Vista Outdoor: Total Disappointment

Executive Summary

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) had what I felt was a compelling story. The story was one of divestment and then using this capital to pay down on its overextended balance sheet, which together with strong free cash flows offered its shareholders a path to victory. Or so I thought. And so management thought.

Ultimately, this amounted to nothing more than a very disappointing investment.

Guidance Negatively Revised Down

Vista Outdoor continues to fundamentally underperform in every financial aspect.

I had been attracted to Vista because this management had put meaningful skin in the game in the $13-14 per share range. Vista's management indeed tried their best. But Vista's debt load got them in the end.

Previously, I had written about management's skin in the game:

management clearly made an error in not only their internal forecasts but with their own personal investments. [...] for better or worse, management is certainly determined to improve Vista's operations. Today, more so than ever before.

Accordingly, management tried really hard but failed.

In Q4 2019, Vista had given guidance for fiscal 2020 that its EPS figure for the year would be $0.28 to $0.38. This looked quite attractive compared to the $0.14 of EPS for fiscal 2019. But, in less than 90 days, the new guidance is now pointing towards $0.10 to $0.25 of adjusted EPS for fiscal 2020.

For all intents and purposes, flat EPS numbers would not be the end of the world. But when free cash flow guidance gets approximately halved from roughly $60 million to just over $30 million in just 90 days, it tells me that this management is not professional. And they are clearly out of their depth.

Nail In The Coffin

Rather than waiting for management's full ineptitude to become fully evident, it is better to call it a day here.

Previously, I had felt that with close to $60 million of free cash flow, the market had been overreacting with this stock's sell-off.

But given that, in 90 days, this management splits their forecasted guidance in half, it is clear that the market is right and this management is wrong.

Drowning In Debt

In more detail, with $580 million of net debt and only approximately $30 million to $40 million of free cash flow, there is something very wrong with this picture.

I had previously argued that Vista's market cap was only $500 million. Today, not only has this figure swiftly evaporated but investors are also paying up $270 million for this over-leveraged company.

Takeaway

The message here is a stark reminder that a cheap stock can get a lot cheaper.

I had been attracted to Vista's solid free cash flows. Maks F. S. had consistently warned me to be wary through public and private communications.

I continued to plow ahead in my approach. Management is determined to right this ship, I kept proclaiming. The cash flows are strong. But frustratingly, it was all a mirage.

