IFN: Bearish On A Weak Macro Outlook For India

The India Fund (IFN) provides investors exposure to Indian stocks through an actively-managed closed-end fund with a stated objective of long-term capital appreciation. The expense ratio is 1.32% and the distribution yield based on the current quarterly rate of $0.59 is 11.9% on the market price. The fund also has a history of distributing additional special distribution. IFN with $600 million in total assets under management is one of the largest and oldest of such foreign country-specific CEFs with an inception date going back to 1994. Considering the fund's benchmark as the MSCI India Index, IFN has favorably presented a long history of outperformance since its inception in 1994 but more mixed results in recent years. We are observing recent economic indicators from India which have deteriorated this year and pressured the local equity market. Along with growing concerns over the global growth outlook, we expect more downside for Indian stocks in the near term. This article highlights the India Fund CEF and our view on where it's headed next.

India Macro Outlook

India's Q1 y/y GDP growth at 5.8%, slowed from the 6.6% expansion in the previous period and was the slowest quarterly increase since Q1 2014. The weaker than expected result was blamed on a broad deceleration of the economy across demand factors including household spending up 8.1% compared to 8.4% in Q4 and gross fixed capital formation (investment demand) up 10% compared to 10.6% in the previous period. A noticeable slowdown in net external trade also contributed negatively to the GDP, as the rise in imports exceeded exports. In terms of sector-level activity, a slowdown in manufacturing, up 3.1% y/y in Q1 compared to 6.4%, and construction at 7.1% compared to 9.7% further highlight the weaker conditions. To be clear, a 5.8% GDP growth rate is a level most countries in the world would be envious of; however, for India, this is a disappointment and the lower trend is concerning.

The weaker demand pressures have helped keep inflation controlled which was last reported at an annual rate of 3.15% for the month of July. This has allowed the Reserve Bank of India to cut the monetary policy rate various times in recent years from a high of 8% as recently as 2015 to the current 5.4% rate. The current easing cycle and lagged effects are expected to support economic growth going forward as the base case of the Reserve Bank authorities.

The Reserve Bank of India recognizes some of the emerging weakness but remains overall optimistic that the economy can improve in the second half of the year. On this point, we are more pessimistic with a view that conditions are likely to end up weaker than currently anticipated. From the bank's monthly bulletin:

In the MPC's June resolution, real GDP growth for 2019-20 was projected at 7.0 per cent - in the range of 6.4-6.7 per cent for H1:2019-20 and 7.2-7.5 per cent for H2 - with risks evenly balanced. Various high frequency indicators suggest weakening of both domestic and external demand conditions. The Business Expectations Index of the Reserve Bank's industrial outlook survey shows muted expansion in demand conditions in Q2, although a decline in input costs augurs well for growth. The impact of monetary policy easing since February 2019 is also expected to support economic activity, going forward. Moreover, base effects will turn favorable in H2:2019-20. Taking into consideration the above factors, real GDP growth for 2019-20 is revised downwards from 7.0 per cent in the June policy to 6.9 per cent - in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for H1:2019-20 and 7.3-7.5 per cent for H2 - with risks somewhat tilted to the downside; GDP growth for Q1:2020-21 is projected at 7.4 per cent (Chart 2).

Some recent data including what is being called a crisis of the domestic auto industry represents downside risks to the current forecasts. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported that passenger car sales fell a massive 35% year over year in July, leading to job losses in the related sectors as auto manufacturers cut back production. Low demand blamed on a lack of auto financing and pending regulatory changes to consumer credit have added to uncertainty, keeping buyers away. The threat is that this could be impacting other areas of the economy like consumer spending. These dynamics here will likely be reflected in weaker Q2 and Q3 GDP figures forcing revisions lower to the full-year economic growth outlook. Our take is that the environment for investing in Indian stocks is bearish with more downside ahead.

The India Fund CEF

As mentioned, the performance of IFN has been strong relative to other country-specific vehicles like the iShares MSCI Index ETF (INDA) and Invesco India ETF (PIN) as ETF historically. Indeed, it appears the active management style of this closed-end fund has been able to generate excess returns through active stock picking since inception. Over a 5-year period, the India Fund is up 42.7% on a cumulative total return basis compared to just 11% for the iShares MSCI India ETF which is a passive fund that tracks the same benchmark.

With official data from the fund sponsor, Aberdeen Standard Investment, IFN has returned an 8.5% annual rate since inception in 1994 compared to 6.8% for its benchmark MSCI India Index on a total return basis including reinvestment of distribution. The results are more mixed over various periods outperforming over 5 years and year to date, tied over 3 years while underperforming in the 10-year time frame. Data suggests that IFN tends to outperform to the upside and underperform during a period of higher volatility.

Fund Holdings

Taking a look at the fund holdings, IFN, currently, is represented by 40 equities with a tilt towards large-cap stocks representing approximately 85% of the fund. Most of the underlying stocks here do not trade on a U.S. Exchange, highlighting the value to investors in that the fund provides exposure to companies that are otherwise unavailable for trading. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd. is the largest holding at 9.71% of the fund, followed by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. with an 8.03% weighting. Notably, Infosys Ltd. (INFY) is traded as an ADR in the U.S. and has a 6.11% weighting rounding out the top three holdings. The fund has a 25% exposure to the financial services sector and another 25% in between consumer defensive and consumer cyclical. The diversification among sectors is overall good in that it will trade accordingly to trends in the underlying economy, good or bad.

Discount to NAV

One cause of concern to us is the current discount to NAV at 9.43%, which is narrowed compared to the 5-year average of 11.1%. The discount to NAV was as wide as 16.2% during the period of extreme market volatility in December 2018. By this measure, IFN is slightly more expensive relative to the discount investors have been able to purchase shares in recent years. We think the discount can again widen if Indian stocks sell off pressuring the fund's performance which may also underperform its benchmark.

Distribution

As with most closed-end funds, the name of the game here is the enticing distribution paid quarterly, currently, yielding 11.9% on a forward basis considering the regular quarterly distribution rate currently set at $0.59. This is achieved largely through realizing long-term gains and a smaller amount of investment income during some quarters. The distribution rates generally vary year to year and have also included a larger special distribution in recent years. Considering the $2.32 per share special distribution from last December, the yield on a trailing twelve months basis is 21%. Note that future special distributions are not guaranteed, and the amounts are unpredictable.

The next regular quarterly distribution is likely to have a record date at the end of September according to the previous year's schedule, although it has yet to be announced. The income component here is significant, but we feel the total return is the more accurate method of measuring performance, as shareholders must reinvest the distribution to match the fund's total return performance discussed above. The choice to elect the cash payment or participate in a reinvestment plan will depend on the investor's circumstances and preference.

Takeaway

India benefits from a number of strong long-term fundamental growth drivers including an emerging middle class, a younger demographic, and structural features like still low penetration of financial services and credit. On the other hand, the current weakness in the economy coupled with global growth and trade uncertainties warrant caution, in our opinion.

We think this is a solid fund with an impressive performance history but take a bearish view on IFN over the near term. The immediate outlook has weakened in recent months which should pressure Indian stocks and represents downside for the India Fund CEF over the next year.

Potential investors should monitor the discount to NAV and look for a wider discount in the future following a potentially significant sell-off to represent a better buying opportunity.

