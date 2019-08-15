Plug Power Surprisingly Extends Lease Financing Beyond Wal-Mart

Company started to provide lease financing to other customers than Wal-Mart. Unlike Wal-Mart, these customers do not provide guarantees to the company's financing partners thus requiring Plug Power to fully collateralize remaining lease payments, causing restricted cash balances to almost double sequentially.

Strong product margins in absence of dilutive hydrogen infrastructure sales leading to an all-time high consolidated gross margin of 19.9% despite setbacks in services and hydrogen fueling.

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, Plug Power reported a seemingly strong Q2/2019 with almost 2,000 GenDrive units recognized as revenue and impressive product margins of above 40%, by far the highest ever reported by the company.

That said, margins benefited heavily from the absence of dilutive hydrogen infrastructure sales, a very rare exemption unlikely to repeat in H2/2019.

The quarter provided strong evidence for the strength of the company's GenDrive margins when operating at scale but looking at previous quarters it becomes quite clear how dilutive the sale of hydrogen infrastructure still is for Plug Power:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

To be fair, I would expect the percentage of hydrogen infrastructure in the mix to come down going forward as the company ships more and more replacement units to legacy customers which already installed the required fueling technology at the time of the initial GenDrive deployment.

But for the second half of the year, investors will likely have to prepare for product margins to come down meaningfully again due to newly constructed or converted customer sites with hydrogen infrastructure coming online.

Taking a look at the company's other reporting segments, particularly the setback in the service business is disappointing with gross margins being the lowest in two years and the hydrogen fueling business looking similarly weak.

But these issues were easily dwarfed by the sheer amount of high-margin product revenue in the quarter, resulting in an all-time high consolidated gross margin of almost 20%.

That said, keep in mind that the company took the chance of early adopting ASC Topic 842 in September 2018 thus regaining the ability to recognize revenues from sale and leaseback transactions upfront. Without the resulting windfall profits Plug Power would have actually missed its originally stated FY2018 targets by a mile. For Q2/2019, the company recorded a gross profit from the refinancing of operating leases of $16.1 million, heavily distorting the year-over-year comparison this way. In fact, deducting gross profits generated by the upfront recognition of sale and leaseback transactions would have caused consolidated gross margin to be negative for the quarter.

Starting in Q3, the year-over-year gross margin comparison will be apples to apples again.

Photo: StreetScooter Press Release

Cash flow was again negative for the quarter, resulting in $48.5 million in cash used in operating activities for the first half of 2019. The company used another $6.3 million in investing activities, resulting in negative free cash flow of $54.8 million for H1/2019.

Keep in mind that the company guided for full year 2019 cash flows to come in between "slightly negative to slightly positive" in the Q1/2019 investor letter but remained silent on full year cash flow expectations in the Q2 letter.

I reached out to CEO Paul Middleton on the issue who essentially stated that the lack of guidance on cash flows shouldn't be construed as a retraction of the company's previous projections.

Inventories continued to increase, up another 11.8% sequentially and up 73% year-over-year:

But the real standout from a balance sheet perspective was the company's non-current restricted cash position which almost doubled quarter-over-quarter from $50.6 million to $96.1 million.

A deep dive into the 10-Q revealed that Plug Power has actually started to provide lease financing to other customers than Wal-Mart during Q2:

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company entered into additional, similar master lease agreements with Wells Fargo and Crestmark to finance subscription programs with other customers. These financings were done in the form of sale/leaseback arrangements and accounted for as operating leases, hence sales of the fuel cell equipment were included in the three months ended June 30, 2019. Total remaining lease payments under these leases at June 30, 2019 were $26.3 million. These lease payments are secured by cash collateral and letters of credit backed by restricted cash.

Remember, the original terms of the Wal-Mart leasing transactions caused great trouble for the company due to refinancing partners requiring full collateralization of lease payments. Plug Power managed to escape this death spiral by securing a partial guarantee from Wal-Mart for the majority of the lease payments in exchange for 55.3 million warrants. While expensive, the agreement finally paved the way for much better refinancing terms and greatly reduced collateral requirements.

Unfortunately, the company's new leasing customers have not yet provided a guarantee similar to Wal-Mart, requiring Plug Power to again fully collateralize remaining lease payments.

Frankly speaking, I was perplexed by the surprise change in the company's sales strategy after the near-death experience under the original Wal-Mart agreement a couple of years ago. Providing leases without customers at least partially guaranteeing lease payments, will again require huge amounts of cash collateral and Plug Power does not seem to be in the financial position to afford these leases.

According to CFO Paul Middleton, the company is looking to secure similar guarantees over time once momentum with the new customers has gained some steam.

Moreover, the additional leasing transactions in Q2 are unlikely to remain an exception as the company is considering to provide lease financing to new customers on a more general basis going forward.

While the CFO was optimistic regarding the broad and improving range of capital solutions available to the company, I remain skeptical.

Providing lease financing to new customers that do not provide guarantees will cause restricted cash to balloon even further and heavily increase the company's own financing needs.

