Amicus Should Be On Your Radar As It Makes Progress On Multiple Fronts Using Gene Therapy

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) had achieved positive Interim results using its gene therapy to treat patients with Batten disease. This proves that the biotech's gene therapy was able to halt the progression of the disease and offer the ability to improve motor and language functions in patients with this disease. This preliminary data bodes well to advance the gene therapy for the other types of Batten disease being targeted in the pipeline. Best of all is that the company intends to release additional data from this phase 1/2 study throughout the rest of this year. That means, as data matures, there will be a clear picture on how well the treatment works for these patients. This biotech is solid because it even has several catalysts expected in the 2nd half of 2019 and then more in 2020 from the other gene therapy programs.

Preliminary Data Points To A Strong Foundation

Amicus was able to show some positive interim data in treating patients with Batten disease. Batten disease is a terrible disease. It is a nervous system disorder that leads to a host of problems for a child. Eventually, it may even lead to death. The biggest problem is that there are no approved treatment options for these patients. It starts at childhood between those who are 5 and 10 years old. Symptoms for this disease are: dementia, seizures, personality and behavioral changes, and speech problems. All types of Batten disease cause the patient to decline over time, but worst of all is that they are all fatal. These patients die by their late teens or twenties. There are multiple forms of the disease. By forms of disease, I mean that there are Batten disease CLN1 all the way to CLN14. The focus for Amicus, for the time being, is on these particular types:

CLN6

CLN3

CLN8

CLN1

The disease causes a buildup of fatty substances, which are known as lipopigments, that build up on the: brain, eye, and central nervous system. The positive interim results are for CLN6 Batten disease. There were a total of 8 children who were evaluated 24 months post treatment. Patients were treated with the AAV-CLN6 gene therapy. Thus far, this gene therapy has been able to help 7 out of 8 children. The most important finding was that the treatment was able to cause disease stabilization. In essence, patients had either maintained their score from where they started in the study or only changed by 1 point in either direction and then stabilized. This was measured using something known as "The Hamburg Motor & Language Score" (0-6). This is broken down into two measures:

Speech: 0 points to 3 points

performance and mobility: 0 points to 3 points

As you can see above, the measures note whether or not a patient is getting better or worse in disease. A score of 3 means normal ability. On the other hand, a 0 score means no ability to speak or walk. The biggest problem is that, because there are no approved treatments, the only other item to rely on would be a natural history study. Such a natural history study showed that patients drop fast from a score of 6 down to a score of 0 in about 3 to 4 years. One item to point out is that this program was licensed from the Abigail Wexner Research Institute (AWRI) at Nationwide Children's Hospital. AWRI is responsible for running this phase 1/2 study. The ability to target multiple types of Batten disease and the use of an AAV gene therapy technology were made possible due to an acquisition. Specifically, Amicus made a $100 million acquisition of Celenex to acquire such a gene therapy pipeline dealing with this disease.

Gene Therapy For Pompe Disease

There are two gene therapy programs for Pompe disease being evaluated. There is a pivotal study that is ongoing known as PROPEL, which is using the gene therapy AT-GAA to treat the disease. Then, there is also an earlier stage preclinical gene therapy being developed on as well. Pompe disease is a genetic disorder that happens when there is not enough or none at all of an enzyme known as alpha-glucosidase. This enzyme causes a specific chemical change within the body. More specifically, it is responsible for breaking down complex sugars in the body. Well, that doesn't sound too harmful. Why would patients need to break down these sugars? Believe it or not, but it is essential that the body is able to break these molecules down. That's because, if your body doesn't, it can possibly be life-threatening. These are the 3 forms of Pompe disease and the life expectancy for a patient with the disease:

Classic infantile Pompe disease - Life expectancy is age 2 or younger

Non-classic infantile Pompe disease - Life expectancy is early childhood

Juvenile Pompe disease - Life expectancy is 30 years of age or younger

As you can see, this disease is an unmet medical need, and a treatment option is essential for these patients. Amicus had a chance to possibly obtain accelerated approval for U.S. and Europe, however, the data it obtained early on in a phase 1/2 study wasn't enough for regulators. I don't think the data was bad. It's possible regulators just needed to see additional data to be satisfied. The phase 1/2 data was actually quite positive. It was shown that patients treated with AT-GAA had observed an increase in the 6MWT. There were other measures reported, but since the ongoing phase 3 study is focusing on the 6MWT, that's what I will show here. All 5 of the ERT-naive patients showed an increase in the 6MWT out to month 21. The mean increases for these patients were:

5 patients with 42 meters at month 6

5 patients with 63 meters at month 12

5 patients with 55 meters at month 21

Then, I will switch it over and show the ERT-switch patients. It was noted that 7 out of 10, 9 out of 10, and 8 out of 8 ERT-switch patients saw an increase in the 6MWT by month 6, 12, and 24, respectively. The increases were as follows:

10 patients with 24 meters at month 6

10 patients with 42 meters at month 12

8 patients with 54 meters at month 24

These results show that the gene therapy is active in increasing 6MWT for these patients with Pompe disease. Whether you believe the FDA was being picky or more data was needed, the bottom line is that the phase 3 study is nearing completion in terms of enrollment. The biotech believes that it can have full enrollment of 100 patients for the phase 3 study by the end of 2019. The phase 3 PROPEL study had dosed the first patient back in December of 2018. Despite not being able to obtain accelerated approval for AT-GAA, successful results in this late-stage study will be enough to file for regulatory approval for multiple territories, including the United States. Most of these territories have even indicated that the gene therapy could be approved for the broad population of Pompe disease. The phase PROPEL 3 study was established to treat patients with either AT-GAA with oral chaperone AT2221 or standard of care (SOC) ERT co-administered with a placebo. Patients will be treated for a 52-week period. The primary endpoint will be the change in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) between the gene therapy and SOC treatments. The company won't leave the patients onto only being on SOC treatment. There is an expansion study that will switch patients from SOC + placebo over to AT-GAA also. With enrollment of the phase 3 being completed by the end of 2019, I believe that would put data available sometime in 2020. There are two other catalysts that will be coming out in the 2nd half of 2019. These are 6-month data available in additional ERT-switch patients (cohort 4) and full 24-month data from the first 3 cohorts in the phase 12/2 ATB200-02 clinical trial. Results from these cohorts are expected to be presented at the World Muscle Society October 1-5, 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Amicus Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $575.7 million as of June 30, 2019. It believes that this will be enough to fund its operations into 2021. Plus, this biotech is already generating sales from its FDA approved drug Galafold. Galafold has already been approved in several markets to treat Fabry disease. Towards the end of this year, Amicus expects total revenue for Galafold to reach between $160 million and $180 million. Sales are expected to have higher revenue growth in Q4 of 2019. These seem like logical goals, especially since the projection is that there will be about 1,000+ patients on Galafold before the end of this year.

Conclusion

Amicus Therapeutics is a biotech that should be on your radar. Preliminary results from the phase 1/2 study using the AAV-CLN6 gene therapy to treat Batten disease are highly encouraging. The risk is that there is no guarantee that additional detailed results released at a later time will come out better than expected. There are still plenty of catalysts that are expected in the 2nd half of 2019. Most notable are the 6-month and 24-month data using AT-GAA to treat Pompe disease. These detailed results will be presented at a medical conference in the beginning of October. The data should be positive based on early data. However, there is no assurance that the market will react positively to the update. This remains a major risk for this catalyst. I believe Amicus Therapeutics has a solid pipeline. One which has shifted well towards gene therapy. That's why I believe Amicus is a good buy.

