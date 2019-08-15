Technology One: My Top Pick In Asia Pacific

The price tag does discourage me a bit, so I would keep this name on my close watch list.

Overview

Technology One (OTC:THNOF) is probably the least known, high-quality stock at the Seeking Alpha community here. The OTC ticker is followed by only a dozen readers or so, and no single-ticker article has been written about the stock yet. Nonetheless, the company possesses all the characteristics belonging to a wonderful business - superior returns on capital, internal growth opportunities, solid economic moat, and able and trustworthy management - as you will find out soon below. The stock currently ranks the top among all companies in APAC per my factor-based business ranking model.

Technology One started as a traditional "on-premise" software business, but later pivoted to become a SaaS (Software as a Service) company with market-leading enterprise solutions. Despite all sorts of information technologies behind the scene, the business model of the company is quite simple - to sell license/subscription of enterprise software to customers mainly in APAC for them to conduct various duties (e.g., accounting, HR, etc.) in a more efficient way.

While devoting all efforts to the SaaS platform, Technology One does diversify its business across different applications, markets, and regions (see below).

As you can see above, government and education are the two most important segments, Corporate Performance Management (or CPM) and Financial Management are the two most applied domains, and, of course, Australia the single biggest market for Technology One.

Per the latest earnings release, 389 enterprise customers have signed up for the Technology One SaaS platform, and you can check some of the names below.

The share of the Australian company is accessible OTC under ticker THNOF, but investors are strongly recommended to consider the primarily-listed ticker TNE on the Australian Stock Exchange for much better liquidity.

Financial Performance

Technology One is a spectacular growth story, which is healthy and value generative.

Last year, the firm just celebrated its 9th consecutive year of record revenues, record licenses and record profit. According to the table below, the business never encountered any annual top-line growth of below 5% for the past decade, demonstrating consistency and sustainability hopefully into the future.

In the meantime, business growth at Technology One drove the incremental increase in shareholder value year after year as the free cash flow margin has been always above 12% and the ROIC has been above 25% (see below). In my experience, businesses with an above 10% FCF margin and an above 15% ROIC every year for 10 years in a row are rare and truly superior.

Additionally, the company has always demonstrated strong liquidity and solvency with the current ratio of above 2x and minimal debt level on the balance sheet during the past 10 years (see below). This implies management's discipline in financial decision-making.

The company has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1996 (through the dot-com bubble burst and the Great Recession), which for a non-US company should be applauded for. The five-year dividend compound growth rate is now 10% (see below). With a 56% payout ratio, investors can reasonably expect further annual raise in the foreseeable future.

Economic Moat

The consistency in growth, cash generation, profitability, and value creation at Technology One is backed by the company's highly scalable SaaS model across multiple products and verticals in an attractive but less competitive market.

Tech is usually a winner-takes-all space, which attracts intense competition. You may notice that large companies like Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and more innovative startups could offer similar services as Technology One has been doing. But the high switching cost among enterprise customers builds the economic moat for Technology One. Customers, such as government, universities, are reluctant to change their information systems that are usually mission-critical for daily operations, as long as they have been working fine. Technology One has been the pioneer in digital transformation for Australia since the very start.

Plus, under the philosophy "one vendor, one experience," the company aims to provide comprehensive one-stop solutions covering all digital needs. This increases customer loyalty as the customer does not need to deal with multiple vendors and platforms, which is always a pain. Also, being one of the largest Australian tech companies, Technology One enhances and leverages its local expertise and insights through the product life cycle, which is quite important in the enterprise software space and helps protect the highly profitable business from threats of global tech giants.

While the barriers to entry in the information technology space are not high in general, the competitive landscape of the tech sector in Australia and New Zealand, the top two markets for the company, is just not as fierce as seen in China, India or the US. This may be because entrepreneurship is not so "pop-cultural" as some other parts of the world, which is often good news for existing dominant players in the market.

Technology One's subscription-based enterprise solutions offer recurring sales stream, which is stable and predictable. Currently, roughly 75% of total revenues is repeatable, and the percentage is increasing every year as SaaS is the top strategy focus of the management. The SaaS business achieved a 99% customer retention rate for the recent years.

Long-Term Prospect

The long-term prospect at Technology One looks promising in light of the under-penetrated markets, secular growth of cloud computing, innovation capability of the company and possible further geographic expansion.

The penetration of Technology One SaaS in the APAC region is at least under 15%, leaving significant room for organic growth. Meanwhile, the mega trends of business automation and digitization should offer a long runway to businesses like Technology One. The company's "cloud-first, mobile-first" focus should provide a competitive advantage when it comes to customer acquisition.

The management has invested significantly (e.g., roughly 20% of total sales) in R&D in order to maintain leadership in innovation and will most likely continue doing so to fuel future growth. The company owns Australia's largest R&D center; the founder, also the executive chairman, has a background in technology innovation.

Over the mid-to-long haul, the management forecast a CAGR of 45% for its SaaS ACV. In the short- to mid-term, analysts predict an average 11.6% annual growth rate in EPS (see below), which is discounted by the transitioning to the new accounting standard (i.e., AASB 15). Looking beyond the short term, the growth rate should come back to the mid-teens level, which is also my estimate.

Management

Mr. Edward James Chung has been the CEO of Technology One since 2017. Prior to his current role, Mr. Chung served as the COO among other senior roles with the company since 2007. Before joining Technology One, he had a wide range of experiences spanning corporate law, audit, senior finance and commercial roles in both the public and private sector.

Adrian Di Marco is the founder of Technology One and currently the executive chairman and the chief innovation officer of the company. In 1987, after extensive experience in the software industry, Mr. Di Marco saw an opportunity to build financial software for businesses and government. It was in a demountable office in the car park of a hidden factory in the industrial suburbs of Brisbane that Australia's largest enterprise software company was founded. Since then, Mr. Di Marco has been responsible for all operational aspects as well as the strategic direction of the company. The entrepreneurship and frugality are what I particularly like when evaluating a management team.

At the moment, the average tenure of the management team is 2.3 years, which is a bit short per my preference. With a better average tenure of 3.5 years, the board consists of eight members, including Mr. Di Marco and seven non-executive directors.

According to the chart below, over 20% of the company is owned by insiders, sending a positive signal to minority shareholders.

And we see a mixed picture with regards to insider activities - shares are both bought and sold over the past 12 months among institutes as well as individuals.

Valuation

For a high-quality stock like Technology One, the price should never be cheap. A 37x P/E and a 34x P/CF (as shown below) may appear fair from the historical average perspective, but a 7.5x P/S implies a 20% overvaluation compared to its historical average of 6.2x. Also, the current free cash flow yield (i.e., 2%) is nearly half of its recent-year median (i.e., 4%). Conservative investors had better put the stock on their watch list and wait patiently for pullbacks.

The two-stage DCF model at SimplyWallSt (see below) however indicates a fair valuation of the stock price at A$ 6.72. But investors should be aware of the underlying assumption of the near-term growth (of around 30%) materially above the mid-teens level that I projected earlier.

Summary

Technology One is a rare species of wonderful businesses when it comes to value/quality investing. The stock earns a high rank per my factor-based business ranking model, thanks to the company's superior returns on capital, sustainable competitive advantages, able management, and internal growth opportunities.

The price of the share, however, does discourage me a bit. I would recommend long-term buy-and-hold investors closely follow the company and pull the trigger when the free cash flow yield rises above 3%.

What is your favorite stock in APAC? Feel free to comment below.

