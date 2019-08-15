Freeport-McMoRan's Long-Term Potential Is Stunning

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) is down roughly 50% from its 2018 highs. Back then, the global economy started to slow, which was accelerated by a Q4/2018 growth peak in the US. Most recent earnings show that the top- and bottom-line growth has faded, and my earlier bet that China was about to recover turned out to be premature. Regardless, one has to dig just a bit deeper to find that Freeport-McMoRan (after this referred to as Freeport) has incredible long-term value/potential. The only thing that could ruin this potential is a wrong entry price.

Source: Control Station

Let's Get The Bad News Out Of The Way

Unfortunately, this part of the article is one which is currently doing damage to Freeport's stock. The graph below displays the Chinese manufacturing PMI. This leading indicator tells us what we can expect in terms of "hard" economic growth over the next 3-6 months. As you can see, between 2016 and 2018, China provided the world and especially "commodity stocks" with a lot of momentum. This quickly faded in the first quarter of 2018 and has been validated by slowing cycles in both the euro area and the US as I discussed in this article.

Source: TradingEconomics

Everything I just mentioned can be seen in the Freeport stock price chart below. The stock did tremendously well between 2016 and 2018 and quickly lost ground in Q1 of 2018. At this point, the stock is at a new cycle-low after trying to recapture lost ground a few times this year. Every time it ended abruptly as traders resumed to selling or shorting this basic material giant.

Source: TradingView

Moving over to the company's quarterly sales you probably already guessed it but we are seeing the same. Sales growth accelerated in 2016, 2017 and 2018 supported by accelerated demand and of course higher copper prices. The most recent quarter showed that sales declined by 31% to $3.55 billion, which is slightly below expectations and the third consecutive quarter of lower sales.

Source: Estimize

Adjusted EPS fell by 107% to -$0.04, which is fairly in line with expectations of $0.05.

So far, it all makes sense, and I could end the article at this point by simple saying to go long Freeport if you are bullish on global growth. There are not many stocks that are better investment vehicles. Anyhow, the stock has so much hidden value which adds to its long-term potential. So here comes the positive part of the article.

Freeport's Long-Term Potential

It's hard to positively influence the price of copper even for a mining titan like Freeport. Nonetheless, there is one thing the company can influence and that's total mining volumes which will benefit the company as long-term demand continues to be a tailwind as I discussed in this article.

Thanks to ramped-up production at Grasberg, completion of the Arizona Lone Star project and stable performance of operations in the Americas, the company expects 30% higher copper volumes and 80% higher gold volumes over the next 18 months. As a result, net unit costs will decline by 25%, which will likely double total EBITDA and cash flow at current commodity prices.

And this is where it gets even more interesting. The true shareholder value here lays in the fact that most capital expenditures to achieve higher volume growth have already been invested since 2003. At this point, investors get the benefit of rapidly rising future volume growth without the need for Freeport to ramp up capex.

Adding to that, the company's Lone Star project is expected to start production at the end of next year. The project is considered to be economically attractive, low risk and established in an area with access to infrastructure and experienced labor. Initial production volumes will be 200 million pounds of copper per year, which is very likely going to be accelerated thanks to "debottlenecking".

The longer-term prospects are also exciting as the company reports a higher grade than in any of its existing mines in the US with lower risks than in many other jurisdictions. Additionally, Freeport owns 100% of the resources and faces no income taxes for many years in the future in the United States.

With regard to the copper market, Freeport expects a favorable long-term market supported by low inventories and subdued supply. And once again, the company is hinting that long-term is key here.

High-quality ore bodies are increasingly scarce. Resource nationalism continues to be an issue around the globe. Current producing mines are aging, grades are falling. As economic uncertainties diminish and global economic growth improves, copper will be an important component of that growth. - Richard Adkerson CEO

The company also mentioned total capacity development costs. At this point, the costs to develop production capacity is somewhere between $8 and $10 per pound. Based on Freeport's existing production capacity, this translates to a theoretical replacement cost value between $36 billion and $45 billion. This is at least $3 billion above the company's enterprise value and will prove to be highly valuable for the company going forward.

Anyhow, total copper sales are expected to reach 4.2 billion pounds in 2021, which are 0.7 billion pounds higher compared to 2020 expectations. 2020 is only 0.2 billion pounds above 2019 expectations as both 2019 and 2020 continue to be transition years. These production numbers are the result of the Lone Star project and ramped-up production at Grasberg. Note that these expectations do not include any benefits from technology and innovation that could easily add another 200 million pounds on the long-term if implemented correctly.

Adding to that, based on current prices, EBITDA could accelerate to $9.5 billion after 2021 if copper manages to rise to $3.50 per pound. The same goes for operating cash flow which would accelerate to $3 billion in 2020 and be sufficient to fund capital expenditures and dividends. Moreover, capex is expected to fall after 2020 as a result of historical investments that are starting to pay off.

This brings me to the next point: timing. Everything said so far is very bullish on the long-term. The problem is that we are currently in a slowing-cycle.

I really hope that Freeport is currently working on a bottom which could be a good signal for global growth. Once this is confirmed, I am going to buy this stock again.

Source: TradingView

The stock is trading at 14.1x next year's earnings and the company's production plans will do wonders to this stock during the next upswing. I can only imagine what is going to happen to the share price once higher production meets higher prices.

For now, I am on the sidelines to wait for an economic bottom before I start a significant long position.

