SLC Agrícola S.A. (SLCJY) on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCPK:SLCJY) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Ivo Marcon Brum - CFO & IR Officer

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to SLC Agricola Second Quarter of 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we have with us Mr. Ivo Marcon Brum, CFO and Investor Relations Officer.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Good morning, and welcome to our conference call. Let's move please to Slide 3. The international scenario for agricultural commodity price as you can see the chart has been highly volatile, which is due to three main factors. Trade war between United States and China, the African swine fever in China and the condition for 1920 drop in United States. Even the scenario are greater uncertainties with new viables in place, it's important to remember the policies that you have adopted to successfully cross more volatile fields such as this.

On Slide 4, you can see the summary of our cash position with over 90% of our crop in soybean sold for 2019 at the price well above the current spot market. And our corn crop is already 80% sold at an average price of R$23.4 per bag, which is 17% higher than the sales price of 2018. Our industry operates with long cycles, which means that we have ample window of time to take decision working prices in order to avoid negative filtration in the short and medium term.

Let's turn to Slide 6 please. Our operational performance also works to protect our business by granting high levels of competitiveness in the business. The soybean target has last concluded in April with the final yield already announced in the first quarter is slightly higher than last year and 6% higher than our initial estimate. For cotton we achieved nearly two-thirds of our crops harvested to-date. Our yield estimate was divided back to initial estimate following [indiscernible] being made, which caused losses in the base of the plants, especially in Northeast. Corn yield with 80% of harvest concluded is estimate at 7.1 per hectare, 4.5% above the budget.

Let's look at Slide 8. In the first semester of the year, our results were again very positive with hectares for net revenue, volume invoiced and adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA grew 6.5% on 2018, due to the 12% increase in the gross income. Despite the higher gross income, net income was likely more than in the first half of the last year to flatten the dynamics in the Biological Assets for soybean due to the crop early migration to the year.

There was a higher percentage of the fair value of the Biological Assets booked in December 2018, as well, the implementation of the IFRS 16. In the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was lower than the second quarter of last year, mainly due to the lower soybean volume invoiced. The lower soybean volume invoiced is explained by anticipation of invoice this year with higher share of the crop invoiced in the first quarter.

In the six months period, soybean volume invoiced is higher than the same period of 2018. Cotton crop volume invoiced also grew with margin expansion. Net income in the quarter advanced 26% year-on-year, mainly due to the higher apportionment of the variation in the fair value of Biological Assets reflecting the largest quantum area.

Let's look at Slide 9. Free cash flow in the first six months of the year was negative at around R$400 million reflecting the higher working capital needs in the period, mainly due to the strong expansion in the cotton area in the 18-19 crop year. Note that the first half of the year is when payments of the agriculture imports are made. However, the second half of the year will be marked by the invoicing of the bulk of the cotton crop supporting strong cash generation without an increase in the working capital needs.

On Slide 10. You can see that during the first semester we also paid dividends for the fiscal year 2018 of R$186 million and concluded the share repurchase program in which R$42 million were invested. The group adjusted net debt, which you can see on the Slide 11 increased from R$943 million at the end of the last year to R$1.6 billion, which corresponds to 2.3 times adjusted EBITDA in the last 12 months.

To support this higher working capital need, we have successfully raised it R$360 million to the local bonds with interest off 99% of the CDI rate and amortization in fourth and fifth years.

Thank you. Let's move to open the call for questions.

