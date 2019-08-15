Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Kevin Shank - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Toews - Chief Financial Officer

Gianluca Tucci - Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Kevin Shank

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time to participate on today’s call. I’ll begin with some high-level comments, Dave will provide the financial update, and then I’ll conclude with thoughts about our strategies, Smart Edge and our outlook.

Overall, we are pleased with the earnings performance in the quarter, both gross profit dollars and gross profit margins increased and our strong indications the business is becoming more efficient. We continue to execute our strategy to build on our core products and services portfolio, while enhancing our services and solutions capabilities.

By leveraging our scale, strong customer and vendor relationships and continued investment in services and edge technologies, we will continue to drive the company forward into the future.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA improved from $5.1 million last year to $9.7 million this year, an 89.9% improvement year-over-year. As anticipated, adjusted EBITDA benefited from our cost actions we initiated in the second-half of last year, as well as very strong growth in our non-major segment.

Gross margin increased significantly from 10.6% to 13%, primarily driven by the mix and change between the major and non-major customers, combined with higher service margins.

We are pleased that our financial results are showing the expected benefits from our improved cost management and enhanced flexibility of our overhead costs, as part of our transformation plan. The goal of this ongoing approach is to continue to execute our commercial transformation, while investing in areas with high-growth potential.

Areas like services, software-defined technology and edge, including Smart Edge, our internally developed innovations built on Intel technology that’s designed to support enterprises Multi-Access Edge Computing and customer adoption of 5G, all these areas will continue to be key areas for us as we move forward.

Looking at top line performance. Total revenues were $345.7 million, compared to $381.3 million last year, which reflected lower revenues to major customers, partially offset by a non-recurring project with a non-major customer of over $30 million.

Our product business experienced a 9.8%, or $33.2 million reduction in revenue compared to last year, again primarily due to lower sales to major customers, partially offset with 20% growth in our non-major customer volume. As we’ve noted previously, product revenues are difficult to predict due to the transactional nature of that part of our business.

Moving to the service business. Revenues were $40.1 million, or $2.5 million lower compared to last year. This reflected a $6.1 million, or 21.7% decline in the Pivot Provided Services, offset by a $3.6 million, or 25% increase in revenues from third-party maintenance and support contracts. The decrease in Pivot Provided Services is primarily the result of certain workforce service contracts winding down in 2019, as well as the prior period included a $3.3 million revenue from a large non-recurring project.

As our strategy indicates, we will continue to focus on growing Pivot Provided Services in the second-half of the year. The transformation plan that we initiated last year will prepare Pivot to be more effective and efficient and executing our business plan. Our strategy is to build our core products and services business, while enhancing our service and solution capabilities. We will continue to invest in the areas of our business where we see the opportunity to accelerate our growth.

As previously announced, we are pleased that the United States Patent and Trademark Office approved the patent for our Smart Edge platform. The U.S. Patent Office cited the embedded multi-layered security as a key reason for the patent approved – application approval. The patent is another strong sign of validation of the Smart Edge technology.

Also, you may recall, Smart Edge was recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its Technology Innovation Award and was also named Intel’s Partner of the Year for Network Communications Innovation. We intend to leverage our scale, strong customer and vendor relationships as we further commercialize this technology in the coming months.

I’ll now turn the call over to Dave to provide his updates.

David Toews

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Second quarter results continue to show signs of progress that we’ve been making with the accelerated commercial transformation we initiated in Q3 of 2018. Since then, we’ve reduced headcount, lowered facility costs, terminated underperforming relationships and managed discretionary spending. These activities have resulted in an $8 million annualized reduction in cost of sales and SG&A costs, which is higher than our initial target for $5 million.

We continue to manage costs, while investing strategically in areas where we see growth opportunities. While in the second quarter, we did not incur significant restructuring costs, we continue to integrate the businesses to achieve greater synergies, and through that process, we do expect to incur additional restructuring charges as the year progresses.

Overall, while second quarter revenue declined 9.3%, gross profit dollars actually increased by $4.4 million, or 10.7% compared to last year. As Kevin mentioned, the gross margin percentage improved year-over-year from 10.6% to 13%. Margins were assisted by cost reductions in service-related cost of sales and the reduction in sales to major customers.

As you know, major customers generate lower gross margin percentages due to their volumes, so this had a positive impact on margin percentage, but a negative impact on revenues gross profit dollars.

Second quarter SG&A expenses were $35.3 million similar to last year. Net spending on Smart Edge development decreased by $680,000 quarter-over-quarter, as we begun to – begun capitalizing certain qualified development costs at the start of 2019. The total amount capitalized in Q2 was $1 million. Gross spending on Smart Edge increased by $330,000 compared to the prior year before capitalization.

The implementation of IFRS 16 also resulted in a reduction in rent expense of $1.4 million, as under the new accounting rules, certain facility leases are capitalized and depreciated. This resulted in an increase in depreciation of $1 million and finance expense of $318,000.

