The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy

by: Lukas Wolgram
Lukas Wolgram
Summary

Facebook continues to drive user growth across all platforms.

Facebook grew faster than all the other FAANG+M stocks in Q2.

Future catalysts point towards continued growth for Facebook.

My DCF Analysis gives an intrinsic value of $235.17 for the Facebook stock, representing around 27% upside to the current price.

Introduction

With uncertainty and FTC fines now behind Facebook (FB), the company can finally focus on the future. Despite the legal distractions, Facebook, as evidenced by recent quarters, has continued to increase MAUs