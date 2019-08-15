Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Nir Sztern

Thanks, Gavriel. Good day to all of you and welcome to our second quarter 2019 earnings conference call.

In July we completed IBC investment deal and the sale of our cyber network in residential areas to IBC. We see significant long term potential from these developments, both in terms of growth on being part owner of the fact that most in the time fixed line communications network in Israel and also from the potential savings over the coming years to Cellcom. I will go into more details in a few moments.

We’re seeing ongoing growth in our fixed line business. Fixed line segment service revenues were 4% ahead of those over last year. Together with our power course [ph] with IBC, it is clear that we are successfully executing on our long term strategy to provide the full and most advanced and comprehensive range of end-to-end communication services.

To all our customers and the IBC deal fits well within the strategy. On the cellular side, the market continues to see intense competition with high customer mobility between operators and strong downward pricing pressure.

I’d like to know into more details on our growth engines. We continue to bring new subscribers today’s world’s leading OTP television offering in the Israeli TV market. As in the second quarter of 2019 we have 239,000 household subscribed having grown by 23% year-over-year. broad market acceptance of our TV offering including as part of our triple and quarto packages, is continuing to bring us good subscriber recruitment in each and every quarter.

Fiber-to-the-home is today’s solution for providing ultra-fast internet to the home, enabling the provision of speeds about 1 gigabyte per second, 20 times what is typical today in Israel. In the past few weeks, we made significant progress with closing of our investments in IBC as well as a sale of our fiber infrastructure in residential areas to IBC. These agreements are significant milestones with Cellcom and are also a major step in advancing the fixed line communication infrastructure in Israel to the next stage.

We paid NIS55 million for our indirect 35% stake in IBC, while IIF, our partner in this venture also paid NIS55 million for its indirect 35% stake. Israel Electric Corporation will hold 30%. We also sold to IBC our existing independent fiber infrastructure in residential areas for a NIS180 million.

This was financed entirely to shareholder loans provided to IBC indirectly by both Cellcom and IIF in the amount of NIS90 million each. As a result of these two transactions, Cellcom net cash increased by NIS35 million, the quarter's result does not include the IBC transaction.

Our agreement with IBC also provides us with a brighter view of IBC’s infrastructure which now includes the infrastructure we sold. As IBC grows, we will be able to provide more and more customers with super-fast Internet of up to 1 gigabyte per second, which also will significantly improve the quality of our TV offering and the plan is to make it available to over a million Israeli households in the next years.

This will also decrease our dependence on Bezeq, and HOT existing fixed line infrastructure which overtime will significantly reduce our payment for the use of their infrastructure over the coming years.

In addition, it enables us to stop investing in developing our own independent fiber network and therefore will be able to significantly lower our investment in improve our cash flow. We concluded the second quarter with a net loss of NIS35 million. I note that the loss, includes NIS52 million financing expenses, which was primarily due to the high consumer price index in the quarter was 1.5%.

I would also like to highlight Cellcom financial situation remains stable and strong while our debt rating was recently lower to this remains a high rating, we generate positive cash flow and hold cash balance of approximately NIS1.3 billion.

We continue to have very high liquidity on our cash holdings as well as good access to the Israeli capital and debt market. Furthermore, Shlomi will highlight in the few moments our financial results continue to remain stable similar to those of both previous quarter and the as well as the year ago quarter. And also, on the deposit side our ARPU grew in the quarter, compared with previous quarter even when we neutralize the effect of the subscriber deletion.

So, in summary as has been the case for number of years the cellular market environment in Israel still remain tough. However, this time, and despite the competition company taking steps to mitigate some of the negative impact and has been able to successfully maintain and build on its leading position in the cellular market.

This competitive environment has taken a stall on the ability to invest in upgrading its infrastructure and keeping Israel's telecommunication infrastructure at the forefront of today's technology. We continue to believe that the regulators should take note of the situation and should work to change it.

However, Cellcom has been diversifying its activities very successfully into the fixed line arena where we're increasingly gaining momentum. Our agreement and investment into IBC are a game-changer enabling further growth while lowering our expense structure. We're increasingly excited about our long-term future.

And with that I would like to turn the call over to our CFO Shlomi Fruhling for our review of our financials. Shlomi?

Shlomi Fruhling

Thank you, Nir and good day to all of you.

