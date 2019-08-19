Best REITs To Own In The Late Stage Of The Cycle - Part 1: EPR Properties

Despite being up by roughly 40%, EPR remains an important position in our Core Portfolio. Here is why.

EPR pays a 6% yield, safely covered with an 80% payout ratio, and expected to grow by ~5% per year.

Our objective is to find undervalued companies paying high, sustainable, and growing income even in a late cycle economy.

EPR Properties (EPR) has been a multi-year holding of ours. It has been one of our larger REIT investments ever since we opened “High Yield Landlord” to the public and here is how the shares have performed over the years:

EPR literally crushed the competition. From 1997 to 2019, EPR produced more than 4x higher total returns than the broader stock market (IWF) with a cumulative total return of nearly 1,800%.

We have not been shareholders for this long, but even over our shorter holding period, the returns have significantly outperformed most other investors (SPY).

What makes EPR so special?

EPR has managed to consistently pay high dividends with regular growth and only limited risk. It is a very simple, but powerful story that results in superior returns over time. Today, EPR remains one of the best REITs to own because it:

Pays a 6% dividend yield.

With a conservative payout ratio of around 80%.

And has ~5% annual growth potential.

Even better is that the dividend is paid on a “MONTHLY” basis and it is very resilient even in a late cycle economy. With high yield, consistent growth, and only limited fundamental risk, we expect further outperformance from EPR Properties over the next coming decade. Our EPR Investment at High Yield Landlord:

EPR Properties: A Love Story Since Early 2016

The very first time I heard about EPR Properties was in 2016 when I was still working in the private equity real estate markets of Dallas, Texas. Back then I was in the process of underwriting a “Top Golf” property investment and learnt that EPR was the biggest owner of such properties.

We saw great appeal in these properties from a financial perspective because:

Cap rates were exceptionally high at 8-10%.

The leases were very long with regular rent escalations.

The concept was highly desirable among consumers.

Finally, the parent company gave good corporate guarantees.

If you could build a diversified portfolio of these, finance them with some cheap leverage, and hold on for the long run, you could make a killing with returns outpacing 15% per year with minimal volatility.

Unfortunately, we could never pull the trigger because we lacked the scale to build a diversified portfolio to mitigate the risks of any individual property. Where our company failed, EPR thrived with a market cap of nearly $6 billion and significant scale to consolidate the “Top Golf” industry and build a diversified portfolio of high yielding properties.

This competitive advantage allowed them to scoop $100s of millions worth of properties that are generating over $70 million of annual NOI today. Essentially, they took assets that are risky on an “individual” level due to the lack of alternative use; and turned them into a secure stream of income as part of a diversified portfolio. Even better, EPR was able to issue relatively cheap equity and raise low-cost debt from public markets to make these investments accretive on day 1.

I saw a lot of “alpha” in this strategy and started buying shares of EPR to participate in the high expected return. The rest is history.

EPR is not however just about Top Golf investments, it is much more than that. With a portfolio valued at $7.3 billion, EPR is well diversified across three major property segments:

Entertainment: these are mostly movie theaters and other family or retail entertainment centers such as bowling alleys and go kart racing facilities. Recreation: here you would include the Top Golf properties but also ski resorts, water parks, fitness centers and so on. Education: EPR diversifies its “entertainment and recreation” portfolio with public charter schools, private schools and early childhood education facilities.

So as you can see, the “Top Golf” case study was just one example among many others. EPR seeks many different specialty property types, but the underlying investment philosophy is always the same:

High Cap Rates: The targeted properties sell at higher cap rates due to greater individual property risk. As part of a large portfolio, the risks are however well mitigated – allowing EPR to earn excessive spreads over its cost of capital.

Superior Leases: Since not many investors are targeting these niche assets, EPR has stronger bargaining power with tenants in structuring attractive lease terms with strong rent increases, long lease terms, and other protections.

Triple Net: The leases are generally structured as “Triple net” – minimizing the capex requirements. Tenants are responsible for all property expenses including maintenance, and EPR has practically no landlord responsibilities.

Experience-based: EPR invests in “experience”-based properties that are less or not affected by the e-commerce or any other technological disruption. As such, we consider these assets to be highly enduring and sustainable even as Amazon-like (AMZN) companies keep on growing.

Sustainable Growth: Millennials are the largest population segment and they value EXPERIENCE over OWNERSHIP. With the entertainment industry outperforming the broader economy, EPR is expected to be one of the primary beneficiaries in the long run.

There is no denying that this approach creates alpha. EPR has been following it for +20 years – successfully navigating various economic cycles (including the great financial crisis) and has always come ahead. EPR simply follows a differentiated strategy that generates greater risk-adjusted returns than most other real estate investors over long time periods.

Why is EPR one of the “Best REITs” to own in Late Cycle?

We have often pictured EPR as one of the bluest “blue-chips” in the REIT industry. Especially today as we approach the end of the current economic cycle, we believe that these qualities are very valuable.

1- Wide Diversification Minimizes Risks

EPR’s portfolio is very well diversified with over 391 locations and 250 tenants in 43 states, DC & Canada:

Red dots = entertainment properties

Green dots = recreation properties

Yellow dots = education properties

This diversification greatly mitigates the two main risks of real estate investments:

Overbuilding risk: EPR has exposure to almost all markets. If a few cities get overbuilt, EPR barely notices it.

Tenant bankruptcy risk: EPR enjoys a very diverse cash flow, allowing it to sustain occasional negative surprises as they come.

