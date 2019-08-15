It's 'He Said Xi Said', Market Shakes It Off. Ignore; Stick To The Discipline

Now China claims US broke the negotiation agreement

The market futures plunge after China threatens retaliation. Then China backtracks, and the market goes back up. China claims the US broke the agreement; we say China did. Am I the only one who is bored with the whole nonsense? All I can say is, this action buttresses my assertion yesterday that the trade war is moving off the table as an issue at least for the next two weeks, and IMO, and after that, it will completely move off until the end of the year. First, the remainder of the new tariff regime goes into effect September 1. Right now traders and speculators (the way I define them) need to pay attention to price action on a day-by-day and week-by-week basis. This is because more and more names are getting close to our buy point and could change to the level of gains we have for 2019 and even 2020.

Are we really going into recession when Walmart smashes earnings and revenue?

Walmart (WMT) beat its numbers handily and raises guidance. Same-store sales topped 2.8%, beating the expected 2.1% and the average ticket was up 2.2%, better than the 1.8% increase a year ago. Finally, e-commerce surged 37%. Walmart is an excellent barometer of the average consumer's mood. WMT upgraded its forward guidance. If tariffs were hurting the consumer, causing lower consumption, someone better tell the average consumer that news. It's just not happening.

Economic numbers just came in, they're great!

Retail sales 1% up against expected 0.4%; ex-autos still up 0.7%

2.3% productivity, super strong!

Non-store retailer numbers, up 2.8% month over month; year over year up 16%! (includes prime day).

Really people, where the heck is this friggin' recession we are all up in a panic over? Can we just calm down? The drop in the 10-year and the 30-year is artificially influenced by the outside world.

I got news for you, everyone's model for Q3 GDP is going up significantly today.

Madoff Whistleblower Harry Markopolos claims General Electric (GE) fraudulently hiding financial problems

With all due respect to Markopolos and his attempts to put the finger on Madoff, I would continue to hold faith with Larry Culp. Claiming that GE is purposefully hiding insurance liabilities is basically saying that Culp belongs in prison. GE says "the allegations we have heard are entirely false and misleading." I would use this as an opportunity to add to GE. I got behind GE under $7; it is now trading around $8.65 in the premarket. Ultimately, I see GE closer to $14 in the next 6 to 12 months, with visibility to raising the dividend toward the middle of 2020. That doesn't mean I want you to load up on GE, but now that it's fallen below $9 again, I think you can add a little to current positions and initiate a new one. I also think that if you are a long-term investor who has room for risk, consider GE because I do believe it will eventually go back to being a significant dividend payer.

Sticking to a price discipline

Sticking to a price discipline is most important when the market puts on the lead loafers and moves strongly to the downside. A corollary to this concept is you don't buy stocks when the market starts moving up. I don't trust this rally, but also I suspect that most of you have already substantially spent down the free cash by now. So let's not go crazy today. I know what you are thinking, "Maybe this is the bottom and the market is going to leave me behind!?!" This is a very unhelpful thought and a notion that happens with many traders that allowing their emotions to get the better of them. Check your emotions! This is nothing to be ashamed of; I have given into this frame of mind much to my subsequent regret. I only wish there was someone who was out there who would temper this kind of instinctual reaction. So keep a hold on your cash and instead let's hope the market has a few days of a rally so that we can return to building cash again. Most likely this is a one day blip. Sorry, it just is.

Let's review the areas that I think we should concentrate our remaining dollars on:

Med Tech - Illumina (ILMN) -25%, Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) -21%, Teladoc (TDOC) -31%, Thermo Fisher (TMO) -12%, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) -16%, Guardant Health (GH) -12%, AtriCure (ATRC) -24% (be careful tiny company), and Cutera (CUTR) -4% (be careful tiny company).

- Illumina (ILMN) -25%, Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) -21%, Teladoc (TDOC) -31%, Thermo Fisher (TMO) -12%, Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) -16%, Guardant Health (GH) -12%, AtriCure (ATRC) -24% (be careful tiny company), and Cutera (CUTR) -4% (be careful tiny company). Internet/Software - Pinterest (PINS) -11%, Etsy, inc. (ETSY) -28%, Match (MTCH) -17%, LendingTree (TREE) -33%, Redfin (RDFN) -24%, Arista Networks (ANET) -34%, MongoDB (MDB) -23%, ServiceNow (NOW) -17%, Oracle (ORCL) -14%, Workday (WDAY) -17%, Coupa (COUP) -11%, Salesforce (CRM) -17%, Twilio (TWLO) -17%, PayPal (PYPL), and Facebook (FB) -14%.

- Pinterest (PINS) -11%, Etsy, inc. (ETSY) -28%, Match (MTCH) -17%, LendingTree (TREE) -33%, Redfin (RDFN) -24%, Arista Networks (ANET) -34%, MongoDB (MDB) -23%, ServiceNow (NOW) -17%, Oracle (ORCL) -14%, Workday (WDAY) -17%, Coupa (COUP) -11%, Salesforce (CRM) -17%, Twilio (TWLO) -17%, PayPal (PYPL), and Facebook (FB) -14%. Chips - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) -15%, Micron (MU) -22%, Texas Instruments (TXN) -8%, Xilinx (XLNX) -23%, and Lam Research (LRCX) -9%.

Please Note: Housing is another area that I think is going to get hot and continue to stay that way into 2020. I will cover that tomorrow. Most of you already know the names I like since I published a bunch of names very recently. Stick to homebuilders that are building starter homes and the suppliers to that market.

Also, I can't say this enough, don't chase prices right now. Let the prices come to you. I have listed some names here that are not down -20%. Some are close to 20%, and if you want to start a position go ahead, but start very small. If you are already in some names like I have been behind ANET 20-30 points ago, you are supposed to buy in small increments, so add to old positions. I think ANET is eating Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) lunch and Cisco reported not such great numbers yesterday. It blames it on China, whatever. Other names that are way below 20% I just want you to keep an eye on them and hope they go lower.

Insider corner

General Electric - Thomas W Horton (director) bought near $500K.

General Electric - Larry Culp, chairman & CEO, buys nearly $3 million.

My take: Not only is Larry Culp buying shares, but another director is also buying. If there were shenanigans going on, would this be happening? I don't think so.

Mastercard (MA) - Richard Davis (director) spends nearly $500K on shares.

My Take: I esteem the entire payments sector. If a director is buying, maybe we should too. MA is very well run and making all kinds of money.

Ocwen (OCN) - Four insiders including the CEO bought more than $600K.

My Take: Ocwen is a well known non-bank mortgage servicer and originator. If so many insiders are buying, I think this is a general signal that housing is hot and that mortgage originations are going to continue to go up. I don't know enough about OCN's business model to recommend buying, but it does buttress my long thesis on TREE and RDFN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.