Disney's Q3: No Earnings Edge

Disney is expensive based on certain metrics, but an investor either believes in the streaming story or not. I still believe in the story.

Let me get to the bottom line right up at the top line: Disney (DIS) is a buy. Even on weakness derived from Wall Street's take on the company's third-quarter results.

Indeed, the company missed on both the revenue and net income stats. Fox's film-production asset did not pull its weight. Cash flow was down.

Still, I see the stock as a buy on dips. This is because of the soon-to-be released Disney streaming product, Disney+. Also, D+ will be bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ at an assumed attractive price point. D+ and E+ are meant to offset declining subscriptions to linear bundles as the industry tries to offer more of an a la carte video-entertainment menu.

The biggest shock to me this quarter was the opening of the Galaxy's Edge attraction in California. I'll get to that, as well as a few key numbers, and a big-picture overview of how I view the company's current status.

The Third Quarter

Even with adjustments, the earnings results weren't great. EPS declined 28% to $1.35. For the nine-month period, EPS declined 15% to $4.75. The items identified in the adjustments (i.e., what was excluded and thus added back) include restructuring/impairment charges, amortization of intangible assets related to Hulu and Twenty-First Century Fox, and impairment of equity investments. Both EPS and revenue missed consensus, with earnings seeing a disparity of $0.39 and revenue of $20.25 billion off by $1.16 billion.

Then we have the drop in cash flow. For the quarter, cash utilization was $1.7 billion versus cash generation of $3.7 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was negative $2.9 billion versus positive $2.5 billion. Over the last nine months, operational cash flow was $4.3 billion, a drop of just under 60%. Free cash flow was just under $700 million, or...a 90% dive! The Fox purchase (specifically, a tax payment needed for the Fox Corporation spinoff), as well as a decrease in segment operating income and interest expense, affected this part of the report.

Twenty-First Century Fox both helped and hurt some of the operating-segment performance. In media networks, the consolidation effect helped. The company's cable-networks division increased sales by 24% to $4.5 billion and expanded operating income by 15% to $1.6 billion during the third quarter. The broadcasting division did well in the top line with a 16% increase to $2.2. billion, but income declined by 17% to $307 million. Program sales hindered performance, as well as advertising sales. Overall, media networks revenue went up over 20% to $6.7 billion while income advanced 7% to $2.1 billion.

Studio entertainment, of course, is where all the action is given the popularity of the company's theatrical slates. A 33% increase in revenue to $3.8 billion was observed, as well as an increase in segment operating income of 13% to $792 million. Unfortunately for the studio, consolidation did not help too much here, for the Fox Marvel picture Dark Phoenix did not do well at the box office. Phoenix has only grossed, on a worldwide basis, a little over $250 million (according to Box Office Mojo) at the time of this writing. Domestically, the number is even more embarrassing: $65 million! The picture was released on June 7. It is now just about mid-August, for perspective. According to this article, the budget and marketing spend may have been more than $350 million.

Parks/consumer-products saw a top-line increase of 7% to $6.6 billion and an income-increase of 4% to $1.7 billion. Parks keeps up its momentum in terms of metric appreciation, but it's a bit of an interesting situation this time around. Management stated that increases in consumer products and Disneyland Paris were drivers while - get ready for it - domestic parks/resorts were offsets. Also, the Easter holiday was a positive influence because of timing. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the new land of Wars-related attractions at Disneyland, opened on the last day of May. Even so, there was lower attendance at parks overall. As can be plainly seen, even though there were solid quarterly increases in the parks segment, there is nevertheless a bit of a disappointment in some of the internals, especially given the Lucasfilm addition.

Discussion

Let me continue on with my thoughts about Galaxy's Edge and the parks.

Stated bluntly, I was taken aback by CEO Bob Iger's comments on Edge and its seemingly low-key reception. Well, I wasn't totally taken aback, as I was a little puzzled at what I felt was a lack of social conversation around the new land after it launched. I just didn't feel that consumers were as excited as they should have been. I found there to be a dearth of buzz-equity, if you will. From the recent transcript:

And so all of those factors contributed to attendance that was below what we would have hoped it would be."