This diversification may not feel needed today, but someday, as the economy turns south, it will greatly mitigate risks.

2- Strong Lease Protections

EPR enjoys some of the strongest leases in the entire net lease REIT space.

The company is enjoying 13-year long leases with only 2.7% annual lease expiration on average. Moreover, it has leases with automatic rent increases of ~2% per year or ~10% every 5 years. Finally, the rent coverage ratios are strong at close to 2x and tenants commonly provide additional credit support through master leases:

It makes the cash flow exceptionally consistent and predictable for many years to come, regardless of the state of the economy.

3- Fortress Balance Sheet

EPR then combines its defensive portfolio with a fortress balance sheet to position itself for outperformance in a late cycle economy.

With a low 35% LTV, EPR uses much less leverage than commonly used by private market investors (closer to 60%). Moreover, 99% of this debt is unsecured, 100% of it is fixed, and has a long 7-year weighted maturity.

The idea here is to play it safe and minimize leverage when the economy is strong and interest rates are rising. EPR can then use its additional borrowing capacity when the market turns south and opportunities become abundant to drive shareholder value. The company has zero maturities for the next 3 years and enjoys investment grade ratings from all 3 rating agencies.

4- Safety in Track Record

The quality of the management team is perhaps the largest determinant of long-term investment returns. With EPR we can take comfort in knowing that its track record is among the very best in the entire real estate industry.

The company has consistently driven alpha to shareholders over its multi-decade history and the recent years are showing no slow down in performance:

The average FFO per share growth rate has been 10% in the past 5 years. For a company yielding over 6%, this is a spectacular performance and speaks loudly for the quality of the management team. When we hit the next recession, I prefer to be invested with management teams that are recession-tested.

5- Discounted Valuation Mitigates Downside Risk

EPR is the simple case of an “above average” company selling at a “below average” valuation:

+20-year history of massive outperformance by implementing a powerful strategy that remains very relevant today.

Prospects for ~5-10% annual growth and further alpha generation.

Strong and diverse portfolio of assets with long lease terms, annual escalations, and solid protections.

Fortress balance sheet with minimal leverage and long maturities.

…and yet its valuation remains that of a very average REIT at just 14 times FFO and a 6% dividend yield. We consider this cheap on an absolute basis, but also on a relative basis. Peers including Realty Income (O), National (NNN), Agree (ADC) and STORE (STOR) are all trading at large premiums closer to 20x FFO.

Source: HYL Market Intelligence

While no company is perfectly comparable with EPR, the above firms get the closest in terms of FFO per share growth and business risk. We consider the large discount to peers to be totally unwarranted, especially when you consider that those peers are much more affected by retail risk and the disruption caused by the growth of e-commerce.

With a much lower valuation, we believe that EPR’s downside in a lower growth environment is more limited as compared to other peers.

6- Best-in-Class Dividend in Late Cycle

It is hard to beat EPR is terms of dividend attractiveness. Not only does it pay a high 6% yield, but the payments are made monthly, are well covered at a 80% payout ratio and expected to keep on growing at ~5% per year.

The average dividend growth rate has been 7% since 2010; and the company hiked its dividend by another 4% not long ago.

Again, it is hard to beat that. High, covered, and growing dividend paid on a monthly basis.

Key Risks to Short Term Performance

We are very confident about the long-term prospects of EPR. Nonetheless, the short-term results are always a big question mark. In the case of EPR; we identify two key risk factors that may result in greater short term volatility:

Box Office Numbers: EPR has often sold off along with movie theater operators AMC (AMC) and Cinemark (CNK) when box office numbers trended down. In fact, this is main reason why EPR continues to trade at a discounted valuation today. Being associated with movie theaters (as their landlord) adds volatility in the short-term price performance, but it is important to remember that regardless of all speculation, box-office numbers have actually trended up in the long run. Watching Netflix (NFLX) at home gets boring, and movie theaters provide an experience that home streaming cannot replicate. It is an opportunity to meet friends, have some popcorn, a drink, and enjoy a movie in a comfortable environment. We don’t expect movie theaters to disappear anytime soon. Furthermore, EPR is very well diversified: While its exposure to theaters is now at 39%, the company continues to focus on increasing diversification in other areas including golf courses, amusement parks, and even schools.

2019 Headline Risk: EPR has generally grown very consistently at 5-10% per year, and in this sense, 2018 was an exception with up to 20% FFO growth. This abnormally high growth is caused by one-time items such as rent penalties and lease cancellations. Therefore, the cash flow in 2019 will be lower than in 2018. Averaged out, the annual growth rates remain very substantial and above our 5% annual growth expectation at the current pace. It creates potential headline risk but has no impact on our long term thesis.

Investor Take-Away

EPR is a REIT with a strategy. Not just to buy and manage properties; but to truly generate alpha and produce superior results by being creative and targeting less conventional assets. The results have been spectacular in the past, and we see no reason to believe that the future would be any different. The alpha-rich strategy remains perfectly relevant today and continues to generate excess returns.

In order to benefit from EPR’s economic machine, you need to let it run out over the long run. We will occasionally experienced times of volatility with the inevitable ups and downs of the financial market. However, over the next 10 years, we are more confident in the outperformance of EPR than in almost any other REIT in our portfolio.

In many ways we consider EPR to be very similar to Realty Income (O), with the added benefit of enjoying a superior yields, lower valuation, more conservative payout ratio and being better protected from the risks of e-commerce. Here is how both have performed in the past. With EPR trading at a massive 8-turn discount to Realty Income, we expect more outperformance going forward.

