QE To Supply Needed Liquidity

The purpose of this article is to give investors an idea of the situation of the US dollar and possible actions that the Fed could take in case of an economic slowdown. Debt levels and the prospects of tighter credit conditions will be considered. Investors should be aware that some bonds do not offer crisis-proof security, especially BBB corporate bonds.

US Dollar Remains Strong

The US dollar continues to maintain high levels in Forex markets. The dollar index, heavily based on the euro, remains in the high 90s.

Source: Bloomberg

So far, in the course of the trade war, the US dollar has appeared strong in the face of renminbi weakness.

Source: Bloomberg

The Chinese currency strengthened when it seemed in 1H18 that the trade war might be settled with an agreement. Worsening prospects for a deal resulted in a weaker renminbi, which has now reached the psychologically important 7 level.

In light of these developments, it seems ironic that the Trump Administration has now labeled China a currency manipulator. President Trump wants a weaker dollar in order to favor American exports. He has put pressure on the Fed to lower rates, and that is what happened in July when Chairman Powell announced a 25 bps rate cut, apparently in an attempt to anticipate propping up a weaker economy.

Source: Effective Federal Funds Rate

One way of depreciating a currency is to lower central bank rates. In theory, ZIRP and NIRP should have a weaker currency as a result. The EU and Japan have employed similar methods with different results. The euro has weakened considerably, while the yen continues to be an attractive currency. The SNB (Swiss National Bank) is an accomplished currency manipulator and even buys US equities in an effort to keep the Swiss franc low. The BoJ (The Bank of Japan) has bought a lot of ETFs to keep the stock market up. In the case of the US, the most recent interest rate cut resulted in strengthening the dollar. This writer is of the opinion that the US dollar is going to depreciate a great deal in the near future due to other countries seeking to avoid using the US dollar as a reserve currency and as a means of exchange in international trade. This has not yet happened, but investors can diversify their portfolios now. Recent market turmoil and the inverted yield curve are signs that the current recovery is about to turn around.

The Fed Can Intervene in Markets

In case of an economic slowdown or even a recession, the Fed has only 2% more of the fed funds interest to scale down. That might not be enough to save the situation. A lack of liquidity in the system is also an issue that could arise. It is likely that the Fed would resort to quantitative easing again, so one could expect QE4 or even also QE5. The Fed could buy not only government bonds, MBSs and/or corporate bonds. In the event of a credit crunch, that is, a tightening of liquidity and consequently difficulty for corporations to find financing for rolling over bonds, the Fed could purchase corporate bonds. The Fed balance sheet is presently about $4.5 trillion, but this might become much higher. The present tapering program will most probably end in September as it results in less liquidity in the system. It is most likely that the Fed balance will increase significantly as the Fed employs QE to prevent a meltdown.

One can also consider that the Fed would resort to purchasing equities in the stock markets in order to fend off a serious fall in stock prices. The PPT (Plunge Protection Team) will have already prepared various plans and measures to stave off a stock market crash. The SNB has already made significant stock purchases, and the BoJ has bought up large quantities of ETFs (See above). Future Fed policy may change and begin following the Japanese and Swiss examples. The BoJ has amassed a huge balance, but the Japanese economy has not collapsed. It would be interesting to examine the effects of such central bank intervention in the economy, but that is another topic. In any case, the Fed still has various possible ways of intervening in the markets and is not restricted only to lowering interest rates.

Investors Should Exercise Eternal Vigilance

Given what we consider the precarious state of the economy and the evidence indicating a global slowdown, investors should be constantly keeping an eye on developments. One problem in the US is the low labor force participation rate. The US workforce now has fewer people employed than in the year 2000. A very large number of people have left the workforce. This is not an indication of a healthy economy. The debt levels of the federal, state and local governments are extremely high. The national debt is now over $22.5 trillion. The cost of servicing the debt will mean less money for other purposes. There are $15 trillion of negative-yielding bonds globally, and this is a serious problem in that it does not promote economic growth.

U.S. National Debt Clock: Real Time

The conclusion for investors is that they should not think that the Fed is going to bail out corporate bonds if there is a credit crunch or buy up trillions of dollars of stocks when there is a stock market crash. The Fed would only intervene when a lot of damage has been done. It would then be too late for investors. The best thing that investors can do is first to get out of BBB corporate bonds. Secondly, they should take profits of overvalued stocks before the market dives into another correction in the midst of the trade war. Thirdly, they should hold more cash in the short term while looking for good investments abroad in order to invest US dollars that are still worth something. Fourthly, increasing holdings of gold means putting more of one's portfolio in precious metals. The fall in yields is an indication that many investors are opting to put their money in Treasury paper. T-bills are still interesting. The 3-month T-bill yields 1.98%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

