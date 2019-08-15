Tyson's Poultry Turnaround Contends With Trade Wars

We think shares of Tyson are generously valued as of this writing, and we are staying away from the company.

Image Source: Tyson Foods Inc - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Protein and packaged food producer Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) reported third quarter FY2019 earnings on August 5 that were positively received by the market, sending shares of TSN to new highs. Shares of TSN are trading well above the top end of our fair value range (derived through our rigorous discounted free cash flow analysis) as seen in the graphic down below. That indicates investors are generously valuing Tyson so we aren't interested in shares of TSN, but not because the business is performing poorly. We are big fans of Tyson's shift towards packaged foods as that business has better earnings quality than its more volatile commodity business (like chicken), but that acquisition-driven shift is why the firm had a net debt load of $12.2 billion as of June 29, 2019. Shares of TSN yield 1.7% as of this writing.

Image Shown: Shares of TSN are trading well above the top end of our fair value range, with the red dot representing where Tyson is trading at as of this writing. Image Source: From our 16-page Stock Report covering Tyson

Earnings Overview

Tyson's GAAP net income in the third quarter of FY2019 rose by 25% year-over-year while revenue climbed by 8%. However, note its adjusted (non-GAAP) operating income dropped 2% year-over-year last quarter as its adjusted operating margin contracted 80 basis points. The contraction in Tyson's operating margin is the result of the its GAAP gross margin contracting by 65 basis points year-over-year, and rising selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses on both a relative (up 10 basis points as a percent of revenue) and absolute basis. Gross margin contraction was in part due to underperformance at its chicken division. Management blamed cool demand and weather issues, which was combated through more promotional pricing (aka price reductions) in a bid to prop up demand.

Due to its large net debt load, Tyson's dividend coverage isn't great but please keep its strong free cash flows in mind. Tyson generated $1.8 billion in free cash flow (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) in FY2018, easily covering $0.4 billion in dividend payments and $0.4 billion in share repurchases. Management has pared down Tyson's share buybacks (in FY2016, the company repurchased over $1.9 billion of its stock) from historical levels to allow for deleveraging activities which we appreciate.

Targeting a Turnaround in Poultry

The company may have been given a gift of sorts in the form of significantly lower chicken feed prices. On August 12, the USDA released a report that stated estimated corn acres planted and corn yield per acre came in higher than expected, driving corn prices much lower. Wheat and soybean prices also dipped down. Lower chicken feed prices will help support Tyson's chicken segment's margins going forward, at least in the short-term. Longer term upside will come from Tyson growing its chicken sales in Asia, a strategy that likely involves increasing US exports of poultry to East and Southeast Asian markets. From Tyson's third quarter FY2019 earnings conference call;

In our Chicken segment we're not where we want to be. We're still working to improve our operational execution in our tray-packed business. In addition we experienced a slow start to the grilling season because of cool wet weather but we're expecting to finish the summer strong especially back to school season and Labor Day weekend. We're seeing increased levels of chicken promotions at both retail and food service.

During the first three quarters of FY2019, Tyson's chicken segment posted a 290 basis point drop in its adjusted operating margin. However, Tyson remains optimistic on the trajectory of its chicken segment as management sees forecasted Asian demand growth in the medium-term playing a major role in reviving the segment's financial performance over the coming year;

We expect chicken demand in future to remain strong or accelerate into next year. This includes demand for boneless dark meat. For fiscal 2019 the operating margin for the chicken segment should be around 6% and we expect improved results for fiscal 2020. Over the next five years it's estimated that nearly 98% of protein consumption growth will occur outside the United States and about 70% of that growth will be in Asia. As global protein consumption continues to grow Tyson's business will grow with it.

Tyson will need to retain access to overseas markets in order to realize that upside. The US opted out of joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership ("TPP") back at the start of 2017, which included many of the nations that Tyson sees as representing major growth opportunities. Additionally, the US is currently engaged in a trade war with China. The US-China trade war has effectively locked US farmers and ranchers out of China's massive market for protein, fruits, grains, vegetables, and other agricultural products now that Beijing has told state-run entities to halt agricultural imports from the US. It will be up to demand in markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and others to make up the slack.

Last year, Tyson acquired Keystone Foods for just under $2.2 billion in cash in part to gain better access to Asian markets, particularly in East and Southeast Asia. Annual synergies of roughly $50 million are expected within three years of the deal closing (the transaction closed in November 2018), which will be "driven by operational efficiencies, procurement savings, distribution and supply network optimization and other opportunities" according to management. That transaction added eight processing plants and three innovation centers that are situated across China, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia to Tyson's asset base, along with additional assets in the US (six processing plants and one innovation center).

What We Think

In the segment down below is a concise summary of our thoughts on Tyson's dividend coverage, particularly in regards to its strengths, from our two-page Dividend Report covering the firm;

Tyson Foods boasts one of the most recognized brand names in the food industry and holds the #1 or #2 brand in 13 core categories. The company had paid out the same dividend since its inception until it increased it for the first time in 2012. Since 2013, Tyson's dividend has grown by 750% on a per-share basis. Tyson remains focused on lowering its net debt/EBITDA, and the company's acquisitive spree has created high expectations of synergies for the next couple years, which have only been accentuated by its purchase of AdvancePierre Foods and Keystone Foods (after acquiring Hillshire Brands in 2014). However, the firm's dividend coverage has been negatively impacted by an increased debt load despite the potential for improved free cash flow generation. We're still expecting ongoing growth in the payout.

Equity analysis requires the analyst to also look at a company's weaknesses to get the complete picture. Here is how we view Tyson's potential weakness as it relates to its dividend coverage, which is also from our two-page Dividend Report;

Though Tyson has stated that returning cash to shareholders through dividends and repurchases is a priority for cash, the company remains focused on improving operations and seeking acquisitions. The company acquired Hillshire Brands in an all cash transaction for ~$8.55 billion back in 2014, it made another $4.2 billion cash acquisition of AdvancePierre in 2017, and last year, Tyson acquired Keystone Foods for $2.16 billion in cash. The likelihood that Tyson overpaid for assets is high, but potential synergies may counter this, which have improved our expectations for future free cash flows. Combined, total annualized synergies are expected to be at least ~$750 million within two or three years. Nevertheless, the firm's debt obligations remain substantial and keep us uninterested in it as an income idea. We would like to see further deleveraging efforts first.

Concluding Thoughts

With shares of Tyson trading near all-time highs as of this writing, we aren't interested in the name and think the market is getting a little ahead of itself here. Tyson is targeting several high-growth markets in Asia, and that strategy is being stymied by exogenous forces (trade wars) shutting its protein products and prepared food offerings out of key markets. We will continue to monitor this situation going forward. As an aside, Tyson's push into the meatless protein market represents another source of upside over the long-term which we find interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.