Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls

Despite an 85% decrease in market value over the past 4 years, ODP's strong balance sheet, cash flow and transition to a B2B services distribution company offers patient bulls a compelling opportunity.

"No human activity is so continuously or universally bound up with chance." - Carl Von Clausewitz.

Clausewitz was of course talking about war in the quote above, but we find his principles often relate very closely to the market. In this case, we wanted to uncover whether Office Depot (ODP) was a good long-term investment or a gamble. The stock first caught our attention when the math didn’t seem to add up; today, it makes even less sense.

The Math

I’ve decided to review ODP from 2014 to the present. Readers may recall Staples offered to buy ODP in February 2015 for $6.3 billion, but the FTC blocked the sale for consumer protection. Today, ODP’s market cap is near $850m. Below is a chart showing ODP revenue, income and net income since 2014.

In 2014, ODP had revenues of $12.71B and a net loss of -$351m, with operating income at $151m. In their latest earnings call, ODP guided for $10.8B in revenues and $325m in adjusted operating income, with net income pegged by analysts near $150m. To summarize, over the last 4 years, ODP’s revenue fell 15%, its operating income improved and net income is arguably flat, yet its market cap is now ~$850m. In other words, ODP lost 85% of its valuation over the same period... surely, they had to become swamped in liabilities?

At the end of 2014, ODP had $2.24B in long-term liabilities and as of their latest report, the company had $1.4B. Yet, in 2017, ODP spent nearly $1B to acquire Compucom, a technology services company. ODP did this through the issuance of $135 million in stock, $55 million in cash and a $750 million loan. As of July 2019, ODP had $712m in total debt excluding their non-recourse Timber Notes. There is $743m in non-recourse Timber Notes debt and ODP carries an $831m receivable on their balance sheet. Bottom Line, come January 2020, ODP has guided for a net cash inflow which should be in the neighborhood of ~$80m before adjustments. Read more about the Timber Notes here.

What about cash flow?

As of July, ODP had $444m in cash or cash equivalents and an untouched 1B in credit from an asset-based lending facility. Take a look at ODP’s FCF the past few years.

ODP is guiding for $325m in FCF in 2019, which includes a $25m settlement with the FTC (previously announced) and a $70m cash charge for their Business Acceleration Program (BAP). True FCF should come in around $230m. As of July, ODP had only -$24m of FCF for the year due to the aforementioned charges, including a $64m charge for the BAP, and inventory build. In March 2020, absent a change in current cash, ODP should have $444m (current) + $248m (remaining FCF guidance) + ~$80m (Timber) = ~$772m in cash. In other words, ODP should achieve a true net cash position and could hypothetically extinguish its remaining $743m in debt.

If it chose to eliminate its debt, ODP would save ~$75m in annual net interest expense. Another way of looking at it, ODP could add ~$0.14 to EPS just from eliminating their debt.

Well, none of this matters if the cash flow fades over the long haul - surely ODP will perish in this retail apocalypse?

Following their acquisition of CompuCom, ODP made a cultural shift to become a service-oriented business focused on leveraging its distribution network to provide services to small businesses. Today, ODP can service 99% of America within one day. 60% of ODP's revenue is generated from businesses and the global B2B e-commerce market is valued at $23.9 trillion. In fact, B2B sales drove ~90% of operating income in the second quarter.

What is most unique about our supply chain that most people do not appreciate is that, it can deliver next day to effectively the entire country and do so directly to a desktop and not just to the loading dock. There’s very few supply chains that have this capability today. - Gerry Smith, CEO, August 7, 2019.

Gerry Smith has been at ODP since 2017 and previously was the COO at Lenovo. Mick Slattery, who now leads CompuCom, was previously the CEO of Conduent LLC, a technology-driven business services company. Slattery has over 30 years of experience in the tech-enabled business space.

ODP has also been offering subscription services, think printer ink, paper and tech services for businesses. ODP's subscription service saw growth increase to over 1m subscribers in 2018 and these numbers continue to improve as of their latest quarter. As of the second quarter, ODP's service revenue stood at 16% of gross revenue.