Plug Power's increased cash requirements are very much evidenced by the company having restarted selling new shares into the open market during Q2 and rather aggressively in Q3 so far (emphasis added by author):

On April 3, 2017, the Company entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the Sales Agreement) with FBR Capital Markets & Co., as sales agent (NYSE:FBR), pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through FBR, shares of common stock par value $0.01 per share having an aggregate offering price of up to $75.0 million. Under the Sales Agreement, in no event shall the Company issue or sell through FBR such a number of shares that exceeds the number of shares or dollar amount of common stock registered. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company raised $5.5 million. There were no ATM transactions in the first quarter of 2019. During July and August of 2019 the Company raised an additional $8.8 million through ATM. As of July 31, 2019 the Company has raised a total of $45.8 million during the term of the Sales Agreement.

Given the surprise change in the company's sales strategy, I fully expect Plug Power to utilize the remaining $45.8 million under the facility rather sooner than later. But the company will likely need more funds going forward, particularly if leasing indeed becomes a standard option for customers.

Without securing guarantees from customers in a timely manner, refinancing transactions will provide only very limited cash flow relief due to the ongoing requirement to fully collateralize remaining lease payments over the term of the respective contract.

Frankly speaking, I would support the company raising more equity at this point as some of the most recent financing transactions weren't exactly suited to instill confidence in the company's ability to secure funds at reasonable terms:

In November 2018, Plug Power completed a private placement of an aggregate of 35,000 shares of the company’s Series E convertible preferred stock resulting in net proceeds of approximately $30.9 million. The company is required to redeem the Series E stock in thirteen monthly installments in the amount of $2.7 million each from May 2019 through May 2020. Plug Power is required to elect, on a monthly basis, whether it will redeem or convert the installment. Should the company elect to convert, the holder of the shares will receive common stock, with a conversion price discounted by 15% from the then current market value. The holders of the shares may elect to convert all or any whole amount of shares, at any time at a conversion price of $2.31 per share.I have already discussed this expensive and potentially toxic financing transaction in a previous article. In March 2019, the company entered into a $100 million credit agreement with specialty finance lender Generate Capital at a whopping 12% interest rate. The loan exposes Plug Power to a series of covenants, including a collateral coverage covenant that is first measured on December 31, 2019 and is based on certain factors that are yet to be determined and on a third party valuation that has yet to be completed.The company actually has a history of violating financial covenants causing the renewed exposure to look worrisome.

Given the company's financial limitations and past experience with providing lease financings without customer guarantees one might scrutinize management's decision to change strategy.

That said, Plug Power is basically stuck between a rock and a hard place as the company's core material handling product business has started to experience some challenges in 2018 with deployments down slightly year-over-year and customer bookings lower by an eye-catching 20%.

To reverse these trends and gain improved operational leverage, management apparently decided to provide customers an option they are already very much used to from incumbent material handling equipment vendors: Lease financing.

In fact, considering the long lead times in the business, management must have made this decision a couple of quarters ago already which means that the rather weak FY2018 bookings number already included some lease financing commitments to new customers and likely would have been even weaker without them.

Same for Q2/2019 - without the expanded lease offering, revenues and earnings per share would have fallen well short of market expectations. That said, management's initial FY2019 guidance would have likely been much lower in this case.

Generally speaking, there's really nothing wrong with providing a set of financing options to customers in order to stimulate demand but this not only requires the ability to refinance at reasonable terms but also to keep the proceeds instead of being forced to restrict the vast majority of them for collateral purposes.

Bottom Line:

Q2/2019 provided some evidence for the strength of the company's core GenDrive product margins at scale but on the flipside underscored the dilutive impact of hydrogen infrastructure sales on overall product margins. Q3 and Q4 are very likely to include meaningful hydrogen infrastructure sales again with the resulting impact on product gross margins.

Also keep in mind that the company realized $16.1 million in gross profits from the upfront revenue recognition of sale and leaseback transactions, providing a massive uplift and materially distorting year-over-year comparisons this way.

Cash usage continued during the quarter albeit at a considerably lower level, resulting in negative free cash flow of almost $55 million for H1/2019.

But the elephant in the room, clearly, was the company's decision to offer lease financing to other customers than Wal-Mart even without the customer initially providing a guarantee, resulting in only minor cash flow relief from the subsequent refinancing transaction due to the requirement to fully collateralize remaining lease payments to the company's financing partners with restricted cash.

Investors should keep in mind that given the long lead times in the business, management likely made this decision back in 2018 after experiencing weakness in new customer bookings.

The short-term effect of the new lease financing strategy will be elevated cash needs as already evidenced by the company's non-current restricted cash position almost doubling sequentially and the company selling a material amount of new shares into the market. Expect Plug Power to fully utilize the remaining $45.8 million under its at market sales issuance agreement over the next couple of quarters. Depending on the amount of new lease financings to customers not providing a guarantee, the company might need to raise even more capital in the not too distant future. Apart from equity sales, the most recent financing agreements have been expensive or even toxic so it is difficult to envision the company obtaining financing at reasonable terms at this point.

As stated by CFO Paul Middleton, the company will need to obtain customer guarantees similar to the structure agreed with Wal-Mart to limit collateral requirements going forward but this will likely take some time. Moreover, in the past Plug Power was forced to offer very substantial incentives to key customers like Wal-Mart or Amazon in order to obtain required contract amendments or desired payment terms.

Lastly, the company reiterated its intentions to make three additional strategic announcements over the remainder of the year after the recent agreement with StreetScooter in late May. Plug Power will be hosting a symposium next month in New York with another strategic announcement advertised for the event.

Frankly speaking, I view the new foray into lease financing as worrisome given outsized cash requirements but the company urgently needs to reinvigorate growth in its core material handling business to achieve greater operational leverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.