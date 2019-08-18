Income, Dividend Growth, Or Capital Gains? Where To Invest Today

Why we are investing in high dividend stocks, and why income investors and retirees should do the same.

At High Dividend Opportunities we like to keep life simple. We focus on recession resilient, aka life proof, high yielding immediate income opportunities. One's that you can buy, put on a shelf and let the income roll in. The year is just over half over and the market has seen increased volatility. Investors may be led to believe that the safe havens of the S&P 500 index would be the best place to lock in better returns - from Jan through May. This hasn't turned out to be true.

Data by YCharts

The question is worth asking again, invest in high yield opportunities or growth/total return? Historically, many high yielding sectors have been out of favor but recently their out-performance is becoming apparent. This could be the result of investors flocking to higher yielding options, or that among those higher yielding options, the weakest and poorly performing options have died out.

Sell In May and Go Away! - Not So Fast.

There is an age old adage that says investors should sell out of their investments at the end of April and return in November. Why? 3 of the most commonly worst performing months in the market are during this period - May and September - while four of the best are in the remainder of the year. October while overall positive, is notorious for exceptional volatility and has been home to the 1929 and 1987 crashes and a horrendous decline in 2008.

Understandably, investors not focused on dividends or income have the right to be stressed throughout the May through September/October window and this current year is no exception. May alone knocked 5.67% and 6.03% off of the S&P 500 and Dow Jones alone, from May till current, their returns have been under 2% positive.

Data by YCharts

I'm not encouraging investors to flee the market. I personally am remaining fully invested. The key difference? Turbulent months provide additional buying opportunities for those investors who price alone is not the goal. Investors who focus heavily or even 50% of their return goals on price appreciation often struggle during May through October the most with fears over losing their money.

Data by YCharts

Even the seemingly impossible to best FAANG - Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (OTC:APPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG), (GOOGL) - or ever resistant Tesla (TSLA) have struggled to post positive numbers since April. Without the bulwark of providing dividends (APPL excluded since it does) investors in these stocks have nothing to offset their recent price declines.

We Focus on a Different Metric - Income Safety

The difference between investors who look to capital appreciation and the average income investor isn't always apparent. We want to make money too! The difference is in how. We don't gamble on price movements, but focus on strong high yielding investments. Investors who bought Eagle Point Credit (ECC) in December are laughing every month when their account receives distributions for 17.7% on their cost basis. How could they have their enormous yield? By buying the facts - not the sentiment.

Source

By focusing on building a strong and reliable income stream, High Dividend Opportunities ' members and other income investors have less stress during the bad months and enjoy their dividends to live off of, or even better, reinvest in the market.

Human nature is to buy high and sell low. At HDO we buy high yields and sell when their thesis is fulfilled or the need for portfolio rotation becomes apparent.

What About My "Safe" DGI Ideas?

Dividend growth investors often believe their low yield, growing dividends are the penultimate source of potential success, often as the dividend is increased, the share price moves along with it. This means many DGI are also focused on total return, they expect the low yields and steady price growth to benefit them on both ends. These investors also often suffer more emotional pain when prices drop rapidly since they are not receiving enough income to withstand a sudden price drop.

Also income investors should keep in mind that the vast majority of "dividend growth stocks" carry very lofty valuations because of their expected growth. When the economy slows down, their future growth is set to slow down, making these high valuations unjustified. Therefore "dividend growth stocks" are more risky to hold during periods of economic weakness or in a recession.

Source

Imagine if your $100 income stream was growing by 5% annually, or you could have $200 without growth. Then imagine if the share prices dropped 50% during that time. Psychologically, the higher yielding option is easier to maintain. Ironically, higher yielding options are also psychologically deemed to be of a higher risk - so price fluctuations are actually more expected.

While DGI choices will become cheaper and offer higher yields in the short term, over a long term time frame, high yielding options provide more income and faster reinvestment versus other investment types.

Two Quick Buying Ideas For Your Portfolio

When share prices go crazy, look for deals on these two securities as a means to secure stable income in a declining interest rate environment.

RLJ Lodging Trust CUM CONV PFD A (RLJ.PA) is a special high yield preferred, currently it yields 7.3%. It is unable to be called, and only can be converted if RLJ's common share price rises to a much higher valuation. Typically, when common equity values drop, preferreds rise in an inverse relationship. This past December, we saw the entire market seeing irrational selling. This stock should be on your buy list in an event of a market wide sell off - it will keep paying you.

(RLJ.PA) is a special high yield preferred, currently it yields 7.3%. It is unable to be called, and only can be converted if RLJ's common share price rises to a much higher valuation. Typically, when common equity values drop, preferreds rise in an inverse relationship. This past December, we saw the entire market seeing irrational selling. This stock should be on your buy list in an event of a market wide sell off - it will keep paying you. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) which yields 10.7% is another security to put on your recession buy list. Why? As we've recommended previously, NLY historically outperforms when the market is under-performing. This inverse relationship has caused it to sour on many investors with short memories during this historically long bull market. Many investors saw NLY perform strongly - as it always has - during a recession and bought it high, only to suffer during this recent bull market with dividend cuts and declining value. We get it. We're not perfect either, but the time to buy NLY is now, before a recession kicks in and its performance once again sets investors hearts aflame.

Key Takeaways

Dividend Growth Investors and those who focus on price appreciation with no dividends are subject to additional fear, worry and stress. Immediate income provides emotional and psychological support - short term pricing pressure allows for additional re-investment. The summer and autumn months historically offers the most volatility and worst market performance over the past 90 years. This is the time income investors grow their income stream the fastest with high quality choices on sale. With the Federal Reserve set to continue to cut interest rates over the next two to three years, High Dividend Stocks remain the best place to be. Income investors are set to be very well rewarded with high yields of +9% plus good potential for capital gains.

What should you focus on? Immediate income. When? Now.

