Applied Materials: Significant Upside And Downside Risks Detailed In 5 Charts

The company's strongest position is in deposition of LTPS backplanes for 10.5G panels, but 6G panels and flexible OLED encapsulation are headwinds.

Applied Materials' semiconductor revenues could appear like a tailwind, but its significant underperformance in 2018 will distort 2019 YoY comparisons.

Applied Materials is facing significant headwinds from within the semiconductor industry and from the China Trade/Technology/Currency war.

Applied Materials (AMAT) announces its quarterly earnings on Aug. 15, 2019. Since the company’s quarter ends one month after nearly all of its competitors, an analysis of their financials serves as a benchmark for what we can expect from AMAT.

AMAT reports earnings at a time of increased micro and macro uncertainty. On the micro side I see significant downside risks, including mid-year global semiconductor sales down 14.5% compared to 2018, capital spending I estimate to be down 17.6% in 2019, a weak PC and smartphone market, significant industry overhang in memory chips, and market share loses in some equipment sectors. On the macro side, the China Trade war has morphed into a technology war and further to a currency war, and outlook for its resolution remains clouded. A world economy that's edging closer to a recession, including Germany, Italy, and the UK, which are either in recession or are on the verge of it, and a highly volatile stock market.

On the upside, capital spending should increase 5.2% in 2020 along with a recovery in memory spending. Companies are moving to next-generation nodes while still using immersion DUV lithography, demanding more deposition-etch equipment. In the display area, 10.5G backplane deposition demand is growing strongly, and AMAT's deposition system has no competition.

In five charts, I graphically present headwinds and tailwinds facing AMAT is its semiconductor and display segments, which should be of concern for investors and traders.

Semiconductor Segment

Compiled Revenues of All North American Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers

Chart 1 shows semiconductor equipment billings for 2015 through 2019 on a monthly basis for all North American equipment suppliers. For 2019, for the entire six-month period of 2019, revenues decreased 23.2% HoH compared to the like period in 2018.

Results year-to-date for 2019 are following a similar trendline with 2018 and 2017 suggesting further erosion in composite semiconductor equipment billings through the next quarter.

Chart 1

Compiled Revenues of Select Semiconductor Equipment Suppliers

Chart 2 shows HOH revenue of many of the largest semiconductor equipment suppliers for 1H 2019 over 2018.

Of the five companies detailed, the two companies with the smallest HoH revenue drop, ASML (ASML) and Screen, are minimal competitors to AMAT. However, the three companies with the greatest revenue drop, Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High Technologies (OTC:HICTY) and Lam Research (LRCX), are the greatest competitors of AMAT. Combined they represent a 20.2% HoH drop in revenues. This 20.2% drop in revenues represents a benchmark to estimate AMAT’s semiconductor equipment, which I discuss in the next section.

Chart 2

AMAT’s Quarterly Semiconductor Revenues

Chart 3 shows AMAT’s quarterly revenues for the past six quarters. If we use the composite of the three competitors of -20.2% discussed above, then for AMAT to generate a 20.2% drop in revenues means the company would report revenues of $2,405 million, which would be a +10.1% revenue change. In comparison, LRCX was -3.2% QoQ and Tokyo Electron -30.5%.

There is a caveat though. In 2018, AMAT significantly underperformed the overall semiconductor industry for the first three calendar quarters. Thus, a 2019/2018 YoY comparison is misleading because of the low denominator in the equation.

Chart 3

Display Segment

Applied Materials supplies equipment for both the LCD and OLED segments. Therefore, the trend in demand for OLED displays replacing LCD in smartphones and TVs does not have a large overall effect on AMAT.

However, AMAT addresses two major applications in the display area that are directly impacted by completion. AMAT’s deposition tools are used to form the backplane for LCD displays. The company’s deposition tools are the only ones capable of uniform coating of 10.5G panels this size, which measure 3370mm x 2940mm. AMAT’s equipment can deposit various materials for the backplane.

While 10.5G represents a tailwind for AMAT, its deposition technology for 6G panels for smartphones has been losing share to competitors' differentiating technology.

PECVD companies - AMAT, Jusung Engineering (Korea), and Wonik IPS (Korea)

PVD companies - AMAT, Avaco (Korea), Iruja (Korea), and Ulvac (Japan)

Laser Anneal companies - Coherent (COHR), AP Systems (Korea), Japan Steel Works (OTC:JPSWF) (Japan)

AMAT is losing traction in the LTPS (low temperature polysilicon) backplane for displays for smartphones to COHR (primarily through Asian sales from AP Systems), whose laser anneal technology (converting low-cost, low mobility amorphous silicon to polysilicon by laser micro heating) offers a better alternative to AMAT's LTPS deposition process.

Flexible OLEDs use an encapsulant to block moisture from degrading the device, which replaces a glass slide on rigid OLEDs. Competition to AMAT comes from Korean companies Jusung Engineering, Wonik IPS, and TES. All have ALD technologies and equipment for displays. ALD offers advantages over PECVD (plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition). ALD-deposited thin (atomic layer deposition) films offer better water and oxygen protection, and a thinner film is needed to provide the same protection as thicker PECVD-coated films. The fact that ALD film is a slower coating process is balanced by the need for a thinner film.

AMAT’s Display Revenues and Composite Revenues of Japanese Suppliers

Chart 4a shows AMAT’s display segment revenues by quarter since January 2018 (top) and a compilation of revenue change for Japanese display equipment manufacturers Chart 4b (bottom). Note that both data label curves are similar – increasing in Q1 2018, then flat for three quarters, then decreasing for two quarters, and then increasing for one quarter. This last quarter, CY Q2 2019, points to the nadir in revenues followed by an uptick. This is the quarter AMAT has yet to report. Thus, it's possible that AMAT will report an increase in display revenues for this past fiscal quarter.

Chart 4a

Chart 4b

Compiled Revenues of Select Display Equipment Suppliers

As with the select semiconductor equipment companies in Chart 2, Chart 5 shows HOH revenue of many of the largest display equipment suppliers for 1H 2019 over 2018.

AMAT competes directly against AP Systems (Korea), which supplies laser assist annealing and lift-off equipment, Screen (Japan) in deposition, and Tokyo Electron (Japan) in etch. Nikon (Japan) and Canon (Japan) are lithography equipment suppliers. SFA (Korea) is a materials handling company).

Although AMAT’s direct competitor among the companies in Chart 5 is AP Systems, 6G panels growth, the sweet spot for AP’s excimer laser anneal is flat due to sluggish smartphone sales. In contrast, 10.5G growth for TVs is strong, and this is AMAT’s forte.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

Applied Materials has been losing market share to competitors such as Lam Research and Tokyo Electron in the semiconductor equipment industry for the past several years. AMAT significantly underperformed the overall semiconductor equipment in 2018 in the first three calendar quarters, distorting 2019/2018 YoY comparisons.

Without the ability to grow organically, the company made, in my opinion, a wise choice with the acquisition of Japan's Hokusai to enhance its deposition product line.

AMAT's best tailwind is its display segment, primarily because of the company's product line in depositing LTPS backplanes on 10.5G display panels. The company acquired this technology back in 2000 with the acquisition of Japan's AKT. In other display sectors, such as LTPS for 6G panels or in encapsulation of flexible OLEDs, the company has been losing market share to better technology from competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.