Fingerprint Cards AB (FGRRF) CEO Christian Fredrikson on Q21 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTC:FGRRF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Pettersson - Head of IR

Christian Fredrikson - CEO

Per Sundqvist - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Francois Bouvignies - UBS

Viktor Westman - Redeye AB

Stefan Pettersson

Good morning and welcome Fingerprint Cards Earnings Call following the release of our Second Quarter 2019 Results this morning. My name is Stefan Pettersson and I'll be the moderator today.

We'll begin the call with a presentation by -- the report by our CEO, Christian Fredrikson, and thereafter by our CFO, Per Sundqvist. Following this we’ll have a Q&A session. And if you're following the call on the web, you can post your questions throughout the call. And for those of you participating in the phone conference, instructions on how to ask questions will be given by the operator before we get into the session.

And with that, I now hand over to our CEO, Christian Fredrikson.

Christian Fredrikson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to this call, once again, focused on our progress and performance now on Q2. As usual, I would like to begin by giving you the main highlights of the quarter as well as an update on the business. We reported sales of SEK 382 million, which is 2% lower than in the same quarter last year, or 12% lower in constant currency terms. This is due to the decrease in the average selling price since Q2 last year.

If we look at our delivered volumes, the trend was positive in the quarter. In fact, I estimate that we have been gaining market share in capacity sensors for smartphones. Our gross margin improved by seven percentage points in relation to the same quarter last year. However, the margin was slightly lower than in Q1, which has to do with the fact that we had lower proportional software sales and also less favorable customer extend we had in Q1.

Business line smartcards and embedded had a strong first quarter with software sales less in Q2. These factors impacted slightly our margins, but this was counterbalanced by the fact that the proportion of new and more cost effective sensors in fingerprints product mix has continued to increase. And so all-in-all, we saw a slight decrease in gross margin from Q1 from 23% to 22%.

It is so that we have variations from one quarter to another in terms of our customer and product mix, leading to fluctuations in our sales and margin. But of course the trend lines should be positive and our actions continue to move us in the right direction.

Looking at some of the other key numbers in the quarter, our operating profit and net earnings were positive and the positive EBITDA trend continued. And finally, our net cash position also improved clearly to SEK 486 million from SEK 338 million in Q1. That was a good performance.

Next slide please. 14 smartphones equipped with our sensors were launched in the quarter by nine OEM customers. The global smartphone market is still challenging as it always has been. And we saw a decline in global smartphone shipments in Q2 versus last year, but not as much as in previous quarters. We have also seen quite a solid smartphone demand in large markets like China. And as you know, we deliver sensors to all the major Chinese OEMs.

Two Acer Chromebooks intended for the enterprise market were also launched during the quarter equipped with our FPC1145 touch sensor, which provides an extra layer of corporate and end user security. We continue to see a lot of progress in the biometric smartcard area in the quarter, which is encouraging. Let me get back to this on the next slide.

Our T-Shape sensor is also finding applications outside of the payment card space. It is for example integrated in a hardware vault called BeamU for safe online access and secure offline data storage. With the size and shape of the credit card, data and passwords are secured and authenticated using fingerprint biometrics. It comes with features such as FIDO two-factor authentication and tracking of valuables such as your wallet and phone using Bluetooth.

Next slide please. On Tuesday morning this week, we issued a press release about the fact that Samsung is a potential new smartphone OEM customer, which we are, of course, very happy about. This is something we have worked on for quite a while in this company and it is great that it has finally paid off. We now have eight out of the nine largest global smartphone brands as our customers.

Let me just give you the key points of this. So more specifically, we have delivered fingerprint sensors within the context of a production project, which likely means that our technology will be included in Samsung Galaxy A10s, which was announced a few days ago.

As you know in this industry, it is common practice to use more than one supplier for component. So there is a possibility that technology from other suppliers will be used as well. We have received orders and delivered sensors within the context of this project and the volumes in Q2 were not insignificant.

Finally, we are also working on an additional production project that could potentially lead to Fingerprints technology being included in another model from Samsung. As you know, also in mobile business the chain is long so it is not possible for us to estimate when and how big volumes of certain phone model will have when it hits the market.

Next slide, please. Fingerprints strategy for the coming years, is based on defending and building our strong position in the smartphone segment by broadening our business into areas outside of the mobile industry. In Q2, we continued to make good progress against these priorities. As I mentioned earlier, we reinforced our market position in capacity sensors for smartphones during the quarter. We are truly the king of capacitive sensors. We seek to defend our market share margins in capacitive fingerprint sensors by ensuring production costs competitiveness.

