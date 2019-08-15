Twilio: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness

Valuation continues to be at a premium, though there are not too many companies with growth metrics like Twilio.

Twilio (TWLO) has a history of delivering very strong quarterly beat and raise, and this quarter was right down the fairway. TWLO continues to be the clear leader in the CPaaS industry, which is looking to disrupt the traditional communications market and provide enterprises with more advanced ways to communicate with their customers.

Q2 results came in ahead of consensus expectations with total revenue growing 86% to $275 million, eclipsing the $1 billion run-rate figure. In addition, gross margins surprised investors to the upside which ultimately helped EPS beat consensus. Management raised guidance by more than the Q2 beat, when excluding the Verizon (NYSE:VZ) A2P fees, demonstrating the underlying strength in the business fundamentals.

Data by YCharts

After recently acquiring SendGrid, the leading email API platform, TWLO's Q2 report seemed to have impressed investors by beating revenue and EPS expectations. However, the stock traded down slightly post-earnings, which is likely due to the combination of the revenue beat largely coming from variable revenue being better than expected and operating margins contracting ~100bps compared to the year-ago period. Investors have been spoiled by TWLO's ability to consistently beat and raise quarters, with the strong revenue beats typically coming from core operations.

The stock remains expensive, but for a reason. TWLO consistently grows 2-3x faster than competitors despite having a much larger revenue base. There are very few companies in the market that have a $1 billion revenue run-rate that continue to grow over 75%. The company continues to put up impressive results, which has driven valuation to premium levels. While the stock remains expensive, this company will continue to provide strong quarterly results, and investors should look to add to their positions during times of weakness.

Q2 Earnings And Guidance

Q2 revenue continued the trend of strong growth, growing 86% to $275 million, surpassing the $1 billion run-rate mark. Revenue was well above consensus expectations for ~$265 million, which was led by strong growth by core revenue and variable revenue. Base revenue of $256.7 million grew 90% compared to the year-ago period, slightly ahead of expectations for ~$254 million and now represents ~93% of total revenue. The rest of the beat was largely attributed to the more variable revenue which grew nearly 45% during the quarter. Dollar-based net expansion rate continues to remain healthy at 140% compared to 137% in the year ago period.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins expanded nearly 400bps to 59% compared to 55% in the year-ago period. I believe a large portion of the gross margin beat was from the full-quarter benefit of the company's recent SendGrid acquisition. Over time, the company continues to expect gross margins to fall in the mid-50% to high-50% range.

Operating margins remained flat compared to the year-ago period at 1%, a little below consensus expectations. Although revenue beat by ~$10 million during the quarter, the lack of operating margin expansion led to EPS of $0.03 coming in only $0.01 higher than expectations for $0.02. The lack of operating margin expansion was given a wash in this past quarter because revenue continues to grow well above 75%. However, as revenue growth naturally decelerates over time, investors will start to place more emphasis on operating margin expectations.

Source: Company Presentation

Guidance for Q3 includes total revenue of $286-289 million with base revenue of $276-278 million (~96% of total revenue). Management is also expecting a slight operating loss of $4-5 million, leading to EPS for the quarter of $0.01-0.02.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $1,113-1,119 million, with base revenue of $1,064-1,068 million. This is a slight raise compared to last quarter's full year guidance despite a ~$9 million headwind from the Verizon A2P fees. Excluding these fees, management's guidance raises would have been closer to $20 million. I believe guidance is achievable, though there is likely not too much conservatism baked into the numbers.

Valuation

TWLO's valuation continues to remain near the high end of leading software companies and rightfully so. With revenue reaching the $1 billion run-rate and still growing 75%+, there are not too many companies in the market with comparable metrics. The company deserves to be traded at a premium compared to the communication peers as TWLO has a clear market leadership position and entering the contact center industry (through SendGrid) gives it an even greater opportunity to maintain/expand its leadership.

The overall communications industry is ripe for disruption with leading players such as Twilio, Bandwidth (BAND), Vonage (VG), 8x8 (EGHT), Five9 (FIVN), and RingCentral (RNG) operating in a variety of areas within the communications market. Each of these competitors was used as a peer group to demonstrate the broad cloud/SaaS communications industry.

Data by YCharts

While the communication competitors trade at a much lower valuation, they also have a lower revenue base and actually grow slower. Thus, TWLO's relative premium valuation is absolutely deserved. The question then becomes at what revenue multiple is the stock considered fully priced or expensive. The answer to this has become more challenging to know as other leading software companies have seen their multiples expand as well.

Data by YCharts

With a current market cap of ~$17.8 billion, cash/investments of ~$1.9 billion and debt of ~$450 million, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$16.4 billion. Using management's current guidance of $1,113-1,119 million, this implies a 2019 revenue multiple of ~14.7x. While the end of 2019 is already halfway done, we should start looking at 2020 and 2021 revenue potential for valuation.

Assuming revenue growth continues to remain strong, we could see 50% growth in 2020 and 35% growth in 2021. This could result in 2020 revenue of $1.6 billion and 2021 revenue of ~$2.2 billion. This would result in 2020 and 2021 revenue multiples of ~10.3x and ~7.5x, respectively. While my revenue growth numbers are a bit bullish, I am baking in some other acquisitions along the way, which will help TWLO maintain its fast revenue growth. Assuming other acquisitions and continued strength in its base operations, valuation when looking out 1-2 years seems much more reasonable.

With the stock down over 10% in the past week or so, I think now could be a decent time to pick up some shares. History has shown the company has been able to successfully beat and raise each quarter, and I believe this trend will continue to occur over the next several quarters. We could see revenue growth remain well above competitors for many years to come despite already having $1 billion in revenue run-rate.

I believe TWLO will continue to trade at a premium valuation because of its market leadership and far superior revenue growth. For now, I believe the multiple prices in a lot of revenue growth upside, and I think investors could see this multiple expand if revenue growth remains this strong, but earnings surprise to the upside.

Risks to TWLO include increased competition from players such as BAND and VG, or other new entrants into the market. If the contact center opportunity is either not as large as anticipated or converts at a slow rate, this could be an impediment to revenue growth. In addition, TWLO has $550 million of convertible senior notes due 2023, which may cause some dilution down the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.