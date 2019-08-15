Investors Should Stick To Reality And Not To Their Emotions

The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation.

Introduction

Investing is a deeply rational thing. Emotions have nothing to do with this because they regularly lead to wrong decisions.

Why am I saying this? Because a lot of investors in this bull market do not act like this. When it was foreseeable that Qualcomm (QCOM) would be fined by the European Commission as the antitrust authority of Europe, I calculated the exact amount almost exactly in advance and was able to inform my readers about it. Most of the comments did not deal with the question of how to react, but only how wrong this decision would be. But that was not the crucial question because regardless of that, in the end, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm. When I pointed out in a previous analysis that the European Commission could impose a $6 billion fine against Apple (AAPL), some thought it was nonsense, not for rational reasons, but simply for emotional reasons (European Commission as a bunch of thieves etc.).

I think it's extremely dangerous for investors to ignore certain scenarios only because they believe these scenarios are wrong or unfair. The personal opinion about right or wrong should never be the yardstick of your own investment. Because of that, my investment decisions are solely based on how likely a possible scenario is regardless of whether I think it is right and fair or not, because an investor has to react to reality, not to his own feelings.

Given that, personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Qualcomm, Facebook (FB) etc. to be quite high.

Overview about some decisions and actual investigations

Previous decisions by competition authorities and discussions of US American and European politics have shown that a business can always be limited by regulation or imposed by fines. It can be clearly seen that times have changed. This applies to developments in Europe as well as in America:

The German Federal Cartel Office (NYSEMKT:FCO) announced that it has launched an investigation into online customer reviews. This concerns especially Amazon. Investors seem to pay little attention to this. Nevertheless, this investigation is very remarkable for various reasons. The FCO has a tremendous reputation. In February 2019, the FCO has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities. The Facebook decision was very carefully followed by other competition authorities because the FCO stated that Facebook as a dominant company is subject to stricter obligations than companies that are active in a competitive environment. These obligations also include data protection and consumer protection. Another reason is that the FCO could take over the role of the European Commission in the medium term. After President Trump has repeatedly insulted the Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the Commission could in future reduce its activities vis-à-vis American companies. Of course that does not change anything, because the Commission has a simple solution for that: The Commission can hand the proceedings over to national competition authorities.

The European Commission has already imposed extremely high fines. The Commission has fined Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) over USD 9 billion and Qualcomm over USD 1 billion:

(Source: Reuters)

(Source: Reuters)

Additionally and as I predicted a few weeks ago, the European Commission has imposed a fine of USD 272 million on Qualcomm.

Last month, the European Commission opened a formal antitrust probe against Broadcom (AVGO). In addition, the Commission also issued a Statement of Objections seeking to impose interim measures . That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. The European Union is hoping to finalize action on Broadcom by " early autumn ", according to its antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

. That in particular is really impressive and should make all investors sit up and take notice because it is the first time in 18 years that the EC has announced its intention to take interim measures as part of an antitrust investigation. The European Union is hoping to finalize action on Broadcom by " ", according to its antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager. In the meantime, FTC and DoJ are questioning tech companies about some of their business practices. All this signals that the companies are becoming the focus of regulatory scrutiny.

Investors have to change their mindsets

The investigations and decisions above are only examples but investors should consider that the political environment may have changed and even measures like a demerge are now part of the actual debate.

So if you think that antitrust intervention by the competition authorities is unthinkable, well, keep your facts straight. Times have changed. We are no longer in the discussion phase of talking about how likely an intervention by authorities is. Now we are talking about if a demerge has a chance of more than 50 percent or not:

(Source: Technology review)

Furthermore, you have the same discussion in the USA:

(Source: New York Times)

(Source: Fortune)

Even the head of the FTC Chairman Joe Simons said he’s prepared to break up major technology platforms if necessary by undoing their past mergers.

Investors takeway

Personally, I consider the possibility of regulatory measures against companies like Amazon to be quite high, regardless of whether I consider them to be right and reasonable or not. Nevertheless, I have a pretty concrete approach to such threats. Given that one threat does not necessarily weigh as much as another threat, investors have to perform very thorough due diligence. The decisive factors are the business models and how these business models would react to antitrust regulation.

Investors should keep this message in mind. Instead of complaining about how wrong certain decision may be, they should perform very thorough due diligence. The first step is to go beyond the own confirmation bias.