Our latest FPC1511 sensor has done very well in the market. And this product is now key pillar of our capacitive sensor portfolio. But we are already far along in our efforts to introduce, yet another generation of sensors, which will be based on the FPC1511 and be even smaller and that's more cost effective. The development project is proceeding to plan and I expect the first smartphones to use this new sensor to be launched as early as this year.

We are also making progress in terms of introducing our new optical in-display sensor to the market and we are currently working with OEM customers in order to qualify the product.

In smartcards, we saw a lot of positive developments during the quarter and also after the close of the quarter. An additional market trial was launched conducted by Credit Agricole in France. The card which is being used in this trial is supplied by our partner Giesecke + Devrient Mobile Security and features Fingerprints T-Shape module. This newly announced partnership with G&D means that Fingerprints now has active partnership with all three top card producers in the world.

In July, another significant demand took place in the smartcard space, namely that MasterCard certified our partner NXP’s module for biometric payment cards, which incorporates Fingerprints T-Shape sensor. This certification is another clear indication that we are getting closer to a broader commercial rollout and we are very happy to collaborate with NXP and other partners along the value chain to create the next mass market for biometrics.

Next slide, please. This is an updated map for all publicly announced dual interface biometric payment card trials to-date in the world. The latest trial in France brought the total to 20. And Fingerprints technology has been used in all of them. Let me repeat, used in all of them. I expect to see further market trials this year in other markets as the ecosystem prepares for a broader commercial rollout.

Next slide, please. So, let me quickly summarize the key points before handing over to our CFO, Per Sundqvist. We strengthened our market position in capacitive sensors for smartphones, and we continue our positive EBITDA trend, also delivering positive net earnings in the quarter and a very good cash flow.

Sales of our latest capacitive sensor FPC1511 continue to develop nicely. The customer feedback has been excellent and we are now gaining market share again in capacitive sensors. We are soon ready to take another step by introducing an even smaller a more efficient sensor based on the 1511 generation.

As I said earlier, we are now very pleased to deliver our technology to eight out of the nine top global smartphone brands, now including also Samsung. We are also working very hard to capture share of the market for in-display sensors. And we are currently working with customers to qualify FPC1511 optical in-display sensor.

And finally, there has been some very encouraging news in the emerging biometric smartcard area where, Fingerprints position is truly very strong. Not least the fact that our partner NXP's biometric payment card module, which includes our T-Shape sensor received the compliance assessment and security testing certificate by MasterCard. This is part of the process of establishing specifications and standards for biometric payment cards in preparation for the larger scale rollout.

With that, I would like to hand over to our CFO, Per Sundqvist.

Per Sundqvist

Thanks you, Christian, and good morning, everyone. So let me take you through the financial results for the second quarter. Our revenue came in at SEK 382 million, decreases of 2% compared to the same period last year. Our revenue was helped by the strong dollar and the constant -- in constant currency terms revenue fell by 12%. This decrease can be attributed to the fact that our average selling price has gone down since last year. However, volume wise we've been doing well and gained some market share.

Looking at the chart, we have excluded the non-recurring items that we had in Q2 last year to better highlight the underlying operation performance. So diving into the numbers, you can see that our gross margin improved from 15% in Q2 last year to 22% this quarter, which is more or less at the same level as in Q1 when we reported 23% in relation to Q1. We had a lower share of software revenues, as well as the less favorable customer mix is explained in the slide.

So these factors combined has been offset by the positive effect we have had from the continued introduction of our latest generation capacitive sensor, the FPC1511. Our operating profit was SEK 6 million, which is to be compared to minus SEK 578 million in Q2 last year. However, this figure from Q2, 2018, included non-recurring items totaling negative of SEK 495 million. The context of that could be further broken down to restructuring costs and inventory write-down and the write-down of capitalized R&D expenses.

Next slide, please. If we then look at the development on a rolling 12-month basis, as shown in the diagram on this slide, we can see the positive trenches both in terms of revenue as well as margins. As you know, we have been facing a decline in average selling price and an important priority for us has therefore been to increase the share of new more cost effective sensors in our product mix, both to defend market share, as well as improve our margins. Our latest sensor the FPC1511 has been an important factor in achieving these results, which now can be seen in revenue stabilizing and margins improving.