Yes, the short quote above may not seem helpful, but I urge you to read the entire paragraph from which it originates, because it is a long one and would have taken up too much space here. Here's what Iger said, in a nutshell: ticket-price increases, fear of crowds, and exploitive hoteliers (i.e., higher room rates because of predicted demand) all created a sphere of negative influence on potential park patrons. Iger went on to say that it is important to think long-term with this new parks investment, a sentiment with which I wholly concur.

But that short quote is purposefully used to illustrate the ultimate point: Edge simply did not live up to initial hype. Even with the increased prices (and let me say, I agree that Disney should adjust pricing for purposes of crowd control and profit opportunity), I would have expected the new attraction to bring out the fans, both casual and intensive, in a larger way. Didn't happen. For now, I am fine with it and am thinking long-term as prescribed, but indeed, it does make a shareholder wonder how potentially overexposed the Wars brand could be. I certainly hope it isn't too overexposed, and in fact believe the company should make more films tied to the trademark...but it is something to consider as we look ahead to future Disney use of the universe.

Moving on to other aspects, I'll begin first with the obvious: the studio division is doing very well, and I expect that to continue, albeit with difficult comparable numbers as time goes on since it's possible we may be experiencing a top in the Marvel business (although I am not foolish enough to offer that up as an official prediction). The latest Marvel picture has become the highest-grossing project in box-office history (worldwide basis), recent animated-IP remakes are bringing crowds to the multiplex, and the Pixar toys-based cartoon is about to reach $1 billion...all of this accomplished in the brave new streaming world. I like the studio's growth rate, and even though this past quarter it was weakened by an unfortunate Twenty-First Century Fox title (not even the Marvel moniker could help), I am bullish on the integration. Iger clearly indicates he will use the Disney formula for filmed-entertainment success over at the new acquisition, which means a more focused tentpole strategy. The Mouse's marketing team will presumably then be tasked with creating buy-in from the moviegoing masses, selling them on the idea that the new owners can turn something like Alien into a Marvel-type picture. I see good times ahead.

Speaking of streaming, Disney is investing in its direct-to-consumer segment, racking up losses as it bets on long-term success via collecting multiple millions of monthly subscribers every year (this quarter the loss widened to over $550 million from just under $170 million because of the Fox acquisition as well as allocation toward D+ and E+). The company announced a bundle package of D+/E+/Hulu (the latter with advertising attached) for $12.99. Some have said that such a move will be particularly challenging for Netflix (NFLX), with this article on SA being an example. It definitely will be competitive, although I'm sure Reed Hastings will come up with ways to compete. I am surprised that Disney is using the Hulu tier with ads in the bundle. I assume there will also be a more expensive bundle without ads. I also assume that the company is making this move because it is well-versed in the advertising business and has no problem with having to keep a hand in it; in fact, while many argue Netflix should offer an ad-supported tier, Disney has already embraced that model via its investment in Hulu.

Overall, Disney's earnings were pretty much what we expected. Well, maybe Wall Street expected something else, but considering the acquisition costs and the direct-to-consumer costs, most shareholders are probably already prepared for a few bumpy quarters.

Conclusion

As I've said before, valuation, while always important, just isn't going to tell us much in the case of Disney, which is changing the way it does business in terms of distributing content. The SA stock-quote system considers the shares to be expensive, giving them a low rating on valuation aspects. As an example, the P/E metric on an adjusted, forward basis is 23 versus 17.6 at the moment.

This is to be expected as the market bets on Bob Iger and his plans to take on Netflix. Valuation will be volatile, and you have to ask yourself if you believe in the fundamental nature of the story or not. If you do, then perhaps overpaying on a mathematical basis might be worth it in anticipation of not only a successful launch of D+ but of an expectation for strong subscriber-count growth over the next several years. If Disney gets that growth, then you can be certain the market will reward the company with stock-price appreciation. The better item to pay attention to might be the 52-week high/low stat. The range right now is $100 - $147. As I write this, the stock has pulled back to $137. As the stock will probably experience volatility, I would look at adding on weaker days.

