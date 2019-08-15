UUP To Break Higher Due To Risk-Off Paradigm Shift In The Dollar

The U.S dollar is, at the end of the day, a social asset, and if individuals abroad decide its a risk-hedge, then it will be a risk-hedge.

Google search trends show that individuals in countries with highly depreciated currencies are more interested in the U.S dollar.

There are many factors in favor of a higher dollar and against a higher dollar that have caused speculative interest to decline.

The Dollar Index is at a key level, and the fate of the global economy rests upon it.

If you invest with a top-down framework, you probably have been thinking a lot about the dollar. The dollar is at its long-term resistance level and has maintained its current trend. If the dollar breaks higher, global markets may be flooded with demand for the currency to make external debt payments and reverse recent performance in precious metals. If the dollar reverses to the downside, then a new wave of liquidity may enter the markets and delay a recession. In my opinion, the direction dollar index will be the dominant arbiter of market direction over the coming months.

There are many factors in support of a lower dollar. U.S interest rates have fallen at a slightly faster rate than the rest of the globe. U.S federal deficits continue to widen and the Federal Reserve is about to end balance sheet runoff. Even more, the U.S.-China trade war, as well as other trade disputes, has greatly increased current account uncertainty and U.S President Trump has advocated for a weaker dollar.

On the other hand, ECB and BOJ leaders have been consistently more dovish than the U.S Federal Reserve. The U.S economy has been slowing at a lower rate than its global peers. External debt-denominated in U.S dollars is very high and could become a vicious cycle promoting dollar demand. Real interest rates in the U.S are higher than in the rest of the world, promoting currency carry trade.

Technically speaking, the U.S. dollar index is at long-term resistance but is also holding its upward trend well. Take a look at dollar index ETF (UUP) below:

Data by YCharts

Accordingly, speculative open interest on dollar index futures is low. Traders are very uncertain about which direction the currency will break. The option market too; implied volatility on the ETF UUP has risen from 5% to 10% since mid-July despite a fall in realized volatility. Clearly, if you can develop a directional view, then the market is ready to reward you.

A Quick View of the UUP Dollar Index ETF

It is perhaps as important to understand the mechanics of the product you are trading as it is to have a directional opinion. The Invesco U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) tracks the U.S. dollar index which is dominantly short-euro (57% weighting) and then holds 5-13% weighting in other developed world currencies. Importantly, the dollar index does not have weighting toward the Chinese yuan or other emerging market currencies.

I personally trade the ETF often and like its high liquidity and ease of use, but see its expense ratio as high. The fund currently has $340M in AUM and has plenty of options available, so it has low liquidity risk. This makes it a convenient alternative to dollar index futures. It does come with a higher 0.7% expense ratio which eats away the majority of its 1% dividend earned through currency carry. Overall, the fund is a good product for traders or those who want a short-term position. However, there is little reason one would want a long-term position as they would be better off with direct exposure.

Balance Swings in Favor of Stronger Dollar

There are currently around $11 trillion in USD worth of dollar-denominated debt emerging market countries. As the dollar strengthens, that debt becomes increasingly difficult to fund because emerging market currencies have a higher beta to the dollar index than developed market currencies. Unlike the Federal Reserve, emerging markets cannot print dollars when they need them. This has created a growing funding gap for emerging markets and has spurred endless currency devaluation.

Take a look at the ratio of the local currency-denominated emerging market bond ETF (EMLC) to the dollar-denominated emerging market bond ETF (EMB) (this is a proxy for the value of EM currencies) vs. the U.S dollar index (UUP):

Source: Thinkorswim

We can see here that EM currencies have been on a nearly straight path downward since 2011. We can also see that the declines have accelerated as the dollar index ETF has strengthened.

This begs the question? Who is the chicken and who is the egg? In my opinion, as with chickens and eggs, they essentially have "caused" each-other. EM's struggle to make dollar payments is causing demand for dollars to strengthen. The rise in dollar demand causes the dollar index to rally, making EM's struggle even more to make payments. We see this most pronounced in Pakistan (PAK), Argentina (ARGT), and Turkey (TUR).

