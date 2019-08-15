Medley Management: 6 Ways To Play This Long Awaited Merger With Possible Gains Of Over 30%

Between MDLY, MCC, MDLX, MDLQ, MCV, and MCX, there are 6 different ways to profit from the completion of the MCC/Sierra and MDLY/Sierra mergers.

It's been over a year since the 8/9/2018 announcement that Medley Management (MDLY) and Medley Capital (MCC) were planning to merge with Sierra Income to form the 2nd largest internally managed Business Development Corporation. These are all related companies. MDLY now manages both MCC and Sierra Income as well as some private fund assets. The original merger plan hit some major obstacles. There were legal challenges, an MCC proxy war, regulatory delays and a continued decline in valuation for struggling MCC. MDLY hit a 52-week high of $5.74 on 11/26/2018 in anticipation that the merger would soon close. It crashed to a 52-week low of $2.16 on 5/17/2019 as hopes for a deal faded and then rebounded to a recent price of $3.48 on the revised deal announcement

It was a long time and painful process, but several obstacles to the planned mergers were eventually resolved. NexPoint Advisors lost their MCC proxy fight. FrontFour Capital Group LLC settled their legal battle with MCC, and two FrontFour Directors joined the MCC Board. The SBA had blocked the planned MCC merger with Sierra by refusing to approve a license transfer from MCC to Sierra. MCC resolved that difficult issue in Q2 by repaying all $135 million of their SBA guaranteed debentures.

Revised merger plans were finally announced on 7/29/2019. Valuations changed, and the MDLY/Sierra merger may now be completed independently of the MCC/Sierra merger. A 60-day "go shop" period was added for both mergers. FrontFour had opposed the first merger attempt, but is now supporting the revised mergers. A substantial legal settlement was negotiated by FrontFour. This legal settlement will be paid to all current holders of MCC (excluding some shares held by management) if the MCC/Sierra merger is completed.

The revised merger plans are far better designed and appear much more likely to succeed. However, the market remains quite skeptical as illustrated by the large trading discounts for MDLY and MCC. There are 6 different ways to play the Medley mergers and this article looks at all of them.

Will shareholders approve the mergers?

The MCC/Sierra and MDLY/Sierra merger plans were announced on 7/29/2019 with a 60-day "go shop" period for each merger. Unless the "go shop" period results in a better deal offer, votes will be required by Sierra holders, MCC holders, and MDLY holders. MDLY is about 80% controlled by insiders, so that vote should be a formality. Sierra is now a private BDC, which makes it very difficult for holders to sell shares. This creates a strong incentive for Sierra holders to vote for the mergers and become a public BDC. Sierra holders voted overwhelmingly to approve the first merger attempt, and I expect a similar high level of support. Proxy solicitors will undoubtedly be employed so that Sierra Income shareholders understand the "wonders" of being a large, publicly traded and internally managed BDC. MCC insiders (including FrontFour) control over 18% of the MCC shares. Even with that level of insider support, the MCC voting could again be contested. MCC continues to struggle and could possibly receive higher competing bids.

How long will the mergers take to complete?

The "go shop" period ends around 9/30/2019. I would estimate that the shareholder voting and regulatory approval process might take another 2 months. This suggests that the mergers are likely to be completed sometime in December.

90% chance the MDLY/Sierra merger is completed

The MDLY/Sierra merger is no longer dependent on the more controversial MCC/Sierra merger. As noted above, getting shareholder voting approval for the MDLY/Sierra merger should be especially easy. It seems unlikely that MDLY will receive a better offer. Sierra was created by MDLY and MDLY appointed all of the Sierra Directors. I doubt that Sierra Directors would be inclined to accept an alternative proposal. Sierra has over $1 billion in assets, making it a much larger company than MDLY. Sierra has access to low cost capital. Financing for the small MDLY acquisition should not be a problem. I would estimate at least a 90% probability that the MDLY/Sierra merger will be successfully completed.

MCC continues to struggle

MCC is a struggling company. It would be difficult to find a more controversial and hated BDC issue. MCC has lost over 75% of its value over the last 5 years. At a recent price of $2.65, MCC is trading at a huge discount to its $4.55 per share net asset value. MCC Q2 losses were worsened by the herculean effort to repay $135 million of SBA debentures in Q2. Rapidly selling illiquid client loans to raise cash is a great way to lose money. The Tel Aviv traded 2024 bond issue had to be restructured to avoid a default. That bond issue now matures on 3/1/2021 with the principal being repaid over 8 equal quarterly payments. This has created further continuing pressure on MCC to liquidate assets and led to the recent suspension of the dividend. Sierra is a much larger and stronger company with better access to capital. The MCC/Sierra merger would resolve the problems caused by the continued forced liquidation of MCC assets.

2/3 chance that the MCC/Sierra merger will be completed

I would estimate the probability of the MCC/Sierra merger being completed are about 2/3. Even in its weakened condition, it's possible that a better offer may emerge for MCC during the "go shop" process. The 2 FrontFour appointed Directors on the MCC Board should help ensure that the process is completed fairly for MCC holders. Note that MCC appears to be sharply under-valued even without a better offer as I will demonstrate later in this article. Sierra Income is about 4X as large as MCC. Sierra does not require external financing since the merger is almost entirely a stock swap.

