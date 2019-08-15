Cadence Bancorpation: Loan Losses Derail Its Growth Story

If you've read more than a few of my articles over the past few months, you know that I am finding tremendous value in the banking sector lately. I believe that the market is overreacting to the swing in the economic outlook and Fed policy. We've gone from more Fed rate hikes as recently as last December to 10 and 30 year treasury yields absolutely collapsing over the past month. As I write this, 30 year treasury yields just sunk below 2% for the first time ever.

Investors have vertigo, and not surprisingly, they've dumped bank stocks amidst all the interest rate uncertainty.

If you only watch the national financials, you might not grasp the full extent of what's been happening. The big financials ETF (XLF), for example, is down 6% over the past year, trailing the market modestly. Regional banks, however, went into a real bear market last winter and have yet to pull out of it. In fact, they're down 21% over the past year, and are on the verge of breaching technical support from the March and May lows right now. Meanwhile, our focus stock for today, Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), has lost nearly half its value.

Once cooler headers prevail, money should flow back into banks, and regional banks in particular. But that doesn't mean you should buy every bank in the sector indiscriminately.

This brings us to Cadence. This bank looks interesting for several reasons. One - it's a new bank which started operations after the financial crisis. That's exceedingly rare; hardly anyone starts banks anymore. Rather, consolidation is the name of the game. Second, it IPOed in 2017 at $20/share and has busted the IPO price in a major way this year. Third, after its dreadful 2019 performance-to-date, it is trading at less than 8x forward earnings and offers a fat dividend yield. So, is it a buy?

CADE Stock: One Of Banking's Worst Performers

There are zillions of banks out there in the U.S. But of those with significant asset size, CADE stock is among the worst performers, losing half its value since last summer:

Impressively, CADE stock has even dropped below the December 2018 panic lows - that's a feat that relatively few banks have achieved. What's gone wrong? The biggest issue is the bank's loan underwriting - losses have spiked higher this most recent quarter.

This most recent set of quarterly results really scared the market, and understandably so. Earnings of 40 cents came up way short of expectations for 58 cents of earnings. And the shortfall came from a series of loan losses. CEO Paul Murphy minced no words in opening the company's most recent conference call:

And while these results are within peer averages, they obviously are disappointing to me, and the higher credit costs in the quarter does not meet with our top-level industry performance bar that we've set for ourselves. So just, in all honesty, open, we're saying, it's not a great quarter. However, I think once you dig into the numbers and walk through with us, you're going to see, it's not an awful quarter either.

What went wrong this quarter? The company took more than $18 million in charge-offs related to four different bad credits. The previous quarter, by comparison, it charged off less than $1 million in bad loans. To the bank's credit, it had previously noted all these four loans as problematic - still, investors clearly weren't expecting so many credits to get written off at once. The bank also, not surprisingly, raised its loan loss provisions which puts a drag on earnings. As a result, annualized return on average assets and return on tangible equity fell sharply to 1.10% and 12.23% respectively from 1.34% and 15.54% in the previous quarter of 2019.

Is This A One-Off Or The Start Of Something?

Management said that the four problem loans were not connected to each other. Three were general C&I loans, and one was to a restaurant operator. The company's non-performing assets ratio rose significantly from 63 basis points to 85 basis points, though 30-90 day past due loans and total criticized loans didn't show worrisome trends.

Cadence in general has a higher-yielding portfolio than many other banks - their average originated loan this quarter had a yield of 5.4% as a result of doing a great deal of business lending. You aren't getting 5.4% writing home mortgages at the moment after all. That yield has historically led Cadence to fantastic ROAs and ROEs compared to the industry. They hit an 18% ROTE last year, for example, which is amazing in this depressed banking profit environment.

