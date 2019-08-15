Elevate Credit's 3 Powerful Weapons

Elevate Credit (ELVT) is one of the largest subprime FinTech lending companies around the world. With operations in the U.S and U.K, their product spans from personal loans to line of credit products. With their recent partnerships with banks, Elevate Credit is testing new subprime credit products to further graduate their customers from loan products to transactional products such as a credit card.

Elevate Credit went public in late 2017. The stock has not performed to expectations; however, it is one of the most misunderstood publicly-traded FinTech companies around. Leveraging their decades of credit risk modeling experience as well as their banking partnerships. Elevate Credit is poised to grow in the next 3-5 years.

In this article, I will detail three main areas where Elevate Credit has an unfair advantage over all of its competitions to give our readers a different perspective on how to evaluate this company beyond their quarterly earnings.

18 Years of Credit Risk Modeling Experience Provide Unparalleled Competitive Advantage

Let's face it, in today's world, data is everything. Elevate Credit is in a unique position and some might argue that they have an unfair advantage with respect to their peers. Elevate Credit has had at least 15 years of collecting information from sub-prime, non-prime, near-prime, and new-to-credit consumers.

In addition, they have spent years analyzing credit behavior, banking transactions, identity stability of millions of Americans for over a decade.

Elevate Credit's unique advantage lies in a bit of an obscure law that forces credit bureaus to get rid of a person's credit history behind 7 years. That is to say, if someone declares bankruptcy 8 years ago, a market new entrant wouldn't know about this person's history because the credit bureaus no longer provide that information to their members. The implication is that Elevate Credit has this information and they will use it to their advantage.

In other words, Elevate Credit has saved twice the amount of information as any prime and/or subprime bureaus in existence. Plus, Elevate has analyzed this data for over a decade and their learnings can't be replicated.

Well, how does one compete with Elevate Credit in terms of understanding credit history for the sub, near, non-prime customers? It's going to be hard and if not impossible for many new competitors.

One might argue, does having 15 years of data relevant to people that are interested in emergency cash? Well, on average, sub-prime borrower's age is around 41 years old. Having financial data from someone between the age of 27 to 41 is valuable in terms of understanding how a person manages their financial life.

Elevate Credit takes data and credit risk modeling so seriously that it delayed its scheduled next generation of their credit risk model for about two to three quarters.

From Elevate Credit's 2018 Q2 earnings announcement:

We experienced delays in rolling out new technology and credit models that are needed to drive continued improvements in credit quality for our US products. As a result of these and other issues, new customer acquisition and credit quality were both relatively flat with the prior year and anticipated improvements in margins were not realized... - Ken Rees

From Elevate Credit's 2019 Q2 earnings announcement:

Clearly, the missing piece here is that revenue decline of 3.6% is part of our purposely slower origination pace tied to the rollout of our enhanced credit models. - Jason Harvison

As Elevate Credit roll-out additional credit risk models to control for fraud and default, their loan performance will increase accordingly.

Banking Partnerships and Regulatory Tailwind Allow Elevate to Expand Drive Out Competition

Cross River Bank and WebBank are some of the banks emerged in the past decade backing some of the most successful FinTech lenders in the U.S.

However, most of these neo-banks are bound by 36% maximum annual APR (Annual Percentage Rate).

Whether it is due to the regulatory interpretation or internal compliance guidelines, these banks avoid going above 36% at all cost.

The U.S. government does not regulate interstate commerce which means that it also does not regulate how much banks can charge to lend.

The myth behind "36%" APR in the US is an interesting one, and we will leave that for another write-up. In some countries, these arbitrary APR is "40%".

Fast forward to today, there are banks offering 199% APR that have partnered with Elevate Credit to reach a new audience. This is an important step in expanding Elevate Credit's reach to more audience that is still being ignored by banks and credit card companies.

Before Elevate Credit, there was Avant. Avant made loans over 300%+ APR for a long time. Avant thrived in the age of the initial FinTech boom with the likes of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) and Prosper (PRMA).

In an effort to expand market share, Avant was the first in subprime space to move into 60-199% APR range and pioneered several products that showed promise in its early days. Many applauded at Avant's effort to lower the cost of credit for millions of Americans. Today, Avant is offering 36% and below products with help from WebBank.

During the same period, Elevate Credit stuck a partnership with a bank to offer a line of credit product for subprime customers, Elastic.

Elastic product charges a fee from customers that draw against their available credit line. The customer is completely in control of how much they need. Elastic customers keep their credit line as long as they are in good standing. They don't need to re-apply.

Avant and Elevate Credit set a new standard with their innovative products and partnerships with banks.

Fast forward to 2019, there are a number of States that started to regulate their state-licensed lenders to cap their product interest rate to 36% APR.

Some might say that is purely political, some might argue that it is taking away access to credit to the millions of consumers. Banks and credit card companies are still ignoring this population, and if you have a credit score of less than 660, you are not mainstream.

The Feds have recently signaled to banks to create short-term lending products to subprime customers but no one has taken up the challenge.

Today, California, the most populous state in the Union is about to cap all state-licensed lenders to a maximum interest rate of 36%. California's AB539 will forever change the landscape of lending in California. Millions of Californians will be left without a choice.

In Elevate's Q2 2019 earnings announcement, Interim CEO Jason Harvison indicated that their bank relationship will get them through these State-level legislative events. He also stated that some of the smaller single state lenders in California will not have the speed to adapt to the new regulatory landscape which is another reason why Elevate Credit is poised to grow.

Elevate Credit's bank partnership is another unfair advantage.

Counter-Cyclical Business Model Makes Elevate an Attractive Investment

2019 is the year that everyone is talking about the impending recession. With yield curves inverting multiple times and GDP growth slowing down, the argument for an economic slow down is becoming stronger.

Even though, unemployment initial claims rate is still holding steady and uncertainties in the housing market. There are still many geopolitical issues looming from unrests in South America, trade war with China that could impact the U.S. economy.

How would this impact Elevate Credit? Let's take a look at their business model and how it (their predecessor) has survived during the last recession.

During the last economic downturn. The subprime industry has seen tremendous growth from prime borrowers got redefined as subprime because they lost their jobs, homes, missed a few payments here and there.

However, their employability hasn't changed and they persevered, even though big banks shunned them because their credit score dropped by 60-80 points and no longer fit their underwriting. TransUnion has a clear picture of how personal loans fare against other types of lending during the last 15 years. You can clearly see that while other types of lending got decimated, personal lending still fare well and continued to grow.

Elevate Credit and other subprime lenders have positioned well for the next economic slowdown. Long ago, they've realized that these customers are inherently good earners, but they have been vilified with the traditional credit scores. There's more to their story than a few miss payments due to the larger macroeconomic conditions.

Elevate's FY2018 revenue is $786 million with over $12.5 million net income. At the time of this article, Elevate's market cap is hovering around $200mm. The consensus on ELVT is $6.50 per share, and the company stock has been trading at $5.00.

With these three advantages listed above, I believe Elevate Credit can easily trade above $6.00 by reducing credit risk with newer models rolling out 2020 and, therefore, decrease loss reserves as well as utilizing their bank partnership to roll out newer products to expand their market share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ELVT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I worked at a predecessor company of Elevate Credit a number of years ago. I am also an investor and hold ELVT.