Next slide, please. Excluding other operating income and expenses, our operating expenses for the second quarter totaled SEK 81 million comparable to last quarter. And compared to in the same period last year we have taken down our OpEx by almost 50%. Development costs of SEK 26 million were capitalized during the second quarter, which corresponds to 51% of total development costs versus 21% in Q2 2018 and 47% in Q1 2019.

Next slide, please. Our working capital was SEK 183 million at the end of the quarter, compared to SEK 182 million in the same question last year and SEK 322 million last quarter. We continue to work very actively to manage working capital, and the decrease compared to the previous quarter is a result of that focus.

Next slide, please. Our cash flow from operating activities was SEK 180 million, compared to SEK 302 million in Q2 last year. Our net cash position continued to improve to SEK 486 million versus SEK 440 million in the same quarter last year, and the SEK 338 million in the end of last quarter.

Cash flow from investing activities was a negative SEK 27 million versus negative SEK 41 last year. Capitalized development expenditure accounts for almost all of the SEK 27 million. And as you may remember, last quarter, we made the final payments of the withheld purchase consideration for Delta ID.

So in summary, the positive trend shift we saw at the beginning of the year continued into Q2. We are gaining market share in capacitive sensor for smartphones, and our latest product in this area has done very well in the market.

Our OpEx run rate is now also below the SEK 400 million yearly target we set to ourselves. And as a consequence of all of this, the EBITDA continues to improve and our financial position is strong.

Thank you, everyone and we now are ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have got one question come through, it comes from the line of Francois Bouvignies. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Francois Bouvignies

Hi, good morning. I have a couple of questions. The first one is on the ASP average selling price for the year. So you mentioned in the release that there is still declining ASP in the market for capacitive. Can you give us a bit more color of what we should expect for this year in terms of ASP decline? This is my first question.

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, hi, Francois. Yes, as we said -- we have said earlier and last year was very strong ASP decline over 30% for the full year. It is clearly less this year. But there is still, of course ASP decline. We don't give an exact figure now, we will see later when we look at the full year. But as said it's clearly not as high as it was last year, but still can see the ASP decline hitting us.

Francois Bouvignies

Is it still double-digit percentage decline, or single-digits. I mean, just to give a magnitude.

Christian Fredrikson

It’s double-digit, yes.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And then if we look at the macro environment of usually trade war, uncertainty and what is going on with Huawei, Huawei is part of your customers. I wanted to ask you, if you see any impact from this particular customer or even the Chinese in general? Especially in the second half of the year, do you see any trend in terms of orders from this customer?

Christian Fredrikson

I mean, we don't comment on customer specific cases. I think what -- clearly the macro environment when it comes to trade wars and others, I mean, that's never positive for any industry and for the high tech industry, right. But I think in general, if we look at the mobile industry, there has been huge fluctuations between customers and their market shares all the time for us. So there are actually big swings going on within the industry. As you know, this mobile industry is quite dynamic to say the least.

And at the same time, you can see from Huawei in general they have of course gained in their own Chinese market and obviously they have lost market share when it comes outside of China because of the activities that they have of course stated themselves as well. But we don't comment on this from one customer point of view.

But, obviously, we see the fluctuations between customers and then we focus on gaining new customers and expanding our portfolio as much as we can, so that we are not dependent on one or two or three customers only.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And maybe on in-display, so in-display so probably you see the period mid-year, end of the year of launches of high end products, and et cetera. I just wanted to check with you that the in-display penetration is going to increase significantly in the second half of the year? I mean, is it going to be. And how do you see yourself in this in-display market in the second half of the year, do you expect any designing wins or anything like that?

Christian Fredrikson

I think the in-display will continue to take share in the high and mid-range and at the same time capacity has been doing actually quite well also and being increased and that will go in also more low range all the time. Clearly that has been doing also very good. I think that when it comes to ours, we are working, of course, very hard to qualify and get the product into the first models we say that we expect that to happen this year and that still what we are targeting. And so, obviously, the -- any impact would be -- any bigger impact will be going into next year then for our part of course then.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And I just want to dive a bit on the full display technology, I mean on your side, how is it going I mean any development on this side?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, we are working on the full in-display, that's all obviously much more challenging. And we continue to develop that. It's going to take some time, we haven't gone out with any more details of it otherwise, but we are making progress. And we have a lot to do, of course, before we can be in a full face of that, there's a lot of work ahead of us still when it comes to the full display, but we are absolutely working on with it. It's an ultrasonic solution, and that we are doing there right. So we are seeing some technical hurdles for us and we had passed several technical hurdles as well.