How much is the new Sierra stock worth?

Sierra Income would be the surviving publicly traded issue if both the MDLY/Sierra and MCC/Mergers are completed. Sierra Income currently has a Net Asset Value of $6.72 per share. Sierra currently pays a monthly dividend of 5.334 cents per share. That dividend level is expected to remain constant following the mergers. The Sierra Q1 2019 earnings (see page F-2) report shows that the 16 cents per share of dividends paid out in Q1 was mostly covered by earnings of 15 cents per share.

The 7/29/2019 Investor presentation shows Sierra with a pro forma NAV of $6.71 (see page #6) after merging with MCC and MDLY. The current Sierra NAV of $6.72 has not changed since the 7/29/2019 investor presentation. However, MCC had a poor Q2 and NAV declined from $5.11 to $4.55. MCC accounts for about 1/6 of the combined value of MCC, Sierra and MDLY. It's unclear if the 7/29/2019 investor presentation already included that decline in NAV for MCC when they calculated the pro forma Sierra NAV of $6.71. Management was surely aware of the expected decline in NAV. Just in case the numbers were not adjusted, I'm adjusting the Sierra pro forma NAV downward from $6.71 to $6.60 to account for it.

While the new Sierra will have an NAV of about $6.60, I expect it to trade at about a 40% discount to NAV. Some Sierra holders will be looking to exit now that they finally have the opportunity. While Sierra has performed far better than its MCC sister company, the performance has been subpar. As shown in Sierra's 10-K report (see page #61) Sierra's NAV has declined from $8.97 on 12/31/2014 to $6.72 on 12/31/2018.

As shown by the Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe, Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) is currently the most heavily discounted public BDC issue with over $500 million in assets. It would be hard to find a large public BDC that is currently more despised by income investors than PSEC. PSEC now trades at a 28% discount to NAV. Using a 40% trading discount for the new Sierra is a very conservative estimate.

The smaller MCC now trades at a 47% discount to NAV, but the new Sierra will be a much larger and more stable company than MCC. Sierra will also be internally managed, which reduces management fees. MCC and MDLY currently pay no dividend, but Sierra will be supported by an attractive 5.334 cent monthly dividend yield. At my assumed 40% discount to the $6.60 pro forma NAV, Sierra would trade at about $3.96 and yield 16.2%.

How much is MDLY worth?

As noted in the 7/29/2019 press release:

"MDLY Class A stockholders, other than Medley LLC Unitholders, will receive 0.2668 shares of Sierra Common Stock for each Medley Class A share and $2.96 per share of cash consideration."

The publicly-traded MDLY shares are the class A shares. Insiders also own partnership B shares that are not publicly-traded and will receive a lower level of consideration in the proposed merger. Therefore, we can estimate the merger valuation for MDLY as:

$2.96 + (0.2668 x $3.96) = $4.02

MDLY appears to be an excellent value at a current price of $3.48. MDLY offers about 16% of upside with a probability of over 90% that the MDLY/Sierra merger will be completed in about 4 months. There is also some possibility that MDLY will receive a higher bid during the "go shop" process.

How much is MCC worth?

As noted in the 7/29/2019 press release:

"MCC stockholders will receive 0.66x to 0.68x shares of Sierra Common Stock for each share of MCC Common Stock; the actual exchange ratio will be determined prior to closing and will be subject to adjustment for certain potential costs associated with the transactions. In addition, upon closing, the eligible class members will participate pro rata in a settlement fund consisting of $17 million of cash and $30 million of Sierra common stock"

I will assume that MCC holders receive the minimum 0.66 shares of Sierra. As previously calculated, Sierra will have a pro forma NAV of about $6.60, and I have assumed it will trade at a 40% discount to NAV. Therefore, the Sierra stock received for each MCC share (not including the settlement fund) will be worth about:

$6.60 x .66 x .6 =$2.61

How much is the FrontFour settlement fund worth?

As noted in the press release, the FrontFour settlement includes $17 million of cash and $30 million of Sierra common stock (based on the NAV value). I have assumed that the Sierra stock will trade at a 40% discount to NAV. Therefore, the FrontFour settlement will be valued at about: $17 million + ($30 million x 0.6) = $35 million.

Which MCC shares will receive the FrontFour settlement fund?

Payment of the FrontFour settlement is contingent upon the successful completion of the MCC/Sierra merger. If MCC accepts a better offer during the "go shop" process, then the settlement will not be paid. The settlement excludes the shares owned by MCC insiders. MCC currently has 54.5 million shares outstanding of which insiders (excluding FrontFour) own 8.2 million shares. Therefore, the settlement will apply to about 46.3 million shares (all owners at closing except the MCC insiders) with a value of about 76 cents per share.

I believe that MCC should issue an additional press release to clarify the details of the FrontFour Settlement. One of my Panick High Yield Report members checked his Bloomberg terminal and reported that their MCC merger page did not include the FrontFour settlement fund in the merger consideration. If Bloomberg is confused, it's no wonder that MCC is trading at such a large discount to the post merger valuation.

