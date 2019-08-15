How iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stacks Up

Why Global Infrastructure?

Global infrastructure, a class of "real assets", has become more and more popular with investors who are seeking to enhance the resilience and diversification of their equity portfolio.

Infrastructure assets, including utilities, oil and gas pipeline networks, communications and transportation infrastructure, provide important services to the broader society. These assets can provide stable and predictable cash flow that is buttressed by long-term contracts or regulation, as well as monopolistic characteristics and high barriers to entry. Moreover, listed infrastructure companies offer liquid access to illiquid assets.

Through infrastructure funds, investors can access a broad range of investment opportunities across regions and sectors that may not be possible to achieve through direct investment. Diversification can help mitigate risk in concentrated exposure to economic downturns or regulations in one specific region.

The outlook for global listed infrastructure remains positive, due to their quality defensive characteristics that can provide sustainable cash flows in the face of market volatility.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

I will be looking at the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) as a potential means to access the global infrastructure asset class. At just over $3 billion in assets, it is the largest global infrastructure ETF in the space. This is a passive ETF that tracks the S&P Global Infrastructure Index, which provides exposure to companies that enable transportation, communication, water and electricity services.

This index "measures the performance of 75 of the largest publicly-listed global infrastructure companies from both developed and emerging markets." However, only developed market listings are eligible for stocks domiciled in emerging markets which should provide some level of minimum governance in the emerging market holdings.

Basic facts about the fund are shown in the table below.

IGF Yield [ttm] 3.20% Expense ratio 0.47% Inception December 10, 2007 AUM $3.23B Avg. Volume 297K Morningstar rating *** No. holdings 87 Annual turnover 19% Investment Mandate The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities in the infrastructure industry. Seeking Alpha Followers 1318

As the 5-year chart below shows, the fund had AUM of about or below $1 billion for most of 2015-2016. However, starting from 2017, the fund's assets have risen fairly steadily to its current value of $3.23 billion.

Data by YCharts

The expense ratio is 0.47%, which is moderate.

Portfolio

In terms of sectors, IGF is only exposed to three main sectors, namely Utilities (41.20%), Transportation (40.25%), and Energy (17.91%).

The following table shows the geographical allocation of IGF. The largest country by far is United States at 37.10% weight, followed by Australia 10.15%, Canada at 9.62%, and Italy at 9.00%.

The top holding at 5.55% weight is Transurban Group (TCL), a road operator company that manages and develops urban toll road networks in Australia and North America. This is followed by Aena (OTC:AENA), an airport operator from Spain at 5.08% weight, followed by NextEra Energy (NEE), an electric utilities company from the United States at 4.59% weight. The fourth-largest holding is the Canadian pipeline company Enbridge (ENB) at 4.54% weight.

Besides NEE, the top holdings also include many "blue-chip" utilities stocks such as Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), and Southern Company (SO).

Distribution

The below graph shows the distributions paid out by IGF over the last 5 years. The fund pays twice per year, once in June and once in December. The payments are uneven, rather than having a regular repeating pattern of one "big" month and one "small month". The most recent dividend was $0.787 per share.

Data by YCharts

IGF's 1-year dividend growth rate is 14.14%, which is a very strong growth rate. Its 3-year annualized growth rate is 5.93%. However, its 5-year growth rate is only 0.62%. This indicates that most of the distribution growth was fairly recent, which we can also confirm from the graph above. Overall, IGF has 5 consecutive years of dividend growth.

In the last 5 years, the trailing-twelve months [ttm] dividend yield has ranged from a low of about 2.6% in mid-2015 to a high of just over 3.6% in early 2019. The current ttm yield is 3.18%. This is clearly not as high as the yields offered by infrastructure closed-end funds, but since most ETFs pay out only earnings and realized gains, we don't have to worry about whether part of the distribution is return of capital or not either.

Data by YCharts

Performance

Let's compare the performance of IGF to two global infrastructure closed-end funds: Macquarie Global Infrastructure Fund (MGU) which we currently own in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). These aren't perfect apples-to-apples comparisons because [i] the two CEFs use leverage, while IGF is unleveraged and [ii] UTF includes some fixed income component as well, while MGU and IGF are purely in equities, [iii] UTF has significantly higher U.S. allocation than either MGU or IGF.

The world stock ETF iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) was used as the regional benchmark to see whether infrastructure has performed better or worse than the broader market.

To enable a fairer comparison of performance between ETFs and CEFs, NAV return performance rather than price return performance was considered.

Over the past year, IGF returned +10.84% performing about equal with MGU, which returned +10.95%. Both these ETFs managed to more than double the return of ACWI at +4.65%. However, UTF was by far the strongest fund with a +21.39% return. None of these funds was immune to last year's Christmas swoon, falling by -10% or more before quickly rebounding.

Over a 3-year period, IGF with a return of +27.33% was the worst out of the four funds, slightly trailing MGU with a +29.37% return. UTF was again the strongest performer at a +40.60% return, although the chart below suggests that most of the outperformance began after last year's sell-off began in earnest. However, all three infrastructure funds performed worse than the regional benchmark ACWI with a +40.61% return, indicating that global infrastructure has been lagging the broader stock market index.

The graph below shows total return NAV performance of the funds over the last 5 years. UTF was again the leader of the three infrastructure funds at +44.60% return, while IGF performed the worst at +25.19%. However, it should be borne in mind that since IGF does not use any leverage, it is likely to give lower returns than the leveraged CEFs during a bull market. Another point to note is that UTF's superior performance across all three times frames could be partly attributed to the better performance of U.S. stocks vs. international stocks in recent years.

Summary

I wanted to take a quick look at IGF to see if this ETF could fulfill the same role played by our infrastructure CEFs in our portfolio. Overall, the fund has performed just about as expected and should be fine as a long-term holding for global infrastructure exposure, although I would keep the position size relatively small due to the narrow focus of the fund. Right now, we still prefer MGU because it can be had at a -12.91% discount. UTF would also make a very solid investment if we could get a better entry point into the fund, as its recent discount levels are record highs since inception of the fund in 2004. A drawback of the fund is its relatively low yield of ~3%, while its lack of leverage can be viewed as either a pro or a con depending on your point of view.

1. What is your view on the fund's strategy? Infrastructure, as a whole, has been largely underfunded. This puts IGF's underlying holdings at an advantage to benefit from increased government and private spending for these systems to continue to function. 2. What role could IGF play in an investor's portfolio? IGF may be the better fit for some investors to capitalize on this over the long haul. This is a good alternative for the risk-averse. As the fund does not employ leverage, the maximum drawdown in selloffs should be limited.

