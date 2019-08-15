The Streaming Big 3: Q2 Comparison

Although all the three companies are generously valued, various metrics show that Wheaton Precious Metals is the cheapest one of them.

All of the three precious metals streaming majors - Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) - reported their Q2 2019 financial results. It means that it is the right time to compare which one of them did the best over the coming months and which one offers the best value for investors right now.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the chart above, all the companies have done very well so far this year. Franco-Nevada is up 32.91%, Wheaton Precious Metals is up 35.79%, and Royal Gold is even up 45.93% year-to-date. All the companies have experienced a very similar share price development when almost all the returns were recorded between the second half of May and early August. However, it is important to note that although the share prices reacted on the significantly improved gold prices very quickly, the bull market started to accelerate only during the second half of June and in July. In other words, it didn't have enough time to make a meaningful impact on the Q2 2019 financial results.

The chart below shows a comparison of gold equivalent ounces sold during Q2 2019. In order to unify the methodology, all of the numbers were calculated as revenues recorded during Q2, divided by the gold price realized by the company. It means that Franco Nevada's 129,695 toz of gold equivalents also include sales generated by its energy assets, although the company reports them separately. As can be seen, the highest sales were recorded by WPM (143,561 toz), while the lowest were recorded by RGLD (88,388 toz). However, RGLD is the only member of the big three that experienced quarterly growth. Compared to Q1 2019, its gold equivalent sales increased by 5%, while FNV and WPM experienced a decline of 5.6% and 16.5% respectively. However, WPM reported production of 100,577 toz gold and sales of only 90,077 toz gold, which means that the remaining 10,500 toz gold should boost the sales in one of the future quarters.

When compared to the same period of 2018, FNV experienced a 5.5% increase and RGLD's gold equivalent sales remained almost flat. On the other hand, WPM experienced an almost 12% decline that is attributable to a 20% decline in silver production and 29% decline in silver sales. The decline in silver production was caused by the restructuring of the San Dimas streaming agreement and lower silver production at the Penasquito mine.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

The development of revenues is similar to the development of gold equivalent sales. The highest revenues were recorded by WPM ($189.5 million), followed by FNV ($169.9 million) and RGLD ($115.7 million). What might be more interesting are the realized gold prices. While FNV and RGLD realized an average gold price of $1,310 and $1,309, respectively, WPM realized an average gold price of $1,320/toz. When comparing it to the current gold price of approximately $1,500/toz, the Q3 results should be really interesting.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

While WPM recorded the highest revenues, FNV recorded the highest operating cash flow. It climbed to $119.1 million, which is 17% less than in Q1 2019, but 7% more than in Q2 2018. WPM's Q2 operating cash flow of $109.3 million is 7.5% lower compared to Q1 and more than 19% lower compared to Q2 2018. RGLD's operating cash flow declined by 6.6% to $72.3 million quarter over quarter. A similar decline can be seen also when comparing Q2 2019 to Q2 2018.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

FNV was also the most profitable of the big three. Its net income of $64 million was in line with the previous quarter and almost 20% higher than in Q2 2018. Also RGLD's net income remained stable. The company earned $26.5 million, which is comparable to $28.8 million earned in Q1, as well as to $26.7 million earned in Q2 2018. WPM confirmed that its net income can be pretty volatile. After a net income of $318.1 million recorded in Q2 2018 (especially due to the $246 million gain on the disposal of the San Dimas silver stream), a poor Q4 2018 with net income of only $6.8 million and a much improved Q1 2019 net income of $57.3 million, the company recorded a net loss of $124.7 million. The huge loss was caused by a $166 million impairment charge related to the Voisey's Bay cobalt stream that was purchased last year for $390 million. However, back then, the cobalt price was above $30/lb, and now, it is below $15/lb. WPM's adjusted Q2 net income was $45 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

What was positive in Q2, all the three companies were able to reduce their net debt. While FNV reduced it from $87.4 million to $2.7 million, RGLD reduced it from $146.9 million to $95.1 million and WPM from $1.062 billion to $1.012 billion. As can be seen, WPM is much more indebted than its main competitors. Although the current level of indebtedness is not a major issue, given WPM's safe business model and operating cash flows over $400 million per year, its peers are in a better position to acquire new streams or royalties when an attractive deal emerges.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

All three companies pay dividends. However, as can be seen, they are not too attractive right now. The share prices have grown much quicker than the dividend payments. As a result, WPM offers a dividend yield of 1.3%, FNV of 1.07% and RGLD of 0.82%. While RGLD offers the lowest dividend yield, it has also the highest capacity to increase its dividend payments as the payout ratio is only slightly above 65%. Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

The table below shows a comparison of various valuation metrics of the streaming big three. All the calculations are based on the financial results recorded over the last four quarters and the current enterprise values of the companies. Although all the three companies are very generously valued right now, WPM seems to be the cheapest one. Its EV-to-gold equivalent sales, as well as EV to revenues, are notably lower than FNV's or RGLD's. Although in the case of EV to operating cash flow, the differences are smaller, WPM maintains the lowest value of the three. For WPM, the EV to earnings cannot be calculated, due to the Q2 2019 loss, which leads to a negative cumulative net income recorded over the last four quarters. However, using the adjusted Q2 net income of $45 million, instead of the net loss of $124.7 million, the resulting EV to earnings would be around 93, which is notably lower than FNV's 117.3 and slightly more than RGLD's 91.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and the companies

Conclusion

The streaming big three, consisting of Franco-Nevada, Royal Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, had an unimpressive Q2. Each of the companies recorded a better quarter in its recent history. However, given the current gold and silver prices, the Q3 financial results should be much better. Especially FNV's results should be interesting, as the company started receiving deliveries from the huge Cobre Panama mine, which should boost the gold equivalent production by over 50,000 toz this year and by almost 110,000 toz next year. Moreover, there is also the newly acquired energy royalty that should generate around $25-30 million per year.

In anticipation of the improved results, share prices of the streaming majors have grown rapidly. As a result, all three companies are quite generously valued right now, which may be dangerous in case that the recently born precious metals bull market takes a short break.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.