How much is MCC worth including the settlement fund?

Altogether, the MCC/Sierra merger values MCC at about $2.61 + .76 = $3.37 per share. At a recent price of $2.65, MCC would gain about 27% if the merger is completed. However, it's certainly possible that MCC will get a better offer during the "go shop" process resulting in a larger gain.

MDLY or MCC may receive higher bids

It's possible that MCC or MDLY may receive higher bids during the go shop process. New relaxed BDC leverage regulations went into effect on 4/1/2019 that allow higher balance sheet leverage. Higher balance sheet leverage results in higher management fees. 2019 has already been an extremely busy year for deals in the BDC and BDC management sector.

BC Partners recently acquired the management rights to KCAP which was renamed Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN). PTMN then announced the acquisition of OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI). Crescent Capital BDC just agreed to acquire Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC). Earlier this year, East Asset Management acquired the management rights for Rand Capital (RAND).

What about the MCC baby bonds?

The 2 MCC debt issues would benefit if the MCC/Sierra merger is successfully completed. Medley Capital Corp 6.125% Senior Notes (MCV) and Medley Capital Corporation 6.50% Notes (MCX) both currently trade at a discount to their par $25 value. MCX is a 6.5% baby bond maturing on 1/31/2021. See prospectus for additional details. MCV is a 6.125% baby bond maturing on 3/20/2023. See prospectus for additional details.

If the MCC/Sierra merger is completed, MCV and MCX would become debt obligations of Sierra. This would reduce risk since Sierra is a much larger, stronger, and more stable BDC issue than MCC. The risk of Sierra debt would be roughly comparable to the risk of debt from other large BDC issuers such as PSEC. The Prospect Capital Corporation 6.25% Notes due 2024 (PBB) par 25 baby bonds issued by PSEC now trade at $25.64. Accordingly, I would expect both MCV and MCX to trade near par upon the successful completion of the MCC/Sierra merger. At a recent price of $23.60, MCV would gain about 6%. At a recent price of $24.59, MCX would gain about 2%.

What happens if MCC receives a better offer during the "go shop" period? The valuation of MCV and MCX would depend on the specifics of that deal. It would be positive for MCV and MCX if MCC is acquired by another large BDC. The worst case scenario would be for MCC to remain as a small and struggling independent BDC.

What about the MDLY baby bonds?

Medley LLC 7.25% Notes (MDLQ) and Medley LLC 6.875% Notes (MDLX) are par 25 baby bonds issued by MDLY. MDLQ has a 7.25% coupon and matures on 1/20/2024. See prospectus for additional details. MDLX has a 6.875% coupon and matures on 8/15/2026. See prospectus for additional details.

If the MDLY/Sierra merger is completed, MDLY will become the Sierra Management subsidiary of Sierra. It's unclear if MDLQ and MDLX will be guaranteed by just the Sierra Management subsidiary or Sierra itself. Both MDLX and MDLQ would trade near par $25 if the MDLY/Sierra merger is completed, and it is determined that these issues are guaranteed explicitly by Sierra itself. MDLY Investor Relations has not yet returned by email or phone call to request clarification of this issue.

Even if MDLX and MDLQ are not explicitly guaranteed by Sierra, the successful completion of the MDLY/Sierra merger will reduce their risk. It would create tremendous regulatory problems and great embarrassment for Sierra if their internal asset manager became insolvent. I believe that Sierra would inject additional capital into their Sierra Management subsidiary if necessary.

At a recent price of $18.69, MDLQ could trade up to 34% higher towards par if the MDLY/Sierra merger is completed. At a recent price of $18.10, MDLX could trade up to 38% higher. I prefer MDLQ due to its higher coupon and shorter maturity.

What are the major risks?

The MDLY/Sierra merger is not controversial and appears to have a very high probability of success. Financing is not required. I don't see any major regulatory hurdles and shareholder support from Sierra and MDLY does not appear to be an issue. Even so, it's conceivable that there could be surprises. See prospectus for a more detailed listing of potential risks.

The MCC/Sierra merger is more controversial. While a competing offer for MCC (if that happens) could result in a higher valuation, it could also cause delays and uncertainty. MCC holders will primarily receive Sierra stock. It is conceivable that Sierra will trade for an even higher discount to NAV than the 40% discount I conservatively used in the calculations. See prospectus for a more detailed listing of potential risks.

Conclusions

Buying MDLY is my favorite way to play the MDLY/Sierra merger. I estimate that this merger has a 90% probability of closing in 4 months with 16% upside for MDLY. There is little doubt about the MDLY valuation as 3/4 of it will be received in cash. MDLQ and MDLX offer potential gains of over 30%. However, there is some doubt if they will be explicitly guaranteed by Sierra itself in addition to the Sierra Management subsidiary.

MCC offers about 27% upside if the MCC/Sierra merger is completed. There is some uncertainty about this valuation as it will primarily be composed of Sierra stock. It's possible that an alternative deal could offer a higher valuation for MCC. MCV and MCX offer smaller gains if the MCC/Sierra merger is completed and could also do well if there is an alternative deal.

