5 Foreign Defensive Stocks Earning Top Quality Scores

Although I like all the 5 businesses, their price tags appear discouraging to me, just like their US counterparts.

Overview

Previously, I covered my 5 U.S. picks of high-quality defensive stocks. The idea was to provide those who are bearish on the near-term economy with some downside protection that does not sacrifice upside potential.

Despite the recent pullbacks in the market, US stocks stay relatively expensive as partly implied by the Warren Buffett Indicator that is near its all-time-high (see below).

A quick comparison below across the world also confirms the relatively rich valuation in the US equity market, although this is just regarding the broad market instead of any specific defensive or high-quality stock.

Country Total Market/GDP Ratio (%) Country ETF USA 141.4 SPY China 39 MCHI Japan 148 EWJ Germany 44 EWG India 67 INDA France 88 EWQ UK 112 EWU Italy 14 EWI Brazil 55 EWZ Canada 123 EWC Russia 23 ERUS Korea 67 EWY Spain 65 EWP Australia 123 EWA Mexico 27 EWW Indonesia 36 EIDO Netherlands 104 EWN Switzerland 292 EWL Sweden 139 EWD Belgium 229 EWK Singapore 112 EWS

Therefore, in this article, I would like to conduct a similar strategy focused on foreign companies in hope to explore better value overseas.

Quality Score

To start with, as usual, I leverage my Urbem Quality Score model to come up with the list of top-quality non-US stocks.

For those who are not familiar with the Urbem Quality Score, the system is simply a quantitative model ranking businesses mainly based on the following fundamental factors:

Returns on capital and their consistency

Capex requirement to sustain year-to-year operations

Cash flow

Balance sheet

Growth health

Based on the list of top-quality stocks, two additional conditions are examined:

Consistent top-line growths throughout the last recession; Consistently high returns on capital throughout the last recession.

The final 5 names are listed below. As usual, valuation is not the primary consideration of building this list and long-term investors just need to patiently wait for reasonable entry points that Mr. Market happens to offer even for the most attractive businesses.

Novo Nordisk (NVO)

Headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company with the market leadership of driving change to defeat diabetes (more than 80% of the total sales) and other serious chronic diseases, such as hemophilia, growth disorders, and obesity.

The company supplies nearly half the world's insulin, which is crucial to the treatment of diabetes patients on a regular basis, no matter how the economy goes. This is why Novo Nordisk shrugged off the market panic in 2008/2009 and continued to grow its business while maintaining its return on tangible assets at above 15% (see below).

The P/FCF bounced between 15x and 50x over the past dozen years, as you can see below. I think that a 20x P/FCF or less should be a good entry point. Therefore, I would keep this name on my close watch list considering the current 24x P/FCF.

Unilever Indonesia, a publicly-traded subsidiary of the Unilever Group (UN) (UL), is Indonesia’s leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods company, covering 100% of the population in the country with at least one of its world-renowned and purpose-driven brands, including Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, and many more.

From soap to ice cream, from cosmetics to beverages - all products sold by Unilever are small-ticket, non-durable and part of everyday life, which means the revenue stream is recurring, predictable and reliable even during the toughest time.

During the global great recession, the company even accelerated the top-line growth a bit while improving its already superior annual returns on tangible assets (see below).

The P/FCF of over 50x is an issue for investors looking to establish a position in Unilever Indonesia. As a matter of fact, the price multiple never looked cheap, being mostly over 40x for the past few years (see below). Therefore, I would look for significant pullbacks, hopefully dragging P/FCF to below 40x, before getting comfortable to act on the stock.

Based in Denmark, Coloplast is the leading provider of so-called intimate healthcare space, including various subjects such as ostomy care, wound care, interventional urology.

The products and services provided by the company are mission-critical to the daily life of relevant patients so that spending cut in the category would be highly unlikely in a recession.

Throughout the economic downturn in 2008/2009, Coloplast continued to grow its annual sales as usual while keeping the return on tangible assets at above 10% (see below).

According to the chart below, the P/FCF of the stock hovered around 40x for the past few years and currently stands at 45x, which is not cheap at all. I would put the name on my watch list and consider the purchase at a P/FCF below 35x.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China with programs, services, and products mainly in terms of English and other foreign language training, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, all-subjects after school tutoring, primary and secondary school education.

Children's education is one of the top focus in a typically Chinese family. This is the segment where parents, the customers, seldom lose their appetite to spend regardless of the economic situation.

During the 08/09 financial crisis, the company increased its annual sales and generated good returns on tangible assets (above 10%), as you can notice below.

Over the past dozen years, New Oriental's valuation implied by P/FCF appears to have trended down from over 100x to below 20x (see below). At the moment, the stock has a free cash flow yield of over 4%, which seems reasonable in light of the growth record. However, for more conservative investors, a 5% FCF yield may be more appropriate.

Based in France, Hermes International SCA is the designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high fashion luxury goods, with specialization in leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewelry, watches and ready-to-wear.

Unlike most of the other recession-proof consumer businesses, such as McDonald's (MCD) and PepsiCo (PEP), that ride smoothly through cycles by selling cheap, Hermes does so by selling super expensive.

The rationale behind is that Hermes brand is ultra-premium and targets at ultra-high-end class (or "super-rich" if you like to call it this way), which is, to some degree, immune to the economic downturn. It is sad but let's admit it: recessions just make the rich even richer.

Unsurprisingly, during the great recession, Hermes grew its sales every year and kept its ROIC high (annual return on tangible assets > 13%).

Despite the high quality of the business (the stock ranked one of the tops according to my quality ranking model), an almost 2% free cash flow yield is quite discouraging for new investors looking to establish a position at this level. To me, a 35x P/FCF or below seems more reasonable.

Summary

As you see above, all of the picks grew their revenue with decent ROIC during the last recession. It is out of the question that their stock performances should reflect the fundamentals. As displayed in the chart below, all stocks (in their respective local currencies though) managed to beat the MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) from 2007 to 2009, delivering alpha for their investors.

The current valuations of most of the stocks, unfortunately, seems a bit discouraging, with the P/FCF multiples ranging from almost 25x to over 50x. Even though their respective regional markets may be cheaper than the US counterpart, I do not see sizable alpha potential with enough margin of safety among most of the stocks above at the moment. However, the list can at least be a good source to diversify the watch list for now.

I hope that you enjoyed my list above. What is your favorite high-quality defensive stock at the moment? Feel free to comment below.

