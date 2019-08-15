Slack: Less Interesting As A Standalone

One of Slack's strengths is in its SaaS apps integrations, which enable it to achieve pre-acquisition synergies if any potential takeover were to happen.

Thesis Overview

Slack (WORK)’s core business revolves around the idea that messaging will replace email as the day-to-day corporate communication tool. As venture investors, though the idea was quite ambitious, we think that Slack has executed its user acquisition and retention strategies very well by leveraging its great product.

One big issue we have with Slack is we think it would face some challenge to expand outside its core markets, which mainly consist of modern SMEs and enterprises. As a comparison, Microsoft with its competing product, Teams, would have an easier time to penetrate larger-size and more rigid enterprise organizations such as financial institutions through cross-selling. Most of these institutions are in general users of Microsoft's other products such as Office 365. When we look at it from that angle, we believe that Slack’s market size is quite limited despite its strong growth and product.

That is why we think that the only way for Slack to create greater shareholder value in the future is not by being a stand-alone messaging app, but through being a part of a larger SaaS company. In our thesis, this is exactly where the opportunity lies, where we think that Slack could be a potential takeover target in the future by players like Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS), or even Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Business fundamentals and current progress

Slack's strength is its ability to create a network effect resulting in organic growth within its target market. Slack achieves this through its freemium business model, which allows it to acquire many modern SMEs globally through word-of-mouth marketing.

(Source: Slack.com. Comparison among pricing plans)

One of the many useful features in Slack is app integration, which allows its users to receive a push notification on key actions done in other apps that are integrated with it. Further, once the free users have become used to the workflow and want to add more than 10 integrations, then these users need to upgrade to the paid plan.

(Source: Seeking Alpha. Slack’s all-time historical price per share)

Market-performance wise, Slack currently trades at an approximate 24% discount to its IPO price of $38.62 per share. We think that most of the negative price actions around Slack in the last two to three months are highly related to how its competitor, Microsoft Teams, is doing. Recently, there has been news that Microsoft Teams has passed Slack’s 10 million DAUs (Daily Active Users) numbers with their 13 million DAUs and that Skype will be retired in favor of Teams as a default tool for chats, meetings, and calls for Office 365 Users.

(Source: Stockrow. Slack’s income and profitability metrics)

Out of all Slack’s reported 10 million DAUs, it generates a revenue of $400.55 million as of the beginning of 2019, which comes down to around $40 revenue per user on average. We are still optimistic that Slack will still be able to grow its revenue further as it adds more integrations where it will be able to capture most of the captive markets such as technology SMEs globally. Applying the rule of 40 for SaaS, we found that Slack's over-80% YoY annual growth in FY 2019 is offset by its negative net loss margin of 35% to end up with a 45 on the scale, meaning it is still relatively healthy. Currently Slack has a -35% TTM operating margin, though the number has improved significantly by almost 27 PPS since the previous TTM period.

Future plan and upsides

With no profits but improving operating margin, we believe that Slack’s best upside scenario would be to get acquired at a premium by another bigger SaaS player in the market once its operating margin reaches close to 20% to 30%, which is the target range set by one of its covering analysts.

The best thing about Slack is it has done a great job in building as much network as possible with other SaaS companies at any size, even including its competitors' other products such as Office 365, through its apps marketplace. With over 1,500 apps available for integrations, it allows Slack to further its rapid growth through the network effect by tapping into other apps’ ecosystem of users and to establish a strong synergy with larger SaaS companies such as Hubspot (HUBS) or Salesforce (CRM), which can potentially acquire it in the future.

Risk

As we have discussed, we believe that with its current size over $15.77 billion market cap, Slack could be at an acquisition sweet spot for some larger SaaS players such as Salesforce or Microsoft, which previously have spent around that much for some acquisition targets like Tableau or Linkedin. We think that there is a lot of value Slack can create by being a part of other larger SaaS players with an existing direct integration with Slack.

That being said, given the eccentric reputation of its founder CEO, Stewart Butterfield, there is a greater risk where the company decides to forgo any future acquisition offers to pursue more ambitious and surprising growth strategies outside our thesis, which could steer the company away from the current profitability outlook. Under its founder’s leadership, Slack has rejected offers from Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, and has also taken on the latter directly and publicly.

Another risk that comes to our mind is pretty much related to competition. In this case, we think that Microsoft Teams, which, as we have discussed briefly, has also executed strategic integrations internally among its other famous apps like Office 365, Skype, and even Github has also effectively and gradually been reducing the switching costs for Slack users already in those ecosystems.

Valuation and Takeaway

On the valuation side, we think that a lot of the premium in Slack is driven by its recurring revenue, network effects, and the growth rate of its captive market of modern SMEs globally. Slack’s TTM P/S is currently at 8.5, which is over three times its sector median. Additionally, with a market cap of $15.7 billion today, Slack is currently valued similarly to Tableau (DATA) at the time of its $15.7 billion acquisition by Salesforce (CRM), meaning that with only $400 million of annual revenue vs Tableau’s annual revenue of over $900 million, Slack seems overvalued.

That being said, as we have mentioned, there is always a significant premium in having a strong network effect and, of course, in any takeover situation. In Slack’s case, it measures its network effect through Net Dollar Retention metric, which has always stayed upwards 140% YoY.

(Source: Seeking Alpha. Slack’s all-time historical P/S)

We are still optimistic that investors could benefit from having Slack in their portfolio given that with its size and rapid growth, we think that it will always be the main focus when it comes to any takeover topic in the SaaS sector. Looking at its P/S ratio of 8.49 today, it is also relatively cheap since it is trading near its all-time P/S low post-IPO, which provides a good buying opportunity today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.