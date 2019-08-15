Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) CEO Tracy Pagliara on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX:WLMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Pawlowski - IR

Tracy Pagliara - President, CEO and Interim CFO

Kelly Powers - SVP, Operations, Power

Matt Petrizzo - SVP, Operations, Energy and Industrial

Don Jenkins - Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

John Walthausen - Walthausen & Company

John Deysher - Pinnacle Capital

John Sturges - Oppenheimer

Evan Wax - Wax Asset Management

Operator

Deborah Pawlowski

Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the review of our second quarter 2019 financial results. We certainly appreciate your time today as well as your interest in Williams Industrial Services Group. Joining me on the call today are Tracy Pagliara, our President CEO and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Also with us are Kelly Powers, President, Power, Matt Petrizzo, President, Energy and Industrial and Don Jenkins, our Treasurer. Tracy will provide his prepared remarks and then we will open the call for questions.

You should have a copy of our second quarter 2019 financial results release that went out after the markets closed yesterday, as well as the slides that will accompany today’s conversations. If you don’t have them, they are available on our website at wisgrp.com in the Investor Relations section.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release and slides for your information. Please note as well that our conversation today will be about continuing operations unless we note otherwise.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these will be useful in evaluating our performance. You should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP measures in the tables that accompany today's release and slides for your information. Please note as well that our conversation today will be about continuing operations unless we note otherwise.

If you will turn to Slide number 3, I will turn the call over to Tracy to begin. Tracy?

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, Deb, and good morning everyone. We delivered another solid quarter of successful execution for our customers including our long-term maintenance agreement customer. This customer’s outage work occurs every other year at the Columbia Generating Station in Washington State.

We also continue to focus on the key initiatives defined in our strategic plan to grow our core business, expand with new customers and markets, diversify our service offerings and to drive best-in-class execution through improved processes and strengthened accountability.

As we strive to fulfill our strategic goals, we are also building our leadership team. We announced yesterday that Kelly Powers and Matt Petrizzo have been promoted as corporate officers in the presence of our Power and in Energy and Industrial operations. Both Kelly and Matt are instrumental in driving our opportunities for growth.

Revenue for the quarter grew 49% to approximately $71.5 million, largely due to the planned outage work. In addition, we had solid performance in our core markets and continued progress in Canada, as well. Gross profit increased 36% to $9.2 million as we gain scale.

Gross margin for the quarter was 12.9% in line with our expected range of 11% to 13%. As we grow in new markets, the entry price does affect gross margin, in addition, outage work in general is lower margin business.

The restructuring efforts of 2018 helped facilitate our substantially reduced SG&A costs. We are continuing to be vigilant in our cost discipline by many strong controls. Our SG&A target for 2019 continues to be 8% to 9% of revenue. We are confident the organization is now structured to have inherent operating leverage that will manifest in future years as the businesses scales.

Our efforts are paying off, as we achieve net income for the second consecutive quarter. This is all in the second quarter in five years that we have achieved positive earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4 million for the quarter and $6.5 million for the first half of 2019. The decline in total backlog is $409 million and reflects the aggressive site work planned for Vogtle Units 3 and 4 as Southern and Bechtel are focused on beating the approved end-service dates of November 21 – November 2021 and 2022.

The completion of the outage at the Columbia Station also consumed backlog. Order levels was expected have been light in the first half of the year as we reengage with customers and prospects following our restructuring.

We are highly encouraged with the strength of our pipeline and expect that order pace will accelerate in the second half of the year as we are gaining increasing momentum with our strategic growth initiatives. There are a number of opportunities that could lead to measurable awards by year-end.

Slide 4 provides details on our revenue mix. The majority of it is lower risk, cost plus revenue related to our core power business, which is still a primary strategic focus. Projects in the midstream oil gas and other industrial markets will tend to be fixed price contracts. We are being very diligent in our risk assessment in these areas to ensure that the projects we undertake advance shareholder value.

For the trailing 12 months period, the majority of our business is related to our power end-market including the outage work completed in the quarter. Of course, the nuclear new build project of Vogtle is a large contributor to revenue.

This includes revenue direct with Southern and through our joint venture with Bechtel. We are proud to be a part of this massive undertaking and to contribute to the productivity that is being realized on sites.

If you turn to Slide 5, although more into the financial details. As noted, we had a strong revenue growth in the quarter. The $25 million increase was driven by the outage work which added $15.9 million also contributing to our growth was the addition of projects in Canada with $4.6 million in revenue and there were $6.1 million of greater scope with existing customers on projects.

Revenue from Vogtle Units 3 and 4, which continues to be substantial for us was approximately $25 million for the quarter. Partially offsetting these increases was a $3.2 million decline in revenue from decommissioning activities. As we have discussed, this was related to the delay in a project we are working on. That project now started back up again this quarter.

