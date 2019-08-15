Points International Has A Very Attractive Business Model

Investment Thesis

Points International (PCOM) operates a global e-commerce platform that seeks to monetise loyalty program points/miles. It does this through its Loyalty Commerce Platform which integrates around 60 loyalty programs with third-parties who want to access the loyalty currencies often as incentives for their own customers (e.g. buy this product and obtain a miles bonus). The loyalty program market is massive with an estimated USD50 billion perceived annual value of points/miles issued and sold in North America alone and it has been growing at an estimated 15% annual rate (source: company June 2019 presentation slide 8).

PCOM is a unique independent operator in this market whose main competition is its loyalty partners’ own internal IT departments. With decades of multi-partner experience and access to huge data flows through its partnerships, PCOM is able to demonstrate clear outperformance if loyalty programs outsource parts of their monetising efforts to PCOM in particular the sale of points/miles direct to loyalty program members where PCOM is prepared to offer annual revenue guarantees. This creates a very sticky loyalty program customer base for PCOM with retention rates over 95%.

The delay between PCOM receiving payments from consumers for points/miles sales and PCOM reimbursing the relevant loyalty partner at wholesale rates creates a negative working capital cycle that essentially funds PCOM’s entire operation which is very asset-light. This highly cash generative business is trading on a 2018A free cash flow yield (ex. cash) of 16%. With a long runway for growth and a track record of being able to capture that growth, PCOM is a very attractive investment in my view.

Business overview

Source: Company June 2019 investor presentation

Points International operates through three business segments as shown in the slide above with Loyalty Currency Retailing (LCR) being by far the largest. LCR is the core economic engine for the business that has been operating for nearly 20 years. It retails loyalty points and miles directly to consumers mainly through whitelabel “Buy Points” websites that are partner branded but powered by PCOM. The most common way to sell miles is through “Buy, Gift or Top Up.” A “Top Up” example would be a customer who has 90,000 miles but needs 100,000 miles for a “free” flight.

They decide to buy another 10,000 miles through a loyalty website run by PCOM and in doing so pay money to PCOM. In real-time the 10,000 miles are deposited in the customer’s account. PCOM then pays a wholesale rate to the relevant partner for the 10,000 miles and books the spread as gross profit. PCOM’s main competition is the internal IT departments of their potential partners who can elect to transact internally without outsourcing to PCOM. Its unique selling point is that it can guarantee annual revenue to a partner at a level that is normally higher than the partner can generate through its own efforts.

Points Travel is PCOM’s newest business segment. It is still growing but so far has signed up 10+ loyalty partners, which is slower than anticipated, and has 5 online travel agency (OTA) suppliers like Expedia (EXPE) and hotelbeds. When a loyalty customer is looking at hotel or car rental deals when booking a flight, PCOM can offer a similar retail price with the added incentive of a much larger points/miles bonus. An advantage for the loyalty partner is that the consumer remains within the loyalty partner brand rather than being passed off to an OTA to complete the hotel/car rental booking. In this business segment, PCOM is in competition with the OTAs not only to win the business from the travel partner but also to entice the consumer to choose PCOM’s offer over an OTA’s. PCOM has found it helps to offer a very large miles incentive for the first few purchases to ingrain the habit of choosing the PCOM powered option over an OTA.

Platform Partners leverage PCOM’s Loyalty Commerce Platform (“LCP”) which offers an interface for loyalty programs (also called “Points Banks” by PCOM which number over 60+) and third parties to interact through loyalty transactions and the ability to access the partner program loyalty currencies. As many of PCOM’s clients operate in multiple geographic locations, LCP has been designed as a global e-commerce platform with multiple payment, currency and language options. Included in this segment are earn-based services, where merchants can offer their customers loyalty currency awards for everyday transactions that are purchased through the LCP.

Growth drivers

Source: Company June 2019 investor presentation

PCOM has three core growth drivers: (1) signing new partners, (2) cross-selling additional services to existing partners, and (3) growing in-market products and services. All three growth drivers are further enhanced through three growth accelerants: (A) geographic expansion, (B) development of new verticals (e.g. financial services, retail), and (C) targeted corporate development. In the slide above, the table labelled “Successful Track Record” shows that the number of new partner signings averages 5 for years from 2014 to 2018. Though this number seems modest, with a 95% partner retention rate PCOM is able to continually grow. Management believes there are a lot of potential partners remaining around the world especially when the financial services and retail markets are included. When a new partner signs up they are normally attracted by a small selection of PCOM’s services and the same table above shows the company’s 5-year track-record of on average 12 successful cross sells per year. Management believes each of the three growth drivers individually has the potential to double the size of the business.

Q2 2019 earnings highlights

Total revenues rose to USD100.2 million in Q2 2019 versus USD97.9 million for the same year-ago period. This was driven mainly by its LCR segment. Excluding the impact of a tax rebate, gross profit was up 5% to USD14.4 million, net income was flat period over the period before and adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to USD5.2 million. PCOM continues to cross-sell a full range of LCR services to Emirates Airlines including a recently launched Accelerator service. Success in the Middle Eastern region supports its geographic expansion strategy as PCOM expects to launch a full suite of LCR products with another carrier in the Middle East in H2 2019. This will be the first partner closed under PCOM’s Amadeus relationship.

The Platform Partners segment launched integration between Hilton Honors and Lyft (LYFT) where users can earn points on each ride. Also added Wyndham Hotel rewards to Marathon Fuel offering and another agreement enables Home Chef, a whole-meal-box-delivery service, to incentivise its customers to sign-up and make repeat purchases by offering frequent flyer miles. These developments support the growth prospects of PCOM’s LCP to link retail brands with loyalty programs worldwide.

Gross profit in this segment fell slightly year-over-year due to a contract renewal, possibly with JPMorgan Chase’s Ultimate Rewards program, which is a core partner in PCOM’s financial services vertical. Points Travel key performance indicators continue to improve with double-digit growth in gross booking values but its contribution loss of USD1.2 million versus a loss of USD1.0 million for the year-ago quarter reflects higher R&D costs.

PCOM faced some headwinds late 2018 that impacted year-over-year growth rates in H1 2019 which was the loss of the Saudi Airlines account and complexities associated with a merger between two hotel partners. As a reminder, the Saudi Airlines loss was due to geopolitical tensions between Canada and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. However, the strong pipeline has given management the confidence to increase its 2019 outlook forecasting gross profit between USD58.5 million to USD64.5 million, with adjusted EBITDA between USD20.5 million to USD23.5 million. Looking further out, management is very confident that they can achieve their long-term financial 2022 targets that are set out in the slide below.

Source: Company June 2019 investor presentation

Key takeaways

PCOM’s services monetize loyalty program currency and drive member engagement through its Loyalty Commerce Platform. Loyalty Currency Retailing is clearly the main growth and profit driver though its two other segments, Platform Partners and Points Travel have potential. PCOM is a very unique asset and clearly adds value to its partners as shown by their willingness to outsource points “buy, give, transfer” transactions to PCOM and their very high stickiness.

Though revenue growth rates have slowed, there is a long runway for growth as PCOM pursues additional partners, cross selling opportunities and continues to innovate its product offering. Excluding cash it is a negative working capital business with its loyalty partners essentially providing all the capital it needs to operate. Despite this, it trades on a very modest 2018A adjusted EBITDA multiple of 6x and free cash flow yield (excluding cash) of 16%. Definitely an attractive investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.