Shake Shack: Stellar Earnings, Flawless Execution, Premium Valuation

The reason I like food stocks is that their business model is easily understood by anyone. Unlike other industries whose products or services are not used by the average consumer, I am sure more or less everyone has tried a burger.

I have recently started eating healthier and avoiding fast-food as much as possible. My friends however recommended that I try Shake Shack (SHAK) when it first opened in Cardiff. I was hesitant, but they assured me that the product is of high-quality, and healthier than more traditional burger chains, like McDonald's or Burger King.

I was blown away. I am not sure how healthy it was if it was at all, but I loved the product. Ever since Shake Shack has become a go-to place every once in a while, and we are consistently praising how tasty and unique their burgers feel.

I didn't know that Shake Shack was even public, until a few months ago. I never bothered to look for it and always thought it would be owned by another parent restaurant-managing firm. With little due diligence and mostly driven by excitement, I made my first entry into the stock at around $54/share, and I have never looked back ever since.

The earnings

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 on revenue of $152.7 million. It outperformed analysts' EPS estimate of $0.23 and their revenue estimate of $149.5 million. The company's same-store sales grew 3.6% against analysts' estimate of 2.0%. Shake Shack is growing at a rapid pace without a doubt. Revenue increased by 31% YoY, which was boosted by 19 new domestic company-operated and licensed shacks opened in Q2.

Shake Shack's growth has been nothing sort of impressive. Revenue growth resembles that of tech hyper-growth cloud stocks. The growth is indeed fueled by the openings of new Shacks (since same-store sales grew 3,6%), but that doesn't make its growth any less important.

Franchising vs. Licensing

Regarding the company's earnings, Shake Shack is about to take full advantage of the licensing model. Licensing revenue for the second quarter was $4.8 million, an increase of 42.9% from $3.4 million in the same quarter last year, due primarily to the opening of 18 net new licensed Shacks.

However, Shake Shack does not yet franchise its stores, and that's a good thing. While both models are popular for a business to expand, they are quite different.

In a franchising model, the franchisee uses another company's successful business model and brand to operate what is effectively an independent branch of the company. The franchiser maintains a substantial degree of authority over the operations and means used by the franchisee, but they also help with things like branding and marketing support that aid the franchise. The franchiser also typically ensures that stores do not cannibalize each other's revenues.

Under a licensing model, a company sells licenses to other companies (e.g., a holding company) to use intellectual property (IP), brand, design, or business programs. These licenses are usually non-exclusive, which means they can be sold to multiple competing companies serving the same market. In this arrangement, the licensing company may exercise control over how its IP is used but does not control the business operations of the licensee.

I believe that this is the right path for Shake Shack. It is way faster for the stores to be licensed because Shake Shack must secure minimal control over the business. The licensee has to follow Shack's guidelines regarding operations while Shack receives a fat cheque every month. I see a huge opportunity here. The company's licensing revenue is currently only 3,2% of the total revenue.

Early on, establishing a brand, it sure makes sense to operate the majority of the stores yourself, so that operations are strictly controlled and the navigation of the brand is on track with management's goals. However, franchising and licensing is where the real money starts to flow in. When Shake Shack licenses another store, it receives royalties. Royalties are incredible. They are predictable, reliable, and usually paid monthly. The best thing though is that their marginal cost is literally 0. Sure, Shake Shack may oversee operations for the first couple of months, but other than that, it costs 0 to issue a license for new profits to be coming for years to come, if not indefinitely.

The table below depicts the income statement of McDonald's (MCD) for the latest quarter. As you can see, revenues from franchised-restaurants are larger than the company operated-ones. The former revenues went up, while the latter declined. It makes sense for McDonald's to pursue this business model instead. It's far more profitable. This is also a way to increase a company's margins consistently.

Since McDonald's focus has shifted away from company-operated stores, its margins are getting larger by the day. The graphs below clearly prove it.

I believe that with only a minimal percentage of total revenue coming from licensed stores, the opportunity for Shake Shack is enormous.

The valuation

Currently, the company trades at 175 times earnings. There is a reason the valuation is so "expensive." It all comes down again to the licensing model. The market is attempting to "price-in" the long-term goal of the company to be running on licensing stores. Shack's current net profit margin is barely around 3%. On the other hand, McD's net profit margin is approximately 30%.

I know that the latter is probably the most successful franchise in the world, and to compare the two would be pointless. But for the sake of perspective: If Shake Shack currently had the same store structure as McDonald's (assuming normal scale operating costs), Shake Shack would have a PE of 17.5. (Ten times less, because of the operating margins being ten times less.) Of course, this is a rough and useless comparison. It just goes to show that the market is trying to price the future potential of Shake Shack against its future cash flow from royalties.

To comment on the current valuation is hard. It sure looks expensive, but the fear of investors missing out to what might be the next big worldwide brand in the food industry is pushing the stock higher. I will be adding more if the stock drops below $70 again, but that's just me.

Conclusion

Shake Shack is a unique stock. The market cap is small enough that allows enormous growth prospects in the coming years. I've seen huge lines outside Shake Shacks in London, and the numbers confirm this in every quarterly report. The company is not only growing like crazy, but the future potential of the royalties coming in is attractive. Management has shown skills in utilizing the benefits of a strong and continue to innovate. Just last week, the company announced an integrated partnership with Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) for national delivery. The valuation seems a bit rich, but the potential reward high. I will hold my shares. Even though I am bullish on the stock, I feel like warning investors that the current valuation is based on speculation and the expectations are too high. Should the company underdeliver a quarter, it could see its share price drop by two digits, easily. I would encourage investors to do their own research. My ownership of shares and likes for the product may have biased this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHAK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.