SG&A reductions from the company cost reduction efforts were largely offset by increased variable compensation due to the significant growth in gross profit. As a result of the increased gross profit, adjusted EBITDA was $9.7 million, compared to $5.1 million in Q2 of last year. This performance was supported by our cost reduction program and the change in accounting for leases.

Moving down the income statement. Depreciation and amortization increased year-over-year by $860,000, primarily due to the adoption of IFRS 16. Finance expense decreased by $265,000, or 14.9% to $1.5 million due to reduced average borrowing on our senior facility, which were $102 million in Q2, compared to $115 million a year ago, partially offset by increases in LIBOR and U.S. Prime interest rates, which increased 0.5%.

Also, impacting finance expense was the adoption of IFRS 16, which imputes an interest element on capitalized lease liabilities. The total finance expense for this in Q2 was $318,000. Other expenses were up year-over-year by $1.2 million to $833,000 for Q2 2019. This increase is primarily due to losses on foreign exchange translations associated with strengthening of the Canadian dollar in Q2 compared to year-end.

Overall, second quarter income per share improved to $0.04 per share, compared to $0.01 per share in the prior-year period and a loss of $0.09 in Q1 of this year.

Moving to cash flow. Cash provided by operating activities increased by $70.4 million, compared to Q2 2018. This performance primarily reflected the timing of non-cash working capital items, including accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable and improved EBITDA.

We finance working capital through our revolver, which we extended for five years on favorable terms during the quarter. Fluctuations from cash from operations are normal and are generally offset by changes in credit line, which are captured in financing activities.

In Q2, cash used in financing activities increased by $60.8 million compared to last year, and primarily driven by movements in the borrowing arrangements and bank overdrafts. As I mentioned, our revolving line tends to fluctuate inversely with the changes in working capital and cash from operations.

Q2 cash used in investing activities decreased by $554,000 compared to last year. The decrease was primarily driven by the capitalization of Smart Edge development, offset by reductions in capital expenditures in 2019.

From a collections perspective, day sales outstanding stood at 50 days for the second quarter, while days payable were 59 days. These figures also tend to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter based on timing and mix.

Looking forward from a borrowing perspective, Pivot continues to have the capacity to fund growth under its extended bank facilities and a considerable amount of liquidity. Our average undrawn availability on existing secured facilities in Q2 was just over $58 million.

At quarter-end, our debt position was $99.7 million, down from $101.4 million at December 31. As always, the timing of non-cash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward.

On June 19, 2019, we received regulatory approval for an NCIB to purchase up to 3,791,395 common shares, or approximately 10% of the public float at prevailing market prices in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company will enter into an Automatic Share Purchase Plan with Echelon Wealth Partners in order to facilitate the repurchase of our common shares under the NCIB.

We also announced yesterday that we have declared a common dividend of Canadian – of C$0.04 per share, payable on September 16, 2019 to common shareholders of record on August 31, 2019. We continue to believe that the dividend payment is a key part of shareholder value creation.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Kevin for his comments.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, Dave. Our financial results continue to show the benefits of our transformation plan. Gross profit, adjusted EBITDA and net income have all improved dramatically compared to Q2 2018 and have also shown sequential improvement compared to Q1 2019.

Our goal is to create a more integrated organization with a flexible cost structure and allocate capital to areas of our business we feel are growth drivers. We are taking advantage of growth opportunities, which includes services, as well as software-defined and Smart Edge technologies.

As mentioned in my opening remarks, we are very pleased with the recent accolades we have received for our Smart Edge platform for Multi-Access Edge Computing. We are excited as we set out to commercialize this technology. We’re further encouraged that over the last few weeks, we have been awarded our first two purchase orders from two different customers to deploy Smart Edge. Although these initial orders are relatively small deployment, this demonstrates the product has begun commercial deployment.

For the remainder of the year, we will drive hard to make the company more efficient and effective as we apply our strategies. Strategies include: continuing to build on Pivot’s core business of selling IT products and services; enhancing Pivot’s service and solution portfolio and capabilities; continuing the company’s commercial transformation to expand addressable opportunities with existing customers; supporting our customers as they expand internationally; continue to improve our cost management; and finally, commercializing and monetizing our Smart Edge technology.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Gianluca Tucci with Echelon Wealth.

Gianluca Tucci

Hi, guys. Good morning and congrats on a good second quarter.

Kevin Shank

Good morning.

David Toews

Thank you.

Gianluca Tucci

So I’ll start on the major side. So your major spending saw bit of an uptick in the quarter sequentially. Can you add some color here on how you’re thinking about Q3 and Q4 on a major spending perspective in your talks with them?

Kevin Shank

We don’t give forward-looking statements. But the major customers that we reference, as we’ve alluded to in the past, are still ongoing customers of ours and we still have lots and lots of business with those customers. But it’s very difficult to try to predict their future spend, as they go through changes in their own business model. So they’re still very valid, very viable, very close relationships for us, and we’re working hard to get our portion of the captured spend that they are spending at this point.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, that’s good. Thanks, Kevin. Just a follow-up there on margins. I’m impressed at the strength of your gross margins, considering that your majors did come back a bit sequentially. I’m just wondering if you could talk about the drivers here in your gross margin, and if this is the new norm in terms of your profile or margins?

