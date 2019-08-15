Simon Property Group: Take This Opportunity To Buy An Undervalued REIT Gem

Do not confuse class A malls with struggling malls and retailers you see all over the media.

Investment Thesis

Retail REITs have been under intense pressure the past 12-18 months primarily due to investor concern regarding retail bankruptcies over the course of the past few years. Undervalued REITs have been hard to come by of late, especially with the decrease in interest rates driving investors towards high-yield stock. Mall REITs are one place investors can find undervalued REITs in part due to the weakness seen in retail. This is where Simon Property Group (SPG) comes in. Over the course of the past 12 months, Simon Property Group is down over 11%, down 16% in the past four months alone. SPG owns a well-diversified portfolio of class A properties and has invested a great deal in redevelopments. Due to recent weakness in the stock, though risks lurk, I feel the stock is trading at a great price for long-term income investors

The Making Of A High-Quality REIT

Simon Property Group is one of the largest real estate investment trust in the market and invests in retail properties such as Class A Malls and Premium Outlet centers. SPG was founded in 1993 by brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon. By December of 1993 the company's initial public offering closed and began trading on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT. The company owns, develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations around the world.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

As of Q2 2019 (June 30), the company has an income producing portfolio that consisted of 206 properties, which consisted of 107 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, four lifestyle centers, and 12 other retail properties in 37 states, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company had ownership in 29 Premium Outlets and Designer Outlets internationally in Asia, Europe, and Canada.

As you can see in the charts below, the company has a diverse portfolio amongst various regions across the globe.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

SPG has long been the largest Mall REIT on the market and has rewarded shareholders nicely over the years through rising dividends combined with capital appreciation. Retail stocks have been under pressure for some time now effecting mall landlords directly.

As I mentioned above, SPG shares have decreased 16% over the course of the past four months. Over the course of the last 12 months, two mall competitors Macerich Company (MAC) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), we down 48% and 33%, respectively.

The retail apocalypse has punished SPG, but their diverse portfolio continues to perform well. Company management continues to put their prime real estate in positions to thrive moving forward. I will now go into why their portfolio separates them from low quality malls, which are the ones that are closing.

Portfolio Results That Are Improving

Though the rhetoric via the media has been ALL retail is dying, with the exception of Amazon (AMZN) of course, this has largely been false when it comes to Simon Property Group. For some retailers, yes, the "Amazon Effect" is real and has a direct impact, but SPG is making changes to combat the ever-changing retail environment. The proof is in the pudding.

During Q2 '19, the company reported a top line beat on revenue of $1.4 billion, which was a 0.9% increase YOY. The company reported FFO per share of $2.99, which was an increase of 0.4% and in-line with analyst expectations. Sales per square foot continued to climb to its highest point coming in at $669 for the quarter, a 3.6% increase from prior year. Positive results were also driven by a 2.0% increase in comp NOI growth and 1.6% increase in NOI for the portfolio as a whole. According to CEO David Simon, bankruptcies impacted comp NOI by 100 basis points during the quarter. Through the first half of the year, comp NOI is up 1.8% compared to NOI growth for the full year in 2016 of 3.6%, 3.2% in 2017, and 2.3% for all of 2018. As such, the first half is pacing quite well.

One area of concern in the report came when the company reported a dip in occupancy from 95.1% in the prior quarter to 94.4% in the current quarter. This happens to be the lowest occupancy rate in the last 5 years.

Source: Q2 Investor Presentation

In addition to solid NOI growth, the company also continues to perform well in terms of their leasing department. Minimum rent per square foot for the quarter was $54.52, up 1.3% from prior year. The big gains came by way of increased leasing spreads which came in at $16.53 per square foot, an increase of 32.3%.

The company reaffirmed their guidance for the full year as they continue to expect 2019 FFO in the range of $12.30 to $12.40 per share.

As I have mentioned in the past, what separates SPG from a regular mall is their class A properties.

Malls are classified into different classifications based on their sales per square foot, which distinguishes the best performing malls from the worst. Here is a look at a chart prepared by Korpacz showing the different classifications from 2016 to 2017.

Source

As you can see above, the chart illustrates that sales per square foot exceeding $540 falls into the "Class A" category.

As big box retailers continue to shutter stores, the gap between America's best and worst malls is widening. As lower end malls close their underperforming malls and shopping centers, the best performing mall and shopping center owners are pouring money into growing their existing portfolio. This is what continues to separate the best.

Based on the company's performance the last few years, one would think that the company was underperforming and going the way of many Class C malls with declines in sales per square foot, ABR, same-store NOI, and occupancy, alongside negative leasing spreads.

In fact, that could not be further from the truth. Here is a look at some of their most recent data:

Occupancy levels, though lower, have remained strong at 94.4%

Sales per square foot, a closely followed metric for malls, has increased 4% to $669

Leasing spreads up 32%

Despite the company's weak stock performance over the past few years, SPG's retail real estate portfolio is arguably one of the highest quality in the country. What makes the mall operator so attractive is their portfolio of class A properties located in top markets. In addition to having quality properties in ideal locations, the company is investing significant amounts of cash into their properties in order to continue to attract unique tenants becoming a landlord of choice for retailers.

Redeveloping For The Future

Over the past few years, the company has put a plan in place for selective new development and redevelopment of existing properties. In 2018, the company opened a new development in Denver, Colorado called the Denver Premium Outlets, which is a 328,000 square foot outlet center with amazing views and top of the line amenities for families. Here is a look at that new development.

Photo Credit

Since 2012, the company has invested approximately $7.3 billion in redevelopment and new development projects. The total costs of the current projects underway is estimated to be $1.7 billion.

In terms of a more recent project, construction began on a new high-end outlet center in Normandy, France, which will add another 229,000 square feet. This project is scheduled to open in 2021. There are three other international new development projects underway that will add another 639,000 square feet as well. It is easy to see how this will be a key growth driver for the company going forward. Many of the portfolio's old sears spaces are being redeveloped, which will add substantial growth to current spreads due to the fact many of those leases were below market rates.

A History Of Dividend Growth

SPG has long played an important role in the portfolio of income investors. Looking in the rearview mirror, one can only be impressed with management's ability to consistently return shareholder capital through either their share repurchase program or the consistent growth of their dividend.

During the quarter, SPG repurchased 1.05 million shares of common stock and also noted a purchase of 630,000 shares in July alone. On top of that, the company increased their quarterly dividend to $2.10 per share, resulting in a 5% increase from prior year.

Looking back over the course of the past five years, Simon Property Group has increased the dividend at an average annual rate of 10%. This has been a major plus for income investors and a main focus for company management. Not only does the increase in the dividend boost the yield, but it also shows the confidence company management has in their portfolio performance going forward.

One way to determine the strength of the dividend going forward is to look at the company's payout ratio. SPG has a current FFO payout ratio of just 66% indicating the dividend should continue to drive higher. Current results combined with the growth drivers I mentioned above (redevelopments and new developments), this stock is a MUST own for income investors.

Valuation

Let's take a look at how Simon's valuation compares to some of their closest competitors in the mall REIT sector. As of writing, SPG currently trades at a price of $155.36. Below is the year to date returns for SPG and some of their competitors, such as: MAC, TCO, and WPG.

Created by author

As you can see from the chart above, mall and outlet REITs have been under intense pressure in 2019, and extending beyond that as well, but SPG has been able to whether the storm as compared to their competitors.

SPG and their class A malls have fared the best, which is a testament to management and their gold standard portfolio. Due to the pullback over the course of the year, I now believe this to be a great time to initiate or add to your positions in SPG.

Let's see how SPG has traded from a P/FFO metric over the past few years:

As you can see, investors have slowly decreased the premium of SPG shares that was once as high as 20.5x. On average, over the past five years, SPG shares have traded at a P/FFO of 17x, suggesting current stock levels are undervalued by a wide margin.

In terms of dividend yield, the company currently yields 5.4%, which is unheard of from this company. Over the course of the past five years, the average dividend yield for the company has been 3.7%, again suggesting the stock is undervalued by a wide margin.

Here is a look at the company's FAST Graph:

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

Folks, here me out here when I say, you have the opportunity to buy a class A mall owner, best of breed operator, and income investor favorite at a discount. With the bond markets in turmoil, you can be confident SPG will be around for the long-term no matter the economic uncertainties that lie ahead.

The company continues to perform well, and the new development and re-development strategies will only add further success in the near future.

I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