I will provide you a summary of our results. The details can be found in press release we issue earlier today. Revenue for the second quarter of 2018 total NIS920 million marginally lower than the NIS927 million reported last year.

The service revenues were at the similar level to those of last year NIS695 million. Our fixed line segment services grew 4% of those for the second quarter of 2018 to NIS312 million. The growth in fixed line segment service revenue was due to the growth in our subscriber base for TV and Internet infrastructure services.

Adjusted EBITDA was NIS233 million or 25% to for renewal as 66% increase NIS140 million of 50% of revenues for the second quarter of 2018. The increase in the adjusted EBITDA results from a decrease in rent expense in total amount of NIS 68 million result from the decrease in direct expenses due to recognition of right of use asset as a result of the initial implementation of IFRS 15 starting January this year.

Adjusted EBITDA of fixed line segment was NIS70 million compared to NIS62 million in the last year and adjusted EBITDA from the sale of segment was NIS163 million compared to NIS78 million in the last year.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 total NIS35 million compared to a net loss of NIS37 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The net loss was affected by increasing the financial expense of our index link debt as a result of the increase of 1.5% in the customer price index during the quarter.

Free cash, cash flow for the quarter totaled NIS55 million versus NIS56 million in the second quarter of last year. Our cash capital expenditures during the second quarter of 2019 total NIS 130 million versus NIS 131 million in the second quarter of last year.

As of the end of the second quarter of this year, our net debt stood at approximately NIS2.2 billion. We have a total of approximately NIS1.3 billion in cash on our balance sheet, while our overall debt to payment of interest and capital that are due until the end of 2020 amount to less than NIS1 billion. Our subscriber base amount to 2.745 million at least June 30, 2019, compared to 2.855 million at the end of 2018.

The subscriber base increased by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter. At the end of the first quarter, Cellcom deleted 153,000 M2M and prepaid subscribers due to change in the counting method that was used for cellular subscriber base. The churn rate of cellular subscribers in the second quarter of 2018 was 11.3%. The monthly cellular output for the second quarter of the series NIS51.9 similar to NIS51.8 in the second quarter last year.

The ARPU was positively impact for the increase of NIS2.8 due to the deletion of prepaid and M2M subscribers from the company's cellular subscriber based. This was offset by an ongoing erosion in the price of the cellular service.

With that, I would like to open the call to questions. Operator?

Chris Reimer

Hi. This is Chris Reimer on for Tavy. Thank you for taking my questions. I wanted to ask, how we should be looking at overall profitability at the company, not just the effective the cellular segment weakness? And just is there any other option management is looking at to reduce operational costs?

Nir Sztern

Hi, Chris, thanks for the question. Obviously, we're looking all the time at any and all possibilities to reduce the cost. It's something that we have been doing and proven to do so in the last few years and we'll continue to do so in the coming quarters and years. I can assure you that we're focused on that. And we'll try and do as much as possible.

Chris Reimer

And regarding the rise in finance cost. Could you elaborate on what that's made up of and how we should be looking at that line item going forward over the near-term?

Shlomi Fruhling

As you know, we have more than 1.3 cash in our balance. This means that we have replaced in the next two years. We don't have the mask to increase our debt to issue, new debt. It means that we have enough time to make a rebound off of our cost of debt. And we will issue new debt, when the time would come in the right interest.

Nir Sztern

And specifically, the quarter we had 1.5 of the CPI indexes. The expected inflation rate in Israel yearly is even less than that. So, looking forward in terms of financing expenses, obviously, as a CPI will go down or shouldn't go down seasonally. We can expect to see the relative changes in our financing expenses relative to that.

Chris Reimer

Okay. Thank you. That's very helpful for me. That's it for me.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. So, my question on why did you change from the beginning the measurement of the output?

Nir Sztern

I could -- can you elaborate on the question? I'm not sure I understood it.

Unidentified Analyst

Why did you change the -- in the beginning the measurement of the out? I mean, why did you get that the play paid in the end to end, contract?

Nir Sztern

Well, as you know, the mobile arena is seeing all the time and technological changes. And I think it's our responsibility to re-examine whether or not the numbers that we give the market or as close as possible to the numbers that we're seeing in terms of actual subscribers and their payments.

So, mostly, most of the difference that you see in the number is in terms of M2M, machine-to-machine IoT devices. So, what we do constantly is examine whether or not these numbers truly reflect the actual a subscriber base and as appropriate, we adjust them and that's what we did this quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

