyed wealth for many who have invested, we have traded the stock quite successful over the years. At this juncture we believe it is a hold, but would be compelled once again sub-$2 to consider the stock. You see, it does not matter where a company or a stock has been, it matters where they are going. In this column, we discuss sales, earnings, and cash flow issues. We also offer our outlook for the remainder of 2019. Let us discuss

Sales are up, though volatile

Much like the stock, sales have been volatile the last few years. That said, sales growth over time has been the company's strong suit. It is rather clear that PLUG has successfully ramped up sales. But with sales increases, expenses have risen mightily and has offset much of these gains. Still, the top-line growth trend is impressive in recent years:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Some of the volatility that we see in PLUG's sales has to do with the timing of shipments. As we know sales are up significantly, as shown, over time. Total revenue for Q2 2019 was $57.1 million, up 62% year-over-year. That is impressive relative to all prior Q2s in recent memory. For the most part the company continues seeing double-digit increases in revenues year-over-year. As we mentioned timing of shipments is an issue. Revenues that are realized are naturally impacted by the timing of contracts and deals impact what we see quarter-to-quarter, so keep that in mind if you are looking to compare quarters in the same year. We think investors should focus annually.

While annual numbers are subject to the timing of items at the beginning and end of the year, it is less susceptible to the variance that a single quarter is. If we look back to 2017, on an annual basis, we see revenues did rise 55% over 2016 revenues to $133 million. Then in 2018, we saw another rise to $184 million. We anticipate this continues in 2019. More on that later.

So what about shipments, which drive much of the top line results. Well, shipments were up significantly year-over-year. The company shipped just over 2,000 total GenDrive units, which was up from 1100 a year ago. Remember it is all about timing of the orders and shipments, and we saw Q1 2019 was a bit lower than expected. However, we continue to see progress with on-road vehicle applications being expanded into, as well as commercial-scale deployments of ProGen fuel cells.

We believe margins will improve over time as costs come under control and volumes ramp up. We also see increasing margins in services. Factoring in the activity over the last year, there are now 25,000 GenDrive units under service or PPA contracts up sizable from a year ago. It is here that the company has a chance to push back toward profit, by getting more service contracts in place. The company is still eating a lot of losses right now to get those units sold and deployed, but can start making money on the back-end service agreements. Still, costs remain high and profit is questionable.

Still losing money, mostly

Despite another solid quarter for revenues at $57 million, expenditures continue to burden the company. On a GAAP basis, there were decent margins thanks to good product mix but the company is still losing money, for the most part. On a GAAP basis the company made $10.2 million in profit, but saw operating loss of $12.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA was breakeven, but the EPS continues to show losses:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

There is the potential for profitability. It is possible. Gross billings are building the top line. There is substantial improvement in operating margin and adjusted EBITDA versus years past. This improvement is both year-over-year, and on a sequential basis. At a quarterly gross billing run rate of about $60 million the company will operate about break even at its current cost structure. Further cost reductions can and will lower this threshold. Increased volume drives operating and manufacturing leverage and enables greater purchasing power in the supply chain. This is why increased sales every year is so bullish. What about cash flow?

Cash flow metrics

Back in Q4 2017, the company saw positive free cash flow, which impressed us. Then cash burn started in 2018 again. While cash burn continues, it is better than it was years ago. Cash flow fluctuates with quarterly activities and orders etc., but has almost always been negative, and continues to be that way. This quarter alone another $20 million in cash was burnt.

With all the cash burn, the company has raised money time and again. Assuming cash flows continue to be negative, but improve over time, cash burn could slow. That said, Plug Power had a total cash position of just $19.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $19.4 million of restricted cash. There have been some expenses like an acquisition helping eat into cash. Investors should be on the lookout for a potential cash raise soon. Getting cash burn under control is critical, but the rising sales figure and reduced cost structure will go a long way toward this.

Looking to the future

It feels like each year the company says "this is the year we get to even, or make money." And each year, profit remains elusive. The company is on the right path, but the improvement is not just because sales are up. Rising sales helps set the company up for future service contracts however, which is great. Plug is trying to rein in costs and we have seen an improving margin result as the quarters continue to pass. Breakeven EBITDA was a win. Now it becomes about watching cash. For the year, we do see improvement again, and dare I say it, profit potential down the road.

For the year 2019, we are looking for the company to deliver revenues of $230 to $250 million. At the high end of these expectations, the top line will rise 38%. We expect the company to be at the higher end of this guidance. With $75 million through two quarters, you can expect some strong quarters in H2 2019. Generally 2/3 of revenue are made in H2. On top of that, we think adjusted EBITDA will be positive for the year. However, we continue to expect losses on a per share basis, and negative cash flow. This could lead to positive developments in 2020, but with a company like PLUG, we have to wait and see. That said, we think it is a speculative buy under $2.