Francois Bouvignies

Okay. And last one for me is on the gross margin. I mean, if you look at the decline versus last quarter, you mentioned software revenues and customer mix. How should we think about that for the next couple of quarters? I mean, is it going to be similar or you expect an improvement from here?

Christian Fredrikson

We expect -- I mean, our actions when we get the new products that we -- I mean, we don't give any guidance. You got to remember that Francois. So, but obviously we have all the actions we are doing is to improve the gross margin. We understand that it's not good enough for us to be running on this level where we are now. So we need to keep on improving with new products. That's why we are always launching a new generation fingerprint sensor based on FPC1511 to come out later this year or late this year as well.

That's all the actions are ongoing to continue on working on the gross margin and keep improving it.

Francois Bouvignies

All right. Thank you very much.

Christian Fredrikson

Thank you, Francois.

Operator

Thank you. We do have another question on the audio line that comes from the line of Viktor Westman. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Viktor Westman

Thank you and good morning. First question is on the in-display side. You mentioned here that this would be the -- I think the majority of the market. Can we just translate that into the patterns of new phone models? Do you expect the pattern of new phone models that we've seen so far this year? Do you expect that to continue?

Christian Fredrikson

Sorry, Viktor, now I didn't catch them, do you -- can you say again just…

Viktor Westman

Yes, I think that the in-display, the part of the new models is maybe about one-fourth to one-third this year. Do you expect that pattern to continue, do you expect more models in percentage of in-display?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, I think there is going to be an increase still when we go into next year as well in-display, and still strong volumes in capacitive sensors also. And, of course, now the price erosion is hitting the in-display also clearly. And the new versions are coming out basically every year now within -- in the in-display segment as well and you will see both optical and you will see ultrasonic solutions. And now, of course, not only hot zone but probably next year you will see the first of a little bit larger area [indiscernible].

Viktor Westman

Okay, yes. And on smartcard side, can you say something about pilots here, if the customers want to launch commercially in 2020, when do they need to start their pilots? Is that right now or…?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, there is a -- on the smartcards, we expect the -- kind of the broader launch next year. And then, of course, it's not like the mobile industry, so it doesn't kick off in the same it's an increase and goes on for many, many years within the smartcard industry if you look at the history. And we are in 20 pilots and we expect to see a good increase of pilots, I expect especially now in Europe. There will be more banks coming in with pilots during this year.

And I think the important thing is to get the certifications which are planned now for this year. You saw the first one with NXP, which is not for the system level, but for their security element part. The certifications we expect the first ones to be done now in Q4. So in the next quarter, basically.

And then, if I look at the pilots and the feedback, I mean you can go -- I think some of the pilots are going to be pilots where the banks are thinking and doing -- assessing and then they do a launch. I mean, actually quite a few pilots they will actually transform into a launch of basically the customer just keep the cards and they keep going and it kind of rolls out into live if I may. That's probably how it goes. And you typically go to pilots for two, three, four months, something like that.

Viktor Westman

Okay. Two, three months. But does that mean I mean, can there be commercial programs next year from new customers that has not launched pilots in 2019?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, yes, in 2020 for sure. I think that -- and some of the pilots, as I said, will actually already go into live and carry the role, of course, ready -- I always said already that they will go live in 2020.

Viktor Westman

Yes. Okay. So maybe just on the gross margin side and on the 1511, you did some guidance before on the 1511. Is that proceeding according to the plan?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, 1511 is coming in and we're also -- and has been taking good share. And I think in Q3-Q4, it would be, of course, by far the biggest part of our volumes and capacity. And then we will also bring out a new, more -- even more cost efficient version by the end of the year. So we continue working on improving the gross margin. And we realize as I said earlier, that it has to improve as well. It's not good enough for us, clearly.

And then, of course, we have to get into the in-display business. Although the in-display business has -- we see pricing erosion already there happening quite fast.

Viktor Westman

Okay. Last question on the BEP software platform for cards there, how we should think about that? Is this similar to when you created your own in-house algorithm in smartphone?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, exactly. That's what we have in the smartcards we do, we do our own algorithm on the software parts. And that's what we did earlier on in the fingerprint sensor -- or in the mobile business.

Viktor Westman

And how would you sell the BEP, will you include all the one touch, quick touch, safe touch together or will the customer pay for every single future -- feature, I mean.

