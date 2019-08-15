Carbon Black: Attractive Even After Recent Speculation
Summary
Carbon Black reported Q2 revenue and earnings that were better than both consensus expectations and management's guidance.
Cloud revenue continues to remain healthy, growing 68% during the quarter and now represents nearly 40% of total revenue.
Valuation remains attractive at these levels at only ~5.5x 2020 revenue, despite the recent pop in stock price.
As expected, Carbon Black's (CBLK) Q2 earnings were better than expected with particular strength coming from their cloud segment, which now represents ~38% of total revenue. With management continuing to focus on the