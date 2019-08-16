Coffee Is Trying To Rally - Watch The Brazilian Currency

This month is a first anniversary for the coffee futures market that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. In August 2018, the price of coffee bean futures declined below the $1 per pound level for the first time since 2006. In 2013, the soft commodity reached a bottom at $1.0095, which stood as critical long-term technical support. The break led to significant losses.

After falling to a low at 92 cents per pound in September 2018 on the back of a falling Brazilian real and an oversupply of coffee beans, the price recovered. However, coffee was not done on the downside as it fell to lower lows when a recovery that took the price over 36% higher in just one month. If 2018 is a guide for the price of coffee futures over the coming weeks, we could be in for a very bumpy ride in the volatile agricultural commodity.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the ICE futures and futures options. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (JO) provides an alternative for those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile world of the coffee futures arena.

Coffee has traded in a wide range since last September

The nearby coffee futures contract experienced lots of price action since last year when it declined below the $1 level for the first time in a dozen years.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, over the past year, coffee futures have traded in a range between 86.35 cents and $1.2550 per pound. At the low, the coffee market reached the lowest price since way back in the second half of 2005.

The nearby September futures contract on ICE is now rolling to December. The price of coffee futures has declined over the past seven consecutive weeks. The price momentum and relative strength measures on the weekly chart display downtrends. However, the total number of open long and short positions in the futures market declined from a record peak at 355,289 contracts during the week of March 25 when coffee futures traded between 92.60 and 96.40 cents to 263,578 contracts as of August 14 with the nearby futures around the same level. The decline in the open interest metric of 25.8% with coffee below the $1 per pound level could be a sign that the shorts have taken profits in the coffee market as the price has dropped to a level where another significant recovery is in the cards over the coming weeks.

Short-term charts turn positive after the latest downturn

With September futures rolling to December, the odds of a bottom in the coffee market are rising.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the new active December coffee futures contract illustrates, the price decline from $1.1935 on July 5 to a low at 96.75 cents on August 13 or 18.9% could run out of downside steam over the coming weeks. It is still possible that coffee futures may challenge the level of critical technical support at the mid-April low at 86.35 cents as the soft commodity did not recover in 2018 until finding a bottom in September. However, price momentum has dropped into oversold territory, and relative strength is below a neutral reading, which could cause buying when the current roll in the futures market concludes.

Time will tell if the decline to a lower low on August 13 that triggered buying on higher than average buying is a sign that coffee has exhausted its move to the downside and the price will head back over the $1 per pound level on the December futures contract over the coming sessions.

The monthly chart displays an oversold condition

Despite the price action in the coffee market over the past year, the monthly chart has remained in an oversold condition.

Source: CQG

The last time that the price momentum indicator on the monthly coffee chart was above the neutral 50 level was in early 2017 after coffee began to decline from a peak at $1.76 per pound. At the 31.9 level on August 13, the slow stochastic remains in oversold territory. At the same time, the relative strength indicator at just under the 39 level is below neutral. On the monthly chart, coffee futures are positioned to recover. Meanwhile, the longer-term chart presents an even more compelling case for a higher price for the soft commodity.

The quarterly chart could be pointing to the bottom end of the pricing cycle for coffee

The quarterly chart of coffee futures could be telling us that the soft commodity is at or near the bottom end of its pricing cycle at prices below the $1 per pound level.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that coffee futures put in a bullish reversal during the second quarter of 2019 as the price fell below the Q1 low and closed above the first quarter high. While coffee has not followed through on the upside yet in Q3, the price has remained above the Q2 low. The quarterly chart shows that both price momentum and relative strength are in oversold territory and quarterly historical volatility at 15.3% is at a low level. The quarterly price variance measure has ranged from 9.04% to over 87% since the 1990s.

One of the factors that continue to weigh on the price of coffee futures is the low level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. Since Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of Arabica coffee beans, the price of coffee is highly sensitive to the level of the Brazilian currency. The low level of the real has caused local production costs to decline, which weighs on the price of coffee beans and other commodities that come from Brazil.

Source: CQG

The chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar shows that the currency relationship declined from $0.26865 during the week of July 15 to a low at $0.24645 during the week of August 12, a drop of 8.3%. Over the same period, ICE coffee futures fell from $1.0880 to 93.15 cents or 14.4%. The decline in the value of the Brazilian currency weighed on the price of coffee futures as it has over the past years. A falling real softens the decline in the price of coffee in US dollar terms.

A mixed bag means buy dips in coffee - JO for those who do not trade futures

If 2019 will follow the pattern of trading last year, we could be in for more selling in the coffee futures market over the coming weeks. However, an August or September low may once again lead to a substantial recovery rally from below the $1 per pound level. I remain bullish on the price of coffee futures for two reasons. First, at the current price level coffee is close to the bottom of its pricing cycle because global demand for coffee beans continues to rise as a function of demographic factors. Secondly, I am bullish on the value of the Brazilian real given the reforms by the Bolsonaro administration, which is more business-friendly and should improve South America's leading economy.

At prices under $1 per pound, I favor scale down buying in futures or purchasing call options. For those who do not have access to the futures market on ICE, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN replicates the price action in the coffee futures contract.

The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

JO has net assets of $74.74 million, trades an average of 87,628 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%. The last significant rally in the coffee futures market occurred when the price of December futures rose from 99.95 cents on June 19 to a high at $1.1935 on July 5, a move to the upside of 19.4%. Since then, the price has declined to a low at 96.75 on August 13 or 18.9% below the early July peak.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $33.01 to $39.35 and back down to $32.01. The rally took the ETN 19.2% higher and 19% lower as the ETN did an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market on a percentage basis.

At under $1 per pound, I continue to believe that risk-reward factors when it comes to both technical and fundamental indicators favor the upside for the soft commodity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.