Christian Fredrikson

I suppose there will be different kinds of business, how you do it, but many times you will pay kind of the basic, I would say the whole basic part of the software will be part of the full deal. And then -- but we're of course seeing now payment for separately for software as well in the smartcard business. Many times the feature set is included.

Viktor Westman

Okay, thank you very much. And keep up the good work.

Christian Fredrikson

Thank you, Viktor.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions over the audio line please continue.

Stefan Pettersson

So we have a few questions from the web, as well. So the first one on smartcards, when do you expect this to account for a significant part of your sales?

Christian Fredrikson

That as we don't give guidance, it's of course not possible to say, but I think that as a market smartcards will be clearly bigger than the mobile. We are certain of that. But it will also be a slower acceleration than it was in the mobile business right. If I look at the trends in for example, how contactless cards got it, or how the chip got in into the smartcard business. It's always been faster than the earlier new technology, but it's also taken some years to actually get into the really a big portions in over 50% of the whole smartcard business.

So it will take a while for us, but the commercial -- big commercial launches we would expect -- we expect next year.

Stefan Pettersson

And what about applications such as PCs, IoT, door locks, et cetera. Is this market progressing according to plan?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, I think the door lock market is already big in China, it is expanding now to some other markets as well. We see that coming in, in some parts in U.S, India, Indonesia. Some of these markets we're seeing now the door locks, it was already 10 million units last year I think the door locks market roughly, we're expecting to be 15 million units in the door locks market this year.

And then, we see all kind of different devices whether it's mobile wallets, different USB sticks and others with the fingerprint sensors. So there is an expansion, of course, the volumes are in the millions, they're not in the hundreds of millions as you are in the mobile business as or even billions that it will be in the card business.

But it is expanding and it's all kind of coming new ideas there all the time into new devices. I'm sure we will see in different remote controls and gaming devices as well. You will see biometrics coming into many, many different places right now.

Stefan Pettersson

Do you have any news to share about your Gentex partnership, and iris partnership [ph].

Christian Fredrikson

I think the Gentex partnership is progressing very well, they are in -- it is of course the -- by far over 90% market share globally in high end mirrors, rearview mirrors. So it's going very well. I think that the progress is now into big -- they are in big trials with some of the big brands in the car industry, that's where they are now in. And that is of course that smartcard business is slow so is this business taking its time to go through the testing in the car industry. But it is progressing that also according to plan. I think that's an exciting opportunity for us absolutely within the whole car industry.

Stefan Pettersson

And on iris, you’ve also talked about the development of an iris face solution. Do you have any news on this?

Christian Fredrikson

Yes, we're doing a combined, so it's adding the easiness of the face -- some of the algorithms of the face bought into the combined iris solution. So we -- while our intention is to launch that it's kind of a more of a -- it's a software new software release that will come from us and that the target is for us still to launch it this year.

Stefan Pettersson

And maybe one last question then on your margins, the possible effects of the trade war on your profitability?

Christian Fredrikson

That's -- as we don't give guidance, I wouldn't go into that. And I have to say that as everybody is trying to guess how this trade war is going to go. So do we, we are in a long chain and we’re discussing with all the different partners, we obviously hope that the trade war will be solved, but probably everything going around the world this would take some time. So we have taken our plans and actions with the view that all of this will actually be a bit of a turmoil for could be quite a while.

Very luckily we are used to turmoil because that's what the mobile industry is all about. It is an extremely dynamic industry. So, this is just an additional part of -- to that one, I would say. I think it's something that every company and every person is following in the world and nobody knows really what the impacts will be in this game going forward.

So far, it hasn't really impacted mobile industry as a whole because that has already been in decline, slight decline a few percentage points. Of course, there are impacts within customers, as we all know in terms of that, and the market shares are shifting. So, what we try to do is keep our cost in very good shape, expand our business into different all the different mobile operators, as we have now done. So we are now -- so that's what we've done.

So we have expanded and have now eight out of the nine largest mobile OEMs in the world as our customers with Samsung added to the list. So I think that's the way we have tried to look at it and go with that and then just make our plans accordingly and stay healthy in the business.

Christian Fredrikson

With that, thank you for everyone for joining again. I'm very pleased we had a good quarter. And we look forward to go into the next one, as we already are. And I look forward to talking -- and talking to you and taking you forward when we are talking about the next quarter and we will get back then.

With that, I wish you all a nice day and good bye.