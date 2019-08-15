Going Back To The STORE For Value

STORE Capital (STOR) reported strong second quarter results with reported AFFO per share growth of 10% year to date and a dividend payout ratio of 66%. A 70% payout ratio implies a potential 6% dividend raise. The board typically raises the dividend during the third quarter. Management continued to execute on the business strategy, which I covered in depth in "Can STORE Capital Deliver Contract Alpha". During Q2 STORE acquired $364M of assets. All 79 assets submit unit level financials and 93% of multi-unit net lease investments are subject to master leases. The firm appears on track to meet guided acquisitions of about $1.1B with good access to equity and debt markets and $525M of $600M available on its credit facility.

Performance Update

In May of 2018 we stated that we thought STORE Capital would outperform peers Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN). Since then total return results have pretty much been in-line with STORE Capital very slightly outperforming:

(Source: YCharts)

An investor could have thrown a dart at any of the three and done well.

We also estimated a valuation range for STOR between $23-$35 per-share with an equal weighted value at $29 per-share. Given the strong performance and with the stock currently trading at the top of our range around $36 per-share we are revisiting the valuation.

Intrinsic Valuation Estimate

Revenue

At the firm level we estimate 15% revenue growth for STOR over the next 5 years driven mostly by acquisitions, declining to economic growth of 1.7% by year 10.

Profits

We think the firm will have a cash based operating income margin of around 90%.

Reinvestment

Revenue growth is mostly external and results from acquisition volume (reinvestment). New dollars buy very small amounts of new revenue requiring large reinvestment in the business

Cost of Capital

We estimate the firm's cost of capital to be 5.39%. The estimated cost of equity is 6.28% and the after-tax cost of debt is 3.31%. We used a risk-free rate of 1.74%, an equity risk premium of 5.59% and a beta of 0.81 (relevered sector beta).

Estimated Value Per-Share

We are using a three-stage discounted cash flow valuation model to value STORE Capital. The resulting value per-share estimate is $43.70 suggesting around 21% upside. Of the four estimates above the model is most sensitive to the cost of capital estimate. Within the cost of capital estimate we have a high conviction around the cost of debt estimate since the firm has publicly traded debt, and there are also many similarly traded credits that we can comp to. However the cost of equity is more elusive with the beta (market risk) estimate causing the most uncertainty. This is further complicated by the recent collapse in the risk-free rate (10 year treasury), another important variable in the cost of equity.

Monte Carlo Simulation

We created distributions around the four major valuation inputs, revenue, profits, reinvestment, and beta (cost of equity input). Eighty percent of the resulting valuations fall between $12-$84. The median value is $42.92, very close to our DCF estimate, and suggests 19% upside.

The beta estimate is responsible for most of the variation in the monte carlo results. The beta distribution was modeled on long-term historical unlevered REIT sector betas with a median beta of .57. Eighty percent of the values fell between .31 and .98:

(Source: Author Estimates, Palisade)

Conclusion

STORE Capital (STOR) appears to be undervalued by about 20% based on our estimates. Said differently, about 40% of the monte carlo values are below the current stock price of $35.97 and 60% are above. We think the odds of investment are in favor here but not hugely so. Further, we estimate Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) to be fairly valued at current prices with STORE Capital (STOR) offering relative value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note, this article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It is intended only to provide information to interested parties. This research is based on current public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. This research is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal. It does not constitute a personal recommendation or consider the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Individuals should consider whether any advice or recommendation in this research is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice. The price and value of investments referred to in this research and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the author, which does not assume any duty to update any of the information. Any positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the author’s abilities to act as an investment advisor.