Kevin Shank

So, as we spoke, the margins are a reflection of the change and the continued change and mix between majors and non-majors, as well as the performance of our service margins. And we had a real good growth quarter for our non-majors. I think it was around 20%, which is – which I think is wonderful when you look at how you diversify as a company and there’s a lot of positiveness in that driving revenues from a broader mix of customers. And we are getting higher margins from those non-majors. So that’s the primary reason the service margin pick-up, as well as the mix between majors and non-majors.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, thanks. And then just changes gears here to services. I know that you mentioned in the past that your backlog is growing and that the market should see second-half expansion on the services side. How do you feel about your services and solutions business today as we enter 2020?

Kevin Shank

Sure. So, I’d like to take things head on that we’re not happy or I wasn’t happy with the Q2 service performance from the Pivot Provided side, something that we’re focused on and something we’re very committed to growing over time.

In terms of comparisons, we did have a tough comparison with previous year. We had a large project build completely, all $3.3 million of it built in the second quarter of last year. And we had our largest workforce services contract, which is pretty much annuitized revenue started winding down as we finished a major initiative for customer around the data center mode.

So we had those two phenomena hit us in the second quarter and it made our comparable a little tough. Still lots of positiveness in our evolution as a – to our service business and creating more and more complex – or providing more and more complex solutions to our customers. We won some significant contracts, a very sizable contract here in Canada to provide managed services to it, and then as you hear that, we hope to press release more detail on very soon.

We’re – we’ve begun a very strategic relationship with a large retailer in the U.S. that we are working hard to continue to grow and we see some positive signs there. Our pipeline is growing on the services side, and it’s something that we’re getting more diligent and better at tracking and measuring and executing on. And as mentioned there’s – we believe there’s significant service opportunity for Pivot’s core business as we develop our – and deploy our more Smart Edge opportunities.

Gianluca Tucci

That’s great color. Thanks, Kevin. So just to continue on Smart Edge, you got two small POs in the quarter or in the past few weeks. Can you talk about the types of enterprises, they are – these two customers are and the kind of scalability that can be expected into 2020?

Kevin Shank

So you touched on two – a couple of really important things there. These are the initial orders from these two customers.

Gianluca Tucci

All right.

Kevin Shank

One is in warehousing and retail distribution. The other is in media and communication. So in those two relationships, our – we’ll grow. We’re already seeing additional opportunities come through those two. One was it was a direct end user customer, one was with another industry partner who will drive the solution out to their customers.

So we’re very pleased with that development. And the media opportunity literally was participating in a live production on TV. So it was a great testimony to the – how strongly the customer feels that the product is ready for commercialization and use in production. So we’re very pleased with them.

Gianluca Tucci

And Kevin, are these two 5G opportunities, or are they on the Wi-Fi side?

Kevin Shank

So there – one had primarily on the Wi-Fi and private LTE. And the other one was over the same private LTE scenario. So that’s going to be the best route to market for us.

Gianluca Tucci

Excellent. Thank you for the color, Kevin. And then at the AGM, there was some talk about edge services and becoming the top edge services company in North America. Can you kind of talk about the kind of investment opportunity, thought leadership that this entails – that this strategy entails?

Kevin Shank

Sure. So we’re investing, as I alluded, we’re investing heavily in our – where we see great opportunities for growth and edge is one of those. So we have – we’ve taken our traditional core business, which includes the five service channels for integration service, professional services, deployment services, workforce services and managed services. And we’ve applied that same logic to a very specific use case in terms of the edge and managing and deploying the edge.

So we – we’re productizing that capability around Smart Edge. And as – the integration, the deployments, the professional services, the technical skills and the ongoing management of that platform as it’s deployed in our customers’ locations, we have taken team and dedicated them to building out all those adjacent services and readying ourselves for the demand that we see coming.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, great. Thank you, Kevin. And just one last one from here. It seems like you guys have a great control of the internals at the company now evermore so I think that in the company’s history. Are you looking to be acquisitive at all in the next, I don’t know, 12 months or so?

Kevin Shank

M&A is always part of our strategy. I’ve talked about that quite a bit. I look at probably a company every – one every month, on average. And as the company’s performance improves, and as we get very specific on some of the areas that we want to focus and go after that are high growth, certainly, acquisitions that fit into that playbook would be very enticing to us. And we’ve got such a really strong customer base with a great sales team and has reach and touch into those customers, as we create capability and/or acquire capability, driving that back into that and back into that customer base. It makes a lot of sense for a company like ours.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, thank you, gentlemen, and keep up the good work. Thank you.

Kevin Shank

Thank you.

David Toews

Thank you.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, operator. We look forward to providing further updates as we report our Q3 results. I thank everyone for joining today and have a great and happy day.