We have strengthened our relationship with our key customer in the space and expect decommissioning to be a significantly larger component of revenue in the future.

Moving to Slide 6, gross profit has steadily increased the last three quarters and reached $9.2 million in the second quarter. Gross margin was 12.9%. Gross margin contracted from the prior year period due to project mix.

If you now turn to Slide 7, second quarter operating expenses were $6.7 million, down $3.7 million. If you exclude the $2.2 million in restructuring expenses in the second quarter of 2019, operating expenses were down $1.5 million. The decline in OpEx reflects lower SG&A resulting from our 2018 restructuring.

You’ll note that since we are a service business and do not require capital investment, depreciation and amortization is a very small component of operating expenses.

Operating income shown on Slide 8 was $2.5 million in the quarter, an improvement of $6.2 million over the prior year period. The improvement was the result of higher revenue and the leverage gains over our lower cost structure. Increasing gross profit contribution over a smaller cost footprint will drive operating margin expansion. We think this is a great business model to scale.

On Slide 9, we reported income from continuing operations of $1.3 million, our second consecutive quarter of positive income from continuing operations in five years. The simplification of substantial restructuring of our business and reorganization of our corporate office in Tucker Georgia in 2018, combined with growing revenue drove our strong performance.

In fact, we are on track to deliver significant improvement in operating net income in 2019 positioning us for even greater growth by implementing our strategic plan.

Adjusted EBITDA was $4 million for the second quarter. While we need to remain diligent in our efforts, it’s clear that our financial performance is trending in the right direction.

If you’ll turn to Slide 10, our nuclear outage in the second quarter requires significant working capital but payment was quickly recovered. As a result, cash flow is expected to strengthen through the year. Because of the structure of our ABL and our need for working capital to grow, we won’t necessarily see cash building on our balance sheet.

At the end of June, cash and cash equivalents were $3.4 million, down slightly from the $4.5 million we reported at the end of December. Restricted cash was unchanged at $500,000 at the end of the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, we had termed out of $33.5 million net of unamortized deferred financing cost of $1.2 million.

The process for refinancing our term loan after the no-call provision is lifted in September is ongoing with the primary objective being greater flexibility to fund our growth opportunities. Our refinancing initiative is progressing and we plan at this point to complete it and it’s practical after the third quarter. We believe our strong performance thus far in 2019 should position us for more capacity and better turns.

Turning to Slide 11, strong revenue recognition from outage work and advancement toward in-service states for Vogtle Units 3 and 4 more than offset a light level of new awards in the quarter. We provided role forward in the press release that provides the details of the change.

Total backlog represents the dollar amount of revenue expected to be recorded in the future for work performed under awarded contracts which was approximately $409 million at the end of June. We expect about a $138 million or 34% of total backlog to convert to revenue in the next 12 months. Given we had more work completed than new awards, backlog came down.

We had anticipated the first half of the year for awards to be smaller, given our pipeline and the momentum we are building with our customers, we expect that award levels will increase in the second half of 2019. In fact, just since the end of the quarter, we have won over $15 million in new awards.

On Slide 12, you can see that we have adjusted our 2019 revenue expectation by raising it from the previous range of $220 million to $240 million to a new range of $230 million to $240 million. Given our expected level of revenue, gross profit and operating expenses, we are still anticipating adjusted EBITDA should be about $10 million to $12 million for the year.

We are confident that Williams is implementing a robust strategic plan for a scalable organization that can win new business both in our core markets, as well as with our new markets and customers. Risk management and quality execution will convert this growth into cash and earnings.

Slide 13 provides an update on these growth initiatives from our strategic plan. We have a strong reputation in the nuclear industry and are leveraging our expertise to win new business. We do not believe there are any other competitors that have the qualifications that we do to service nuclear power plants from initial construction through their operating life.

In addition, our capabilities in electrical systems is providing us new contracts as utilities book to convert their fossil and nuclear facilities controls and equipment from less efficient analog systems into digital.

Decommissioning has gained quite a bit of momentum with the NRCS approval to transfer the Oyster Creek license to Holtec and the related joint venture between Holtec and SNC-Lavalin to form Comprehensive Decommissioning International or CDI.

We believe we are well positioned to service long-staying partners with Holtec and CDI in the decommissioning space for years to come.

In Energy and Industrial, we recently won our first large midstream oil and gas project to provide civil and structural construction services on a crude oil export terminal. By year-to-date $0.6 million this contract win is a testament to the successful execution of our strategy to diversify our markets.