On the retail side, a little personal vignette. My wife had to pick up school supplies for our oldest’s kindergarten class and I asked if she could visit ODP and relay her experience. Upon entering, there was a designated back-to-school area which had the specific school’s list displayed and the corresponding supplies directly below each school. She was in and out in 5 minutes and her costs were lower than Walmart (NYSE:WMT), a total of ~$100 with savings of $15 after signing up for the free rewards program. At Walmart, the back-to-school section was chaotic, unorganized and supplies were still spread about the store. My wife plans to continue annual school shopping at ODP henceforth.

What about the shareholders - does management care?

ODP pays a $0.10 annual dividend, which is easily covered by the $0.30 estimated EPS. Today, that yield is 6.25%. In addition, the board authorized a $100m share buyback in November 2018 and as of the latest quarter, ODP had $90m remaining for buybacks. In November 2018, management also renegotiated debt, saving shareholders $21m in interest annually, read more here.

As ODP faced some pressure in CompuCom division last quarter, management initiated the Business Acceleration Program (BAP), designed to increase efficiencies to the tune of $100m annually. Management guided towards a total charge of $110m for the program through 2021. Notably, the efforts of this initiative contributed to a 28% increase in operating income of the Business Solutions Division during the second quarter.

Bear, base, bull - where to go and what will management do?

Bear Case: To further analyze the impact of a recession on ODP, I examined Revenue and Operating Income from 2008-2010.

ODP suffered a 16% plummet in revenue during the Great Recession and operating income fell from -$50m to -$250m. Yet, during this same period, U.S. e-commerce revenue grew at annualized growth rate of 18.96% (In 2008, U.S. e-commerce revenue stood at $33.19B and today is at $137.75B according to information from YCharts). ODP had to survive the recession while defending its territory from the likes of Amazon (AMZN). This narrative remains true today, and while ODP has demonstrated adaption to the e-commerce world, any recession would undoubtedly put pressure on the company's business.

Yet, ODP has time, to the tune of limited debt, to work their strategy. At a 41% ratio of adjusted operating income/FCF to market cap, a 6% yield and $90m authorized for buybacks, downside seems limited. Further, tangible book value, the physical assets of the company, are $794m or approximately 1.45 per share providing some protection for shareholders.

Base Case: For the base case, I’d expect management to deliver the remaining $90m in buybacks while the share price is compressed and reduce the float by ~10%. This would reduce annual dividend expenses by ~$6m, basically giving management a recurring annual 6.6% return on their $90m investment. Shareholders would reap the 6.2% yield and could see $50-100m in annual buybacks while the business realigns. Even without growth, just remaining constant, ODP could return in excess of 10% annually. Management has been anything but complacent, inking deals with Alibaba (BABA), read more here, and starting new concepts with Lenovo. Management will still need capital to transform the business and shareholders should expect a patient and balanced approach, particularly given the current uncertainty in the macro environment.

Bull case: ODP delivers on the BAP, adding ~$0.18 in EPS, extinguishes debt for ~$0.14 EPS, buys back shares reducing the float and successful shifts the business towards a B2B distribution platform. Shareholders would look at $0.50-$0.70 EPS within 3-5 years and a PE expansion from the current PE 4.4x to PE of north of 10x, recognizing the strong balance sheet and the value of recurring revenue amid the B2B services model.

Bottom line - math still matters

Chance plays a hand in every investment and the retail space brings added risk at the potential end of this bull market. Nevertheless, we believe ODP's fundamentals and compressed share price offer a compelling risk-reward for patient investors. Management appears to be on the right path to transform the company and shareholders are rewarded while they wait.

Yesterday, I paid 2.40 for a gallon of gas in my town. As I filled up, I realized for the same amount I could acquire ~1.5 shares of ODP. I’ll get paid $0.15 annually which is easily covered by cash flow and the business will earn $0.91 in the first year (adjusted operating income). This is from a company with a likely net cash position in 2020.

We are long ODP. - Fog & Friction