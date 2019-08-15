Natural Gas Prices To Remain Range-Bound With Hotter Weather Trends Helping To Support Prices

Until stronger signals of the heat extending into September, upside will remain limited as production is still strong and injection is mostly holding larger than normal.

Investment Thesis

Expect for natural gas prices to remain range-bound with warmth/heat in the medium range being enough to keep prices steady.

Natural gas prices finishes flat, stays range-bound on Wednesday with support from additional warm to hot weather in the coming days

On Wednesday, the natural gas prices finished flat, with the front-month September natural gas futures contract settling down 0.4 cents ($0.004), to $2.143, the October contract lower 0.5 cents ($0.005) to $2.154, and the November contract 0.4 cents ($0.004) lower to $2.228. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month September contract over the past seven days.

Source: Investing.com

On Wednesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished slightly higher up 0.21% to $18.73.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen higher Wednesday 0.23% and 0.11% at $12.78 and $12.00, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen lower 0.29% and 0.27% at $176.40 and $33.20, respectively.

Searing heat prompted widespread heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the south-central and southeast U.S.; ERCOT sets an all-time record peak demand and declares an EEA 1 for the first time since 2014

On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) set an all-time record peak power demand level of 74,531 MW. Furthermore, on Tuesday, ERCOT declared an energy emergency level 1 (EEA 1) for the first time in more than five years as blazing heat drove demand up. An EEA 1 means that operating load reserves have dropped below 2,300 MW and are not expected to recover within 30 minutes. Temperatures were greatest across west Texas. Midland, TX recorded 100+ degree temperatures everyday this month except for two days, including a 107F on Monday. Houston recorded 6 straight 100+ degree days including a 103F on Tuesday. Dallas recorded 5 straight 100+ degree days including a 102F on Tuesday. Figure 2 below is a chart depicting ERCOT's actual load from Monday, August 12, 2019.

Source: ERCOT

As the heat relaxes over the South U.S., the heat is set to take aim on the Central, Eastern, and Western U.S.

The upper air pattern in recent days, unfortunately, has not lent itself to a high degree of predictability as forecast models have come with a high degree of variability in the medium range.

Currently, a fairly amplified Rex Block/Dipole blocking pattern has set up across the East Pacific and through the Gulf of Alaska, with numerous mid-level perturbations set to crest the associated ridge axis and drop southeastward into a fast, confluent flow into this weekend. Additionally, heat (associated with strong upper level ridging) that's been blazing across the south-central and southeast U.S. has shifted back out West. This has allowed for the heat to relax some across the south-central and southeast U.S. Further to the north, downstream troughing over Canada into the north-central U.S. has kept temperatures mild with anomalies near normal to slightly cooler than normal across the north-central tier states. Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the current upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Focus will then shift this weekend. The theme during the 4-11 day time frame or from Sunday, August 18 to Sunday, August 25 will be a period of very warm to hot and humid conditions coupled with episodic isolated to scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms. Beginning this weekend, very warm to hot and humid conditions will expand northward in response to the northward expansion of upper level ridging. This weekend through early next week will feature two strengthening and expanding sub-tropical high/heat dome areas: 1) will be centered over the Southwest U.S. and the 2) will be centered over the western Atlantic (which will have more influence on the East U.S.).

As a result, this will give way to widespread upper 80s and 90s to develop across the central and eastern U.S. (Plains, Midwest into the East Coast) with 100s primarily confined over the Southwest U.S. where the center of the heat dome will be. Heat indices will be well into the 90s across many locales over the central and eastern U.S. given the elevated humidity levels. Heat indices in fact could very well top 100 degrees over some of the densely populated East Coast cities (e.g. Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington DC) that could warrant the issuance of heat advisories or even excessive heat warnings.

Additionally, due to the urban heat island effect, overnight low temperatures will not provide much relief to residents making for an uncomfortable, stagnant airmass and most likely increasing demand usage through the nighttime hours. This typical August summer pattern looks to persist through all of next week. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 4-11 day (August 18-25) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Given the ample amount of tropical low level moisture coupled with the heat and a nearby jet stream overhead, the environment is conducive to trigger pop up showers and thunderstorms across the central and eastern U.S. This is the downside risk for temperatures, however, given that the precipitation pattern looks to be variable (isolated to scattered), most areas day to day should be rain-free which means that the risk is minimal.

The 11-16 day time frame features a continuation of this warm pattern with 1) the heat still remaining mostly across the western U.S. and 2) the potential for the warmth/heat and humidity over the central and eastern U.S. to relax some (compared to the 4-11 day) with temperatures returning closer to normal levels (especially towards the end of the 11-16 day period). Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (August 24-29) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 18z GFS ensemble depicting the 11-16 day (August 25-30) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Overall, the weather pattern has trended hotter since this past weekend and the impending warmth/heat coupled with the humidity will be enough to keep natural gas prices within a range (for now). Continuation of this warm to hot pattern in the 11-16 day (late August) and into early September will dictate if prices move higher or lower in the days ahead.

My price range will be $2.00-2.25 over the next week for the front-month September futures contract, with UNG trading between $17.00 and $19.50.

With an injection range between 45 and 65 bcf, and a consensus of 58 bcf, the EIA is expected to release yet another bearish storage report on Thursday. Last year's injection was 35 bcf and the 5-year average is 49 bcf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.