The core of my long-thesis is that the U.S. dollar has become a risk-off trade similar to gold or the Japanese yen. Over the past years, correlations between the dollar and other currencies have changed such that the old "gold up dollar down" rule has been broken. As markets undergo increasing volatility, I expect the dollar to gain.

Take a look at the rolling quarterly dollar index correlation with the S&P 500 in 2008-2009 vs. today:

Data by YCharts

What we see here goes slightly against the orthodox economic theory. When the U.S. stock market falls, demand for the dollar tends to rise. This surprised the markets in 2008 as the correlation between the U.S. dollar and the S&P 500 became very negative as the correction turned into a recession. Similarly, today, the dollar-equity correlation is rapidly falling as the stock market sells off and vice versa.

A similar pattern is reflected in the correlation between the dollar and long-term bonds (TLT).

Data by YCharts

Once again, we see that the U.S. dollar generally moves like a defensive asset. Many economists would argue that lower expected GDP growth should cause a currency to fall, but they fail to realize the dollar is not just the U.S. currency but the global currency. Gold is often believed to be the world's long-term global currency. It has been the dominant "currency" for most of the civilized human history, but it seems the dividing line between the dollar and gold is becoming even more thin.

The "always negative" correlation between the dollar and gold has become very positive over the past year:

Data by YCharts

This is not a common view. But it seems that gold and the dollar may actually rally together. The longtime "currency competitors" have become positively correlated.

We can see here that the U.S. dollar is becoming a major global safe-haven asset. Indeed, the U.S. dollar has a 1% yield due to interest rate carry and is, in a way, hedged against global inflation because inflation should impact all developed markets similarly.

The Bottom Line

Global demand for U.S. dollars has been on the rise and will likely continue to rise. Yes, there are many factors that could push the dollar lower in the short run like trade uncertainty, but the long-term trend is in favor of the dollar.

Take a look at global Google search trends for gold and the U.S dollar since 2004:

Source: Google Trends

Dollar search "demand" became more popular than gold in 2014 and has risen dramatically since the beginning of the year. Of course, many may scoff at the efficacy of Google Trends for financial analysis, but just look at the countries with the highest search interest:

Kazakhstan - tenge down 50% since Aug. 2014 Nigeria - naira down 54% since Aug. 2014 Chile - Chilean peso down 16% since Jan. 2018 Argentina - Argentine peso down 81% since Aug. 2014 Venezuela - bolivar down 99.99%+ since 2017 Belarus - Belarusian ruble down 49% since Aug. 2014 Norway (a highly developed nation) - krone down 31% since 2014 Russia - ruble down 43% since 2014

Clearly, the people who live in these countries want U.S. dollars, and their interest is growing, not fading. At its core, a free-floating currency is a social asset as much as it is a financial asset. If people want to use gold, gold will become the currency and will appreciate. If people want to use the U.S. dollar, it will appreciate, no matter what the neoclassical economists say.

I am long UUP directly and through option strategies. I entered August 14th and believe current price levels make for a strong positive signal. Here is a chart of my current technical setup for the trade:

Source: Thinkorswim

The trend is strong, and the top red line indicates the current long-term resistance level of the dollar index. I expect it to continue to break higher and likely rise to $27 by year end. Of course, a short-term news event could buck the trend and push the ETF back to $26 or lower.

The primary risk factors I see with the long-dollar trade are: a surprising high inflation number, a sharp decline in the trade balance, and positive economic news out of Asia or Europe. The primary positive catalysts I see are: a "Hawkish surprise" on behalf of the U.S Federal Reserve, a decline in imports due to the trade war, and continued yuan/EM devaluation shocks.

The narrative of "higher dollar means lower gold" appears to be dead as the two are now positively correlated. If anything, further increases in gold will be beneficial for the dollar because it will likely occur in conjunction with a "risk-off" event that will be beneficial for the dollar.