Question is, how durable are these profits and margins? As a growth-oriented bank out of Texas, there's significant energy risk. To Cadence's credit, they handled the 2015-16 energy downturn well. Here's CEO Paul Murphy discussing Cadence's experience in energy from an interview two years ago:

At the peak we were almost 19% energy exposure. Today [2017] we are closer to 11%. Going into the oil price downturn, we had about $1.1 billion in loans and about 100 energy clients banking with us. We had one disaster in the portfolio with a really tough set of facts. A couple of others got beat up pretty badly and were severely stressed, but just one out of a hundred was a huge disappointment. These were pretty good results, in part because more than half our exposures were in midstream companies where we’ve had zero charge-offs. We’re still in the business.

As for the loans that have got written-off this quarter, none were directly related to energy. However, one of the loans that went into the non-performing bucket this quarter was in energy. There was also another restaurant loan that went to the problem basket as well. With two bad restaurant loans in a row, investors should pay attention to that niche out of Cadence going forward. Also, while Cadence's direct exposure to energy has declined sharply, consumer-spending driven businesses that rely on a strong energy market will also suffer given the current conditions. See my recent article on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) for more background on the Texas economy at the moment. Though, to Cadence's credit, they've increasingly diversified outside of Texas.

Dividend Seems Too Big For This Stage Of Growth

One question I have about Cadence is its capital allocation strategy. The bank is growth-oriented. It in fact says so on its website even. And the CEO, Paul Murphy, previously led Amergy Bank from under $100 million in assets to $11 billion before it was sold to Zions (ZION) in 2005, showing that he knows how to run a fast-growing bank.

With that in mind, why is Cadence paying such a large dividend - currently more than 4% - at this young stage of its growth trajectory? Since the IPO, Cadence has issued stock a ton of times to the public while at the same time raising the dividend:

That's five follow-on offers after the initial IPO within two years, and each additional offering was substantially larger than the IPO. If you are growing at that pace, and flooding the market with stock, why pay such a huge dividend? I get paying some dividend; bank investors like dividends after all. But a more than 4% dividend yield - and two dividend increases already since the IPO - seem a little much for a firm that is putting the pedal to the metal with expansion and acquisitions. The company just hiked the dividend another 18% this year, when the stock had already plunged, so the yield isn't this high simply by accident due to the falling share price, either.

This significant share dilution has watered down EPS as well. As you can see, net income is close to the same for this most recent quarter compared to the same quarter last year, yet EPS fell pretty sharply as that net income was dividend over far more shares:

CADE Stock Verdict

If you're looking for a bullish argument for CADE stock, you can make one. Insiders recently started by the stock down here, some of them in respectable quantities. One director just picked up 64,000 shares at $15.53 earlier in August, for example.

The company also just announced a share buyback. It is only for up to $50 million worth of stock, which would be just something like 2% of the total outstanding, and pales in comparison to the size of all the company's recent follow-on offerings. But it's a stark reversal of the dilution trend, if nothing else.

And, as I said at the beginning of the article, I'm extremely bullish on banks in general. Against that backdrop, I can't be too harsh in viewing Cadence. CEO Paul Murphy has a solid track record, and the team there showed skill in handling the 2015 downturn in energy and related businesses in Texas. The bank also runs with an impressive efficiency ratio; keeping overhead down is one of the strongest factors correlated to banks that outperform over the long haul.

Regardless, on the most recent conference call, you saw analysts trying to figure out whether these loan losses were really one-offs or part of some systemic issue at the bank. Management gave reasonable answers, but the proof will be in the numbers.

With so many banks on sale, I don't see a rush to buy a growth-centered bank that just reported a big deviation from its previous solid growth numbers. Honestly, I'd rather buy CADE stock at $17 after a good quarter than today at $15. Why's that? Because the alternative outcome - another bad quarter with unexpected losses - could send the stock sharply lower as investors concluded that the bank's loan underwriting model is struggling. Cadence's high loan yields and strong ROA and ROE numbers make it an interesting bank but it needs to prove last quarter's bad loans were an aberration before I get involved.