We entered this market just a year ago and after demonstrating our strong project management execution and expertise, we have expanded our relationship and the scope of work we are doing for our customer. We are also making substantial progress in growing our waste water, water infrastructure business in Florida.

Canada is our next frontier. We had over a $4 million in revenue in the quarter and $6 million year-to-date as we establish our presence in this market. We expect that if we execute well, this can become a meaningful part of our future over the next several years.

With that, operator, we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from John Walthausen of Walthausen & Company. Please go ahead sir.

John Walthausen

Yes, good morning. And congratulations on a good quarter.

Tracy Pagliara

Thanks, John.

John Walthausen

I wanted to – obviously, the last slide about the 4% growth is a really important one. You referenced Canada number of times with $6 million of revenue so far in the – or in the bullet points you talked about a $20 billion opportunity. Can you refine it a little bit more about where the opportunities are there? And you also mentioned that you are looking for Canadian financing for these projects, what that might involve?

Tracy Pagliara

Sure. I’ve got with me Kelly Powers who spends a lot of time on Canada. So I am going to let him elaborate a bit.

John Walthausen

Right.

Kelly Powers

Yes, the $20 billion reference pertains to $20 billion capital program that has been approved across Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation sites to refurbish their ageing plants.

So, that’s a $20 billion spend over, say, 13 to 15 year period process to customers from a range of power refurbishment standpoint and that’s what’s driving the market need for vendors with our capacity and capabilities to enter that market to support that.

John Walthausen

And what type of work is that primarily? Is it a lot of nuclear or you also reference the conversion from analog to digital?

Kelly Powers

Yes, so, it’s both. We are bidding – actively bidding right now conversion of analog to digital for six operating nuclear plants with Bruce Power, as an example. So its work comparable to what we have done down here domestically, very successfully for a long time that is now the market up there is opening up for comparable work.

John Walthausen

Thank you.

Tracy Pagliara

Yes, John. John, I would just add, the political environment in Canada is more welcoming for nuclear and that’s evidenced by the $20 billion commitment that the Ontario is making to refurbish its nuclear power capabilities over the next ten years. So that’s why we think it’s a good place for us to be.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from John Deysher of Pinnacle Capital. Please go ahead.

John Deysher

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Tracy Pagliara

Hi, John.

John Deysher

I was just curious on the pre-financing of - whether you are going to be looking for a bigger facility given that – as you mentioned you’ve got growing working capital needs. I was just wondering if you could flush that out a little bit more. And whether in conjunction with that, there might be any kind of equity raise to help shore up the balance sheet.

Tracy Pagliara

Okay. So, first question, definitely we’ll be looking for a bigger facility with better covenants. In terms of potential equity raise, I think that would be something under consideration if it’s related to existing shareholders. So, a rights offering if you will. I don’t see us going on, on to the market and raising capital or raising equity at this point. So, I would say that would also be under consideration.

But we haven’t – at this point, advanced as far with potential for a rights offering as we have with the debt financing, which we know we want to move forward with as soon as we can possibly get past September 20 and get out from underneath some of the terms we have right now under our existing debt agreements.

John Deysher

Okay. That makes sense. What were the term in whether a rights offering as part of that scenario or to?

Tracy Pagliara

Well, I think, we have to – our existing shareholders have got to express an interest and we probably need to have the comfort level that we have some form of backstop to go forward with that. So, there is definitely interest in doing it.

It’s just whether the existing interest or the existing shareholders would have an interest in doing it and then how much of a backstop would we have, because last time we want to do is, go forward with a rights offering and then not have it materialize. That would be detrimental in the end to our debt offering efforts.

John Deysher

Yes, I totally agree. I would suggest that you start canvassing shareholders sooner rather than later.

Tracy Pagliara

I agree. And we actually have started that to a certain extent.

John Deysher

Okay. And then the other key question is, what could we do about the liquidity in the stock? The OTCQX is kind of a dismal marketplace.

It’s very disturbing when the 500 shares trade and the stock is down 8% and I am just wondering where specifically we are in terms of getting back on to a more liquid exchange, getting away from that OTCQX, so that we have at least some hope that, 500 or 1000 shares does not move the price significantly.

Tracy Pagliara

Yes, our plan will be to do that when we get through this 2019 we have a full year of earnings. We file our 10-Q for 2019. I think we will be in a position as long as we meet the market cap requirement which I believe we will at that point.

Let you know when we don’t need currently, on requirement we would don’t need. So, I think we will be ready to do that by the end of the first quarter or in conjunction with the filing of the 10-K for 2019.

John Deysher

Okay. What’s the minimum market cap again for getting on to a more liquid exchange?

Tracy Pagliara

It’s like $50 million. I warranty slightly below that.

