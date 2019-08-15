MongoDB Is An Incredible Revenue Generator

Stock beta is 2.1 and may not be a good investment in the current stock market high volatility environment.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is putting up revenue growth numbers that few companies can touch. The massive 69% revenue growth TTM is being fuelled by MongoDB Atlas, the company's cloud-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) offering. For the most recent quarter, Atlas revenue increased by - get this - more than 340% YoY. Atlas now accounts for 35% of total revenue and will likely provide the ammo for superior revenue growth well into the future.

MongoDB is considered a leader by The Forrester WaveTM in two categories: Database-as-a-Service and Big Data NoSQL. The company easily fulfills the SaaS metric called the Rule of 40 but appears to be somewhat overvalued and has a high level of cash burn. The stock also has a high beta of 2.1. Given the current volatility in the stock market, I would be hesitant to suggest buying this stock at this time. For these reasons, I give MongoDB a neutral rating. However, I am putting this company on my watch list.

Competition

MongoDB competes with divisions of large corporations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) along with legacy players such as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The only other relatively small competitor listed as a leader by The Forrester WaveTM is Couchbase.

MongoDB is a leader in two categories: Big Data NoSQL and Database-as-a-Service. One company that offers a similar product is conspicuously absent, and that is Elastic N.V. (ESTC). See Elastic: A Hyper-Growth Dynamo. Both companies offer structureless databases, but Elastic is known as a search engine more so than a database.

MongoDB Atlas

MongoDB Atlas is the company's DBaaS offered on all three major cloud providers: AWS, GCP, and Azure. It is "available on AWS Marketplace, making it easier for AWS customers to buy and consume."

We recently announced a new business partnership with GCP that will provide deeper product integration and unified billing for GCP customers who are also MongoDB Atlas customers. This partnership will allow GCP customers a seamless integration of all the features of MongoDB Atlas with GCP's identity and access management, logging and monitoring, Kubernetes and Tensorflow."

MongoDB Atlas is a key growth driver for the company's future. The product revenue increased by more than 340% YoY and now accounts for 35% of total revenue.

Given our platform has been downloaded from our website more than 65 million times since February 2009 and over 25 million times in the last 12 months alone, a core component of our growth strategy for MongoDB Atlas is to convert developers and their organizations who are already using Community Server to become customers of MongoDB Atlas and enjoy the benefits of a managed offering."

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 82 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV, "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate" also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, MongoDB is sitting above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that MongoDB is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe. Now, keep in mind that the analysts' estimates of 31% forward revenue growth appear to be extremely conservative. If Atlas continues to perform well, then 50% revenue growth is conceivable. If I were to adjust MongoDB's forward revenue growth, then I would have to do the same for all of the other stocks, and MongoDB may still be situated over the trendline.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40

The Rule of 40 is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus profit adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40 calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available; (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition; and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin, others use operational cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor perspective.

Revenue Growth

MongoDB's revenue grew by 68.8% for the most recent twelve months, rising from 52% revenue growth in mid-2018.

The growth acceleration is at least partially due to Atlas which grew more than 340% in the latest quarter. Atlas now represents 35% of total revenue.

Free Cash Flow Margin

MongoDB had a free cash flow margin of -12.3% for the most recent twelve-month period. On the bright side, free cash flow margin has been steadily climbing since the company IPO.

Rule Of 40 Applied To MongoDB

MongoDB's YoY revenue growth was 68.8%, while free cash flow margin for the trailing twelve months was -12.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 68.8% - 12.3% = 57.5%

Since the Rule of 40 calculation comes out higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is financially healthy.

SG&A Expense

Normally, when a company fulfills the Rule of 40, I don't analyze cash burn. But I am providing the SG&A expense here for reference. MongoDB is burning cash. One can tell by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

In the case of MongoDB, the SG&A expense is 104% of the total revenues. This means that MongoDB is spending more on SG&A than its revenue intake. Another way to look at this is to create a scatter plot that shows the operating margin/EV versus forward sales growth for SaaS stocks. The operating margin for my purposes is before depreciation and amortization and is calculated as follows:

Operating Margin = Gross Margin TTM - SG&A Expense Margin TTM

The operating margin is negative and below where it should be for the expected forward revenue growth. This company should cut SG&A and/or improve gross margin without impacting revenue growth.

Keep in mind, however, that the analysts' mean forward revenue growth estimate of 31% is actually quite conservative. In reality, revenue growth will likely be much higher if Atlas continues to perform as it has in the recent past. That being said, all SaaS companies tend to give conservative guidance that is incorporated into analyst estimates. If I were to adjust MongoDB's forward revenue growth, then I would have to do the same for all of the other stocks and MongoDB may still be under the trendline.

Stock Beta

I am introducing a new scatter plot that examines a stock's 1-year beta versus forward revenue growth. It turns out that beta is more-or-less linearly correlated to revenue growth as shown below.

MongoDB has a beta of almost 2.1, meaning that the stock's volatility is much higher than the S&P 500 index. In the current market environment, with the ongoing China trade issues and into the fall, which tends to be the worst period of time for stock markets, I don't feel that it is wise to invest in MongoDB at this time as losses could be substantial if there is a significant market correction. It is better to wait until the November time frame and re-evaluate the situation.

Summary

MongoDB has extremely high 69% revenue growth TTM, powered by MongoDB Atlas, the company's DBaaS offering. For the most recent quarter, Atlas revenue increased by more than 340% YoY and now accounts for 35% of total revenue. MongoDB is considered a leader in both NoSQL databases and DBaaS.

While the company easily fulfills the SaaS Rule of 40, I consider MongoDB to be somewhat overvalued. The company is also burning a lot of cash. The stock has a high beta of 2.1 and could suffer if there is a significant market correction. This is quite a possibility, given the current volatile stock market conditions. I have to give MongoDB a neutral rating for the above reasons, but I have this great company on my watch list. I will be revisiting MongoDB is a few months.