John Deysher

Okay. All right. That’s encouraging. Thanks. Good quarter.

Tracy Pagliara

All right. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from John Sturges of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

John Sturges

Thank you. Nicely executed turnaround and obviously hoping to see more. I am just curious, is your strategic level of fixed price contracts that make sense to you? Or do you expect to see that go – become a lower component of revenue?

Tracy Pagliara

Well, right now, our revenue is about 85% time and material. It’s fixed price is not a big component. We are certainly opportunistic about fixed price we realize as we grow in certain of our segments including oil and gas. The new oil and gas order we just took on $8.6 million oil and gas order is fixed price. The water – waste water projects are fixed price.

So, lots in times, project work we do for our nuclear customers can be fixed price. So, we are not afraid of fixed price. We do well with it. And I think as we grow a greater percentage of our revenue base would be fixed price, but we are also quite keen to make sure that we are applying proper risk management – our terms and conditions and frankly availability of qualified labor to fulfill those types of contracts.

John Sturges

Got it. Is there any labor availability issues at this point? I know last time you said, no.

Tracy Pagliara

Not in any material respect. We have – we do have from time-to-time challenges at Vogtle 3 and 4, but we work collaboratively with SNC and Southern Nuclear and Bechtel. There clearly are labor shortages in the oil patch right now.

But, we don’t take on – again, we have a very rigorous risk management assessment process and we don’t take on big jobs unless we know we have the labor in place when we take the project on. So, labor in general is a challenge.

Qualified labor, qualified welders, qualified tradesmen or getting those people, electricians, is a problem across the U.S. But it hasn’t been a material issue for Williams, because of how we manage our business.

John Sturges

Terrific. The question is a bit broader. I’ve seen U.S. dollar strength have some issues on the industrial sector tends to slow it down. It doesn’t like you are having – you are seeing that kind of an impact on the business at?

Tracy Pagliara

No, no, not yet. I don’t see those - we don’t do a lot outside the U.S. and so, it hasn’t been an impact for us at this point.

John Sturges

And you know what I am thinking of is that, a lot of your companies do export to some degree and they tend to slowdown expansion.

Tracy Pagliara

Yes, lot of – actually lot of our companies are big public utilities and our local U.S. companies that do their business in the U.S. some of our own gas folks would probably be doing a little bit more exporting. But, not – we don’t have many multinational customers as you might – as some of larger conglomerates might have, we tend to have U.S. based customers.

John Sturges

Okay. Now, you are still in the very early stages of where you expect to be and I am just – what I’d like to have is that you could – and I don’t know whether you feel comfortable doing this at this point. A five year outlook should business conditions permit.

Companies in your space that I see can do roughly upper-teens gross margins even it sounds low-teens operating margins. I am just curious where you see yourselves headed?

Tracy Pagliara

Five years, you are right, five years is a very long time. We are comfortable that our margin of – range of margin of 11% to 13% is a good – first of all, it’s good relative to what our peers are able to do and I think while we see some incremental improvements over that, at this point in time, I wouldn’t be projecting high-teens in five years.

What I would be doing is, focusing more on how I’d leverage my SG&A cost as I scale the business. But we will be happy to keep mid-teen margins as we scale the business up.

John Sturges

Now are we talking operating margins or gross margins on that particular number?

Tracy Pagliara

Gross margins. Yes, operating margins are going to be more in the 5% to 10% range.

John Sturges

Right. Okay. Very good. Nicely done.

Tracy Pagliara

All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Evan Wax of Wax Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Evan Wax

Hey, Tracy.

Tracy Pagliara

Hey, Evan. How are you doing?

Evan Wax

Good. How are you? Just a quick question on the LTA market. I know that was one of our goals that we are going to testing heavily this year and I was looking for an update on the timing of LTA award and kind of what we are seeing in the competitive space for the LTA market?

Tracy Pagliara

We are – we have been actively pursuing every LTA award that makes sense. For us to pursue, we have a couple that are pending. That’s in nuclear. We are also on our fossil side, we are trying to develop an LTA relationship with some work we’ve started with a new customer.

We, I think had mentioned before some of the larger LTAs that we thought might – we might be more competitive on don’t come out until after 2019. But that nonetheless, we are making a big push into that area and doing everything we can to position ourselves to win some – to get all or a portion of an LTA agreement as soon as we can. I don’t have anything further to offer you at this point other than that’s what we are trying to do.

Evan Wax

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I’d like to turn the floor back over management for any additional or closing comments.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you, everyone for participating today. We appreciate your time and interest in Williams. We are committed to delivering on our promises to our shareholders, as well as our customers. This year should be a strong demonstration of the significant change – changes that have been made Williams into a stronger business. Thank you and enjoy